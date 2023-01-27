MILTON — A pin by Paul Rohland at 285 helped get Milton rolling towards a 45-30 Heartland-I victory over Jersey Shore inside The Jungle on Thursday.
Tyler Geiswite also got a pin at 133 for Milton, plus Alex Hoffman picked up a 5-1 decision at 160. The Black Panthers’ other five wins came via forfeit.
Milton 45, Jersey Shore 30
285: Paul Rohland (M) pinned Owen VanDruff, 4:38.
107: Ty Locke (M) won by forfeit.
114: Tyler Stokes (M) won by forfeit.
121: Mason Winter (JS) pinned Noah Heimbach, 3:00.
127: Brock Weiss (JS) won by forfeit.
133: Tyler Geiswite (M) pinned Camden Baker, 3:00.
139: Chase Lytle (M) won by forfeit.
145: Alex DeHart (M) won by forfeit.
152: Alex Parker (M) won by forfeit.
160: Alex Hoffman (M) dec. Kaden Walker, 5-1.
172: Tyler Bauder (JS) pinned Aiden Keiser, 3:21.
189: Dyllian Ross (JS) pinned Trey Locke, 1:31.
215: Haydn Packer (JS) pinned Cale Bastian, 3:09.
ALMEDIA — A five-bout win streak halfway through the match helped the Green Dragons take a Heartland-II victory over the Blue Jays.
With a pin from Derek Shedleski starting off the match, Lewisburg built a 33-12 lead when it reeled off those five wins in a row, which included a pin by Landen Wagner at 133.
Central responded late in the match, but a pin from Chase Wenrich (160) in the next to last bout clinched the win for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg 39, Central Columbia 33
189: Derek Shedleski (L) pinned Talon Piatt, 2:45.
215: Josh Worthington (CC) pinned Evan Frederick, 1:09.
285: Aiden Hidlay (CC) pinned Lennon Barner, :20.
107: Nolan Altoft (L) won by forfeit.
114: Michael Hernandez (L) won by forfeit.
121: Landon Michaels (L) won by forfeit.
127: Jace Gessner (L) dec. Brennan Watson, 10-4.
133: Landen Wagner (L) pinned Josiah Hosler, 1:00.
139: Alexander Hosler (CC) pinned Quinton Bartlett, 2:28.
145: Caius Morrow (CC) dec. Derek Gessner, 5-0.
152: Hunter Dietterick (CC) pinned Daniel Leao, :56.
160: Chase Wenrich (L) pinned Alexander Roberts, 2:44.
172: Greyson Shaud (CC) pinned Trent Wenrich, 1:46.
TURBOTVILLE — The Lancers broke open a close game by scoring 25 points in the third quarter as they rolled to the Heartland-III victory over the Defenders.
Abby Evans scored 10 points to pace Warrior Run (4-12 overall), which trailed Loyalsock (12-4) by just 22-18 at the half.
Warrior Run next plays at Mount Carmel at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Loyalsock 60, Warrior Run 32
Loyalsock 4 18 25 13 – 60
Warrior Run 4 14 8 6 – 32
Natayah Abdul-Hakim 4 0-0 9; Julie Ellis 5 4-8 16; Bella Milleto 0 0-2 0; Anna Luxenberger 0 0-2 0; Katie Ryder 3 0-0 6; Ainsley Kennedy 2 0-0 4; Chloe Kennedy 1 1-2 3; Hailey Berkheiser 0 1-4 1; Izzy Dadzie 3 5-9 11; Alaina Dadzie 2 0-2 4; Maddie Wertz 1 2-4 4; Madeline Luxenberger 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 13-33 60.
3-point goals: Ellis 2, Abdul-Hakim.
Maura Woland 1 0-0 2; Liana Dion 0 0-2 0; Kelsey Hoffman 3 0-0 6; Peyton Meehan 2 1-2 7; Lilly Wertz 0 0-0 0; Sienna Dunkleberger 2 3-6 7; Callie Ulmer 0 0-0 0; Abby Evans 4 2-5 10; Jayla Heanle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 6-15 32.
