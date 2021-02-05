LEWISBURG — After scoring a season high in points in a road win over Jersey Shore on Wednesday, Lewisburg coach Matt Salsman had some concerns going into Thursday’s home contest against Shikellamy.
“All day I was kind of sitting in my classroom thinking, you know it feels a little bit like we might be in a trap game today,” said Salsman. “We had a big win at Jersey Shore (Wednesday) and we play at Shamokin on Saturday, and it’s always tough to play back-to-back games so it was nice to see the guys come out ready to go and jump on Shikellamy early.”
A 3-pointer right out of the gate by sophomore guard Cam Michaels set the tone early for Lewisburg, and the Green Dragons’ hot start paved the way for a 55-43 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over Shikellamy in the Dragons’ Lair.
Michaels ended up with five points in the first quarter and junior center Jake Hernandez tallied six to help get Lewisburg (9-4, 5-2 HAC-I) out to a 15-5 lead.
“Whenever we can start the game off with a 3-point shot is great positive energy for all of us,” said Salsman. “And what was really nice was we played pretty much (a good part) of the first half without Cam and Jake because they were both in foul trouble.
“So for the other guys in the rotation to keep that lead where it was, was huge for all of us, huge for our rotation and it was great (to gain trust in) them to play in the games ahead,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
And with Michaels and Hernandez both on the bench to start the second period, Forrest Zelechoski and Joey Martin kept the offense going. Zelechoski hit a jumper before Joey Martin got a layup and a 3-pointer to give Lewisburg a 22-11 lead.
But when Michaels reentered midway through the quarter, he connected on another trey to fuel a 12-5 run that saw the Green Dragons’ lead grow to 16 at the half (34-18).
“It felt pretty good hitting a couple of threes at the beginning. My teammates were getting me open (looks at the basket),” said Michaels. “We just needed to get out to a fast start, and we did what we did (to win).”
Although Lewisburg’s lead grew to 19 in the third quarter thanks to six points from Hernandez, Shikellamy (1-5, 1-4) whittled its deficit down to 12 late but the Green Dragons didn’t allow the Braves to get any closer.
“I think we had a real opportunity there to stretch the game out to a 20- or 25-point victory, but we checked out there in the last three or four minutes,” said Salsman. “Now, give Shikellamy credit. They were really playing hard in their press right there, and I don’t think that we were focused though against it and we gave them an opportunity there.
“Shikellamy kept fighting and fighting, so give them credit, but I’m not happy with the way we closed the game out,” Salsman added.
Michaels and Hernandez both finished with 14 points apiece, while Zelechoski added 12 points and Joey Martin had 11. Hernandez added nine rebounds while Michaels had seven assists and three rebounds for the Green Dragons.
Yes, the game might have been closer at the end than it should’ve been for Lewisburg, but it will only serve as a wake-up call for the Green Dragons not to be so lax the next time around.
“You know, I think we came out (in the second half) and we kind of felt the game was over a little bit,” said Michaels. “But we can’t come out like that again, because it will cost us in a big game and we needed to realize that sooner or later.
“(A game like this) really brings us together, and it helps us play better together and get better chemistry,” added Michaels. “We needed to learn from our mistakes and just get better for bigger games.”
Lewisburg 55, Shikellamy 43at LewisburgScore by quarters
Shikellamy 5 13 8 17 — 43 Lewisburg 15 19 11 10 — 55
Shikellamy (1-5) 43
Cael Amerman 2 0-0 6; Scott Miller 0 0-0 0; John Peifer 3 0-0 7; Brayden Long 1 0-0 2; Mason Deitrich 0 2-2 2; Jacaree James 1 2-2 4; Nate Luciano 4 0-0 9; Davis Marshall 4 5-7 13; Collin Zechman 0 0-0 0; Micah Zellers 0 0-0 0; Trey Wallace 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
15 9-11 43.
3-point goals:
Amerman 2, Peifer, Luciano.
Lewisburg (9-4) 55
Dante Sims 0 1-2 1; Jake Hernandez 7 0-0 14; Joey Martin 5 0-0 11; Cam Michaels 6 0-0 14; Kaden Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Kadyn Magyar 1 0-0 3; Henry Harrison 0 0-0 0; Noah Pawling 0 0-0 0; Devin Bodden 0 0-0 0; Forrest Zelechoski 4 3-4 12; Jack Blough 0 0-0 0; Sam Barrick 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
23 4-6 55.
3-point goals:
Michaels 2, Magyar, Zelechoski, Martin.
JV score: Lewisburg, 60-54. High scorers: Lewisburg, Bodden, 22; Shikellamy, Lenner, 14.
