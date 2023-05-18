Fresh off their title at last weekend's PHAC championship meet, Lewisburg's girls track and field team now has its sights set on a District 4 crown.
The Green Dragons, however, have made the jump up to Class 3A this season (Lewisburg finished second to Milton in the Class 2A race last year, 89.33 to 84.66).
So, coach Michael Espinosa and his girls are heading into the meet with expectations of challenging for the title, but the Green Dragons will still have to bring it.
"After a pleasantly surprising performance at the PHAC meet we still are not taking anything for granted. The girls are excited for another opportunity to compete and challenge themselves against the best AAA athletes in our district," said Espinosa.
"On paper it looks like we have the pieces to challenge for the team title, but, as everyone knows, the meet is not contested on paper. Each athlete has been working hard for months, if not years, for their chance to do their best at the end of the season. I know they have put in the work. I see it every day. I know they have what it takes, but it's all about bringing it on Thursday and Saturday."
Among the top seeds for Lewisburg are freshman Baylee Espinosa in the 1,600 (5:10.89, a state qualifying standard) and senior Hazel Buonopane in the pole vault (10-9). Espinosa is also on the 1,600 relay team that's seeded first (4:08.04), plus Caroline Blakeslee is seeded second in the 100 (12.26) and second in the 200 (25.51). Both times are state qualifying times.
In addition, Blakeslee is on the top-seeded 400 and 1,600 relays along with Asha Hohmuth and Maddy Moyers.
"Blakeslee has run the state time in the 100m and 200m and has shown a love for showing up at big races. The same goes for Baylee, who finished 11th in the state during the indoor track season in the mile and is ready to run the time," said coach Espinosa. "In the pole vault, Buonopane, Torrence Spicher, and Ella Mirshahi have each proven themselves capable of coming away with wins. Maddie Still has a big chance to pop off in the javelin and advance to the state meet. There are a few others who could also put it all together and match the state meet standard, so I am very excited to see what each of them does. It's like Christmas morning for me!"
Lewisburg's boys can also come away with some major hardware in the Class 3A meet as brothers Thomas and Jonathan Hess are the top seeds in three events - Thomas in the 800 (1:53.14) and Jonathan in the 1,600 (4:17.60) and 3,200 (9:34.59). All three times are state qualifying standards.
The two Hess's are also members of the 1,600 and 3,200 relays that are seeded fifth and second, respectively.
"I believe that the capability is there for both Jonathan and Thomas to match their seed placements and even compete for gold in the 4x8. Tommy has been dealing with a quad strain, so I’m hoping he can make it through this meet," said Lewisburg coach Ron Hess. "There is a chance he will not be able to compete in all of the events. The fact that there is a separation between the 4 x 8 (happening on Thursday) and the other events (happening on Saturday) is a helpful factor. I feel that gives them an easier go at being able to hit seed times and if that happens, it will give them a strong shot at winning districts in those events."
Several of Milton's boys are also seeded well for the 3A meet, with Xzavier Minium third in the long jump (21-3 1/2) and fourth in the 100 (11.16), plus Ryan Bickhart is third in the 1,600 (4:29.42), Joel Langdon is second in the high jump (6-4), Anthony Wendt is second in the pole vault (13-6) and Connor Snyder is third in the javelin (168-7).
Moving into the district meet we are looking to see where our athletes can be the most successful. We have been pushing our guys very hard all season to get to this point. I’m very excited to see all my guys compete this weekend. They have all worked very hard and I believe that will show at districts. Hopefully in the forms of PRs," said Milton coach Matt Ishman. "My expectations for these guys are the same I have for all my athletes. That is to come out and compete. These guys in particular I think have a real shot on moving on to states. I expect them to do very well and put themselves in positions to score points and punch their ticket to the state meet.
"Our best shot at scoring points are going to be in the high jump, 100, long jump, triple jump, the 3200, pole vault, and the javelin.
For Milton's girls, junior Mackenzie Lopez is the first seed in the javelin (136-3, SQS), where Morgan Reiner is seeded second (131-9) and Amelia Gainer is fifth (116-1). Lopez is also seeded fourth in both hurdles races, plus freshman Sammy Roarty is seeded third in the 800 (2:21.33) behind Warrior Run freshman Claire Dufrene (2nd, 2:20.48).
"Mackenzie has an opportunity to do really well at the district meet. She just needs to be as fresh as we possibly can get her in order to compete at her best," said Milton girls coach Rod Harris, who is looking forward to seeing how many girls he can get on the podium in the javelin, as well as seeing Roarty run in her first district meet.
"Sammy Roarty is a beast! She is such a fierce competitor and will compete with everything she has throughout the championships. I am very excited to watch that girls 800m final!" said Harris. "As for the javelin, we are hoping to have all three on the podium, and it would be awesome to see 1,2,3 – and hope to have all three at the state meet! They all have a lot of potential."
Dufrene, in addition to the 800, is also seeded third in the 1,600 in 5:16.02, plus Aurora Cieslukowski is the top seed in the pole vault (12-0, SQS) and Raygan Lust is second in the 400 (59.82, SQS) for the Defenders.
Warrior Run's boys have Judah Kennel (4th in PV, 12-6), Cody Goodspeed (5th in 300IH, 41.60), and Alex Brown (3rd in LJ, 21-3; 5th in 400, 51.55) as its highest seeds.
And for Mifflinburg, junior Collin Dreese is seeded 5th in 1,600 (4:30.72, SQS) and he's on the 1,600R team that's also seeded fourth.
District 4 Championships
Thursday and Saturday
At Williamsport Area H.S.
Event seedings (top seed and top-6 locals only)
BOYS
Class 2A
110HH: 1. Aiden Huntington, so., Central Columbia, 14.87 (SQS).
300IH: 1. Josef Book, jr., East Juniata, 39.79 (SQS); 5. Cody Goodspeed, sr., Warrior Run, 41.60.
200: 1. Jackson Clarke, sr., Danville, 21.53 (SQS).
400: 1. Mason Winslow, sr., Montoursville, 49.80 (SQS); 5. Alex Brown, sr., Warrior Run, 51.55.
800: 1. Logan Strawser, sr., East Juniata, 1:56.38 (SQS).
1,600: 1. Strawser, EJ, 4:15.33 (SQS); 5. Collin Dreese, jr., Mifflinburg, 4:30.72 (SQS).
3,200: 1. Rory Lieberman, sr., Danville, 9:11.68 (SQS).
High jump: 1. Dylan Johns, fr., Wyalusing, 6-4 (SQS).
Pole vault: 1. Gavin Holcombe, so., Danville, 14-0 (SQS); 4. Judah Kennel, jr., WR, 12-6; 6. Isaac Butler, jr., WR, 12-6.
Long jump: 1. Colin Loveland, jr., Troy, 21-6.75 (SQS); 3. Brown, WR, 21-3.
Triple jump: 1. Nasir Heard, sr., Bloomsburg, 45-9.50 (SQS).
Discus: 1. Kyle Kapichok, sr., Canton, 157-4.
Javelin: 1. Bronson Krainak, jr., Danville, 200-4 (SQS).
Shot put: 1. Carter Hontz, sr., Northwest Area, 48-7.
400R: 1. Danville (Frank Walley, Gavin Fry, Carson Persing, Jackson Clarke), 43.36 (SQS).
1,600R: 1. Montoursville (Quinn Winslow, Josiah Schans, Sean Frey, Mason Winslow), 3:25.09 (SQS; 4. Mifflinburg (Josh Reimer, Arnold Troup, Collin Dreese, Bryant Groff), 3:32.19.
3,200R: 1. Danville (Renzo Yuasa, Dane Spahr, Wyatt Brady, Lieberman), 8:08.83 (SQS)
Class 3A
100: 1. Chase Morgan, sr., Shikellamy, 10.78 (SQS); 4. Xzavier Minium, sr., Milton, 11.16.
110HH: 1. Calder Diakite, jr., Williamsport, 15.10 (SQS); 5. Haneef Shavers, so., Lewisburg, 15.69; 6. Tyler Kitchens, so., Lew, 15.84.
300IH: 1. Diakite, Williamsport, 40.59.
200: 1. Morgan, sr., Shikellamy, 21.58 (SQS).
400: 1. Colton Lynch, sr., Shamokin, 49.08 (SQS).
800: 1. Thomas Hess, sr., Lewisburg, 1:53.14 (SQS); 5. Kieran Murray, jr., Lewisburg, 2:00.67.
1,600: 1. Jonathan Hess, so., Lewisburg, 4:17.60 (SQS); 3. Ryan Bickhart, jr., Milton, 4:29.42; 6. Murray, Lewisburg, 4:32.98.
3,200: 1. J. Hess, Lewisburg, 9:34.59; 2. Bickhart, Milton, 9:39.19; 5. Rex Farr, so., Milton, 9:56.78.
400R: 1. Shikellamy (Bryce Morgan, Isaac Schaffer-Neitz, Morgan, Luke Snyder), 43.07 (SQS).
1,600R: 1. Shamokin (Ryder Zulkowski, Benny Delbaugh, Chase Pensyl, Colton Lynch), 3:23.06 (SQS); 5. Lewisburg (T. Hess, J. Hess, Jeremy Sanchez Rodriguez, Alexander Gilmore), 3:31.06.
3,200R: 1. Shikellamy (Ryan Williams, Henry McElroy, Nick Koontz, Tim Gale), 7:57.08 (SQS); 2. Lewisburg (Micah Zook, J. Hess, T. Hess, Murray), 7:59.74 (SQS).
High jump: 1. Chase Pensyl, so., Shamokin, 6-6 (SQS); 2. Joel Langdon, so., Milton, 6-4.
Pole vault: 1. Jayden Packer, jr., Shikellamy, 15-0 (SQS); 2. Anthony Wendt, sr., Milton, 13-6; 6. Michael Hernandez, so., Lewisburg, 11-10.
Long jump: 1. Yazhir Slaughter, jr., Williamsport, 23-4.50; 3. Minium, Milton, 21-3.50.
Triple jump: 1. Jason Alderson, jr., Shamokin, 43-2; 5. Minium, Milton, 42-3.50.
Discus: 1. Colin Melhorn, jr., Selinsgrove, 152-9.
Javelin: 1. Peter Bellomo, sr., Jersey Shore, 208-02 (SQS); 3. Connor Snyder, jr., Milton, 168-7; 6. Jace Brandt, sr., Milton, 161-2.
Shot put: 1. Melhorn, jr., Selinsgrove, 52-10 (SQS).
GIRLS
Class 2A
100: 1. Kendra Stout, so., Central Columbia, 12.41 (SQS).
100H: 1. Ava Rebuck, jr., Central Columbia, 15.48 (SQS); 4. Mackenzie Lopez, jr., Milton, 16.39.
200: 1. Stout, CC, 24.92 (SQS).
300H: 1. Rebuck, CC, 46.27; 4. Lopez, Milton, 47.21.
400: 1. Anna Dunn, so., Towanda, 59.69 (SQS); 2. Raygan Lust, so., Warrior Run, 59.82 (SQS).
800: 1. Kate Moncavage, jr., SC, 2:14.26; 2. Claire Dufrene, fr., WR, 2:20.48 (SQS); 3. Sammy Roarty, fr., Milton, 2:21.33.
1,600: 1. Moncavage, SC, 5:05.57 (SQS); 3. Dufrene, WR, 5:16.02 (SQS); 6. Sage Dunkleberger, sr., WR, 5:29.10.
3,200: 1. Sara Bronson, so., Athens, 11:14.56 (SQS); 6. Keiara Shaffer, fr., WR, 12:29.04.
400R: 1. Central (Haley Bull, Stout, Madelyn Blake, Liberty Gearinger), 48.95 (SQS).
1,600R: 1. Central (Blake, Gearinger, Bull, Stout), 3:58.09 (SQS); 5. WR (Andreanna Bohart, Callie Ulmer, Dufrene, Lust), 4:13.52.
3,200R: 1. Hughesville (Haley Poust, Grace Fortin, Kate Fortin, Vivian Draper), 9:46.53 (SQS); 2. WR (Sienna Dunkleberger, Lust, Sage Dunkleberger, Dufrene), 9:50.71.
High jump: 1. Jordan Bowman, so., Northwest Area, 5-4 (SQS); 5. Elizabeth Sheesley, jr., Mifflinburg, 5-0.
Pole vault: 1. Aurora Cieslukowski, jr., WR, 12-0 (SQS); 6. Alivia Ritenour, so., WR, 9-0.
Long jump: 1. Charly Schlauch, jr., Bloomsburg, 18-2.50 (SQS).
Triple jump: 1. Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 36-8 (SQS).
Discus: 1. Avery Dowkus, sr., Mount Carmel, 116-3 (SQS).
Javelin: 1. Lopez, Milton, 136-3 (SQS); 2. Morgan Reiner, sr., Milton, 131-9 (SQS); 5. Amelia Gainer, so., Milton, 116-1.
Shot put: 1. Dowkus, MC, 41-7 (SQS).
Class 3A
100: 1. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 12.15 (SQS); 2. Caroline Blakeslee, so., Lewisburg, 12.26 (SQS); 4. Asha Hohmuth, sr., Lewisburg, 12.73.
100H: 1. Anyae Grissom, jr., Williamsport, 15.20 (SQS); 3. Madeline Ikeler, sr., Lewisburg, 15.82.
200: 1. Aument, Selinsgrove, 24.91 (SQS); 2. Blakeslee, Lewisburg, 25.51 (SQS); 4. Hohmuth, Lewisburg, 26.71.
300H: 1. Abby Parise, jr., Selinsgrove, 45.46 (SQS); 5. Ikeler, Lewisburg, 48.45.
400: 1. Aument, Selinsgrove, 58.88 (SQS); 4. Madison Moyers, fr., Lewisburg, 1:01.14.
800: 1. Bella Johns, sr., Danville, 2:18.21 (SQS); 3. Baylee Espinosa, fr., Lewisburg, 2:25.20; 5. Jenna Binney, jr., Lewisburg, 2:29.28.
1,600: 1. Espinosa, Lewisburg, 5:10.89 (SQS).
3,200: 1. Bri Hennett, sr., Shikellamy, 11:06.11 (SQS); 4. Alanna Jacob, so., Lewisburg, 11:25.23; 5. Maya Sak, fr., Lewisburg, 11:51.91.
400R: 1. Lewisburg (Hohmuth, Still, Moyers, Blakeslee), 49.45 (SQS).
1,600R: 1. Lewisburg (Hohmuth, Moyers, Espinosa, Blakeslee), 4:08.04.
3,200R: 1. Danville (Sarah Sharp, Victoria Bartholomew, Hannah Bartholomew, Johns), 9:49.84; 3. Lewisburg (Sak, Lauren Schwartz, Binney, Espinosa), 9:55.90.
High jump: 1. Madison Lippay, sr., Shamokin, 5-4 (SQS).
Pole vault: 1. Hazel Buonopane, sr., Lewisburg, 10-9; 2. Torrence Spicher, sr., Lewisburg, 10-0; 4. Ella Mirshahi, jr., Lewisburg, 9-6.
Long jump: 1. Abby Parise, jr., Selinsgrove, 17-2.25; 3. Layla Lachhab, jr., Lewisburg, 16-8.50.
Triple jump: 1. Cameron Hoover, sr., Shikellamy, 34-0.25.
Discus: 1. Taniyah Martin, sr., Williamsport, 114-1.
Javelin: 1. McKenna Parker, sr., Selinsgrove, 115-0; 2. Maddie Still, sr., Lewisburg, 111-4.
Shot put: 1. Luseane Ma’afu, sr., Williamsport, 38-5.25.
