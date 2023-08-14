Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 73 45 .619 _ Tampa Bay 71 49 .592 3 Toronto 66 54 .550 8 Boston 62 56 .525 11 New York 60 58 .508 13
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 62 58 .517 _ Cleveland 57 62 .479 4½ Detroit 53 65 .449 8 Chicago 47 72 .395 14½ Kansas City 38 81 .319 23½
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 70 48 .593 _ Houston 68 51 .571 2½ Seattle 63 54 .538 6½ Los Angeles 59 60 .496 11½ Oakland 33 85 .280 37
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 75 42 .641 _ Philadelphia 65 54 .546 11 Miami 62 57 .521 14 New York 53 65 .449 22½ Washington 53 66 .445 23
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 65 54 .546 _ Cincinnati 62 58 .517 3½ Chicago 61 57 .517 3½ Pittsburgh 53 65 .449 11½ St. Louis 52 66 .441 12½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 71 46 .607 _ San Francisco 63 55 .534 8½ Arizona 59 59 .500 12½ San Diego 56 62 .475 15½ Colorado 45 73 .381 26½
AMERICAN LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4 Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1 Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5 Detroit 6, Boston 2 Minnesota 8, Philadelphia 1 Houston 11, L.A. Angels 3 Milwaukee 3, Chicago White Sox 2 Washington 3, Oakland 2 St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4 Texas 9, San Francisco 3 Baltimore 1, Seattle 0, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
Boston 6, Detroit 3 Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 0 Cleveland 9, Tampa Bay 2 Toronto 11, Chicago Cubs 4 Washington 8, Oakland 7 Miami 8, N.Y. Yankees 7 Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 3 L.A. Angels 2, Houston 1 San Francisco 3, Texas 2, 10 innings Baltimore 5, Seattle 3, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Houston (Valdez 9-7) at Miami (Garrett 6-3), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-6) at Atlanta (Fried 3-1), 7:20 p.m. Oakland (Sears 2-9) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-8), 7:45 p.m. L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-8) at Texas (Scherzer 11-4), 8:05 p.m. Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Kansas City (Singer 8-8), 8:10 p.m. Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-7), 9:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Seattle at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESaturday’s Games
Atlanta 21, N.Y. Mets 3, 1st game Chicago Cubs 5, Toronto 4 Miami 3, N.Y. Yankees 1 Minnesota 8, Philadelphia 1 Milwaukee 3, Chicago White Sox 2 Washington 3, Oakland 2 St. Louis 5, Kansas City 4 Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 0, 2nd game Arizona 3, San Diego 0 L.A. Dodgers 4, Colorado 1 Texas 9, San Francisco 3 Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 2, 1st game Minnesota 3, Philadelphia 0 Toronto 11, Chicago Cubs 4 Washington 8, Oakland 7 Miami 8, N.Y. Yankees 7 Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 3 San Francisco 3, Texas 2, 10 innings L.A. Dodgers 8, Colorado 3 Arizona 5, San Diego 4 Cincinnati 6, Pittsburgh 5, 10 innings, 2nd game N.Y. Mets 7, Atlanta 6
Monday’s Games
Houston (Valdez 9-7) at Miami (Garrett 6-3), 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Priester 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-6), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 8-6) at Atlanta (Fried 3-1), 7:20 p.m. Oakland (Sears 2-9) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-8), 7:45 p.m. Arizona (Kelly 9-5) at Colorado (Flexen 1-5), 8:40 p.m. Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-7), 9:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Houston at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Oakland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
FootballNFL Preseason GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 23 19 N.Y. Jets 1 1 0 .500 43 21 Miami 0 1 0 .000 3 19 New England 0 1 0 .000 9 20
South W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 20 9 Jacksonville 1 0 0 1.000 28 23 Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 19 23 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 17 23
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 20 19 Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 27 17 Cleveland 1 1 0 .500 36 33 Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 19 36
West W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 34 17 Las Vegas 1 0 0 1.000 34 7 Denver 0 1 0 .000 17 18 Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 24 26
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Washington 1 0 0 1.000 17 15 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 23 28 N.Y. Giants 0 1 0 .000 16 21 Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 19 20
South W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 19 3 New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 26 24 Carolina 0 1 0 .000 0 27 Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 17 27
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 23 17 Detroit 1 0 0 1.000 21 16 Green Bay 1 0 0 1.000 36 19 Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 13 24
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 18 17 Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 24 13 L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 17 34 San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 7 34
Thursday’s Games
Houston 20, New England 9 Seattle 24, Minnesota 13
Friday’s Games
Atlanta 19, Miami 3 Detroit 21, N.Y. Giants 16 Green Bay 36, Cincinnati 19 Pittsburgh 27, Tampa Bay 17 Washington 17, Cleveland 15 Arizona 18, Denver 17
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo 23, Indianapolis 19 Chicago 23, Tennessee 17 N.Y. Jets 27, Carolina 0 Jacksonville 28, Dallas 23 Baltimore 20, Philadelphia 19 L.A. Chargers 34, L.A. Rams 17
Sunday’s Games
New Orleans 26, Kansas City 24 Las Vegas 34, San Francisco 7
Thursday, Aug. 17
Cleveland at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 18
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m. Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Jacksonville at Detroit, 1 p.m. Miami at Houston, 4 p.m. Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m. Chicago at Indianapolis, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 p.m. Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m. New England at Green Bay, 8 p.m. Tennessee at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Denver at San Francisco, 8:30 p.m. Las Vegas at L.A. Rams, 9 p.m. Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 20
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7:05 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 21
