COAL TOWNSHIP — Shamokin Area and Mifflinburg’s boys soccer teams each entered Thursday’s contest at Bernie Romanoski Sr. Field with identical 1-7 records, but there was a slight difference.
Mifflinburg had four one-goal losses, and losses to big schools such as Williamsport and Altoona.
So it was not a big surprise that the Wildcats, with a hat trick by Dylan Siegal, took a 4-1 win over the Indians in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game. But Shamokin Area head coach Jonathan Grybos was not unhappy afterward.
That’s because the Indians, with a host of first-year players and players who are doing both soccer and cross country at the same time, held the Wildcats scoreless in the second half while getting their own goal.
“We didn’t give up,” said Grybos. “We played the full 80 minutes. I would say with the inexperienced guys we have, when we have gotten behind they have tended to play timid. That wasn’t the case tonight.”
Siegel scored his first two goals, both unassisted, within a little over four minutes of each other about a third of the way into the first half.
He then scored with an assist from Mason Frank with 6:12 left in the half, and less than five minutes later, the Wildcats scored when a ball bounced off a Shamokin player on a corner kick by Warrick Beachy.
Although Mifflinburg (2-7) still outshot the Indians 11-1 in the second half, Shamokin (1-8) scored the only goal, by Jayden McKeen, with well over 30 minutes left. But the Indians (1-8) couldn’t dent the strong Wildcat defense afterward.
But Shamokin goalkeeper Rhyan Henz kept Mifflinburg out of the net the entire second half and finished with 10 saves.
“We have a lot of guys who are playing for the first time, either from football or cross country, and a lot of them are playing both at the same time,” Grybos said. “Even the ones who have AYSO experience haven’t played in awhile. I’m happy with how we played tonight.”
Mifflinburg 4, Shamokin 1
Miff-Dylan Siegel, unassisted, 13:11.
Miff-Siegel, unassisted, 17:18.
Miff-Siegel, assist Mason Frank, 33:48.
Miff-Own goal (Warrick Beachy corner kick), 37:47.
Sham-Jayden McKeen, unassisted, 48:41.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 25-2; Corner kicks: Mifflinburg, 8-2; Saves: Mifflinburg (Kanon Keister), 0; Shamokin (Rhyan Henz), 10.
