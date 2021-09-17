LEWISBURG – Philip Permyashkin is one of several Lewisburg players who are making the most of their opportunity to be a starter for the Green Dragons this season.
In Thursday’s matchup against Selinsgrove, Permyashkin, a senior forward, recorded his first career hat trick to power Lewisburg to a 5-0 victory in Heartland Athletic Conference Division I action.
“I just really wanted to come out with some energy after a pretty bad showing in the last game (a 7-3 win over Shikellamy),” said Permyashkin. “It’s really taken me a while to get on the scoresheet, so today I really wanted to score a couple of goals, and I did that.
“My goal today was to just help the team out,” added Permyashkin.
Lewisburg (4-0, 2-0 HAC-I) opened the game strong against Selinsgrove (2-3-1, 0-2) as the Green Dragons scored all five of their goals in the first half.
Permyashkin, however, didn’t factor in the early scoring for the hosts.
Alfred Romano, who didn’t play in the last game for Lewisburg, returned to the lineup Thursday and he wasted little time letting people know he was back.
Romano scored off an assist by Ian McKinney just 1 minute and 40 seconds into the game to put the Green Dragons on top early.
The goal came off Romano’s second look at the goal. His initial shot off a feed from Carter Hoover ricocheted off the right post and back to McKinney, who was able to dish it back to Romano for the finish.
Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell agreed that Romano’s goal set the tone for the rest of the game.
“(Romano’s goal) really did (set the tone). Alfred didn’t play Tuesday, so having him back I think he was just excited to get back out and play,” said Kettlewell.
The momentum kept building for Lewisburg, which scored again less than 30 seconds later on a powerful strike by Darrien Svilokos, which also came off a feed from Romano.
“We kind of went through the motions the other day, and we just needed to bring some energy (against Selinsgrove),” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell. “I told the boys that (only) we can control how hard we work. Yeah, they can have some bad touches and they can get some bad calls, but how hard they work is something that they can always control.
“They came out and they (worked hard), and they worked together, and they communicated,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
More than 27 minutes passed before the Green Dragons found the back of the net again.
However, the remaining three goals were all scored in quick succession.
Permyashkin broke the drought with his first goal, a hard shot off his left foot that hit off Selinsgrove keeper Jonah Erb before going into the net just inside the left post with 10:33 left.
Then with 2:42 remaining until the half, Permyashkin netted goal No. 2 by collecting a rebound off a shot by Romano that Erb let roll away.
The third goal for Permyashkin was scored with a mere four seconds on the clock when he drove home a perfect touch pass from Eddie Monaco.
“Honestly, it felt pretty easy (to get my first hat trick). A lot of the goals were tap-ins, and our wingers did an amazing job, especially Eddie,” said Permyashkin, who admitted he was just in the right place at the right times to get those goals.
“I had two rebounds and the other one I took off the defender. But it was mainly my teammates – they set me up for two really easy goals.”
Said Kettlewell, “I think Philip had a fantastic day. He was making plays even before he scored his goals. With his energy, I can put him at almost any position on the field and he would have an impact. It’s great to have a guy like that. He just knows how to play the game rather than playing a certain position.
“We would’ve liked to have one or two goals in the second half, but I think those three goals (by Permyashkin) allowed us to slow the game down and not feel the need to press, and I think we kind of tired Selinsgrove out a little bit,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Now as the team prepares to host Camp Hill in the next game at 11 a.m. Saturday, Kettlewell feels that his players are starting to come into their own as starters, and the team in turn is starting to gel.
“I do have a lot of guys where this is their first exposure (at the varsity level),” said Lewisburg’s coach. “Maybe they’ve gotten experience or playing time before, but now they are in new roles, so they are all kind of learning even the top guys like Philip and Carter (Hoover). They are kind of learning that it’s now a little bit more on them.
“I think if we can keep this up, I think the more experience we get will just help us out in the long run,” Kettlewell added.
Lewisburg 5, Selinsgrove 0At LewisburgFirst half
Lew-Alfred Romano, assist Ian McKinney, 38:20. Lew-Darrien Svilokos, assist Romano, 37:51. Lew-Philip Permyashkin, assist Romano, 10:33. Lew-Permyashkin, assist McKinney, 2:42. Lew-Permyashkin, assist Eddie Monaco, :04.
Shots: Lewisburg, 14-4; Corners: Lewisburg, 5-2; Saves: Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 4; Selinsgrove, Jonah Erb, 7.
