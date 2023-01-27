MILTON — A pin by Paul Rohland at 285 helped get Milton rolling towards a 45-30 Heartland-I victory over Jersey Shore inside The Jungle on Thursday.

Tyler Geiswite also got a pin at 133 for Milton, plus Alex Hoffman picked up a 5-1 decision at 160. The Black Panthers’ other five wins came via forfeit.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.