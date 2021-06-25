Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 38 31 .551 _ Washington 36 36 .500 3½ Philadelphia 34 37 .479 5 Atlanta 35 39 .473 5½ Miami 31 43 .419 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 42 33 .560 _ Milwaukee 42 33 .560 _ Cincinnati 37 36 .507 4 St. Louis 36 39 .480 6 Pittsburgh 27 46 .370 14

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 48 26 .649 _ Los Angeles 44 31 .587 4½ San Diego 45 32 .584 4½ Colorado 31 44 .413 17½ Arizona 21 55 .276 28

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 3 Washington 7, Miami 3 Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 2 Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Friday’s Games

Colorado (Gray 4-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4), 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game Atlanta (Smyly 4-3) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-1), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-5), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game Washington (Lester 1-2) at Miami (López 3-4), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-4) at St. Louis (Kim 1-5), 8:15 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 6-3) at San Francisco (Cueto 5-3), 9:45 p.m. Arizona (Martin 0-2) at San Diego (Paddack 4-5), 10:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m. Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m. Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m. Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 45 31 .592 _ Boston 44 31 .587 ½ New York 40 34 .541 4 Toronto 38 35 .521 5½ Baltimore 23 52 .307 21½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 44 30 .595 _ Cleveland 41 31 .569 2 Kansas City 33 40 .452 10½ Detroit 32 43 .427 12½ Minnesota 31 43 .419 13

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 47 28 .627 _ Oakland 46 31 .597 2 Seattle 39 37 .513 8½ Los Angeles 36 38 .486 10½ Texas 27 48 .360 20

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 1 Oakland 5, Texas 1 Toronto 9, Baltimore 0 Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0 Houston 12, Detroit 3 Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

Friday’s Games

Baltimore (Harvey 3-9) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m. Houston (Valdez 4-0) at Detroit (Peralta 0-1), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Kittredge 5-1), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-4) at Boston (Pérez 5-4), 7:10 p.m. Kansas City (Minor 6-4) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 8:05 p.m. Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2) at Minnesota (Coulombe 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Kikuchi 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-2), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 6-3) at San Francisco (Cueto 5-3), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Houston at Detroit, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m. Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 31 13 .705 — Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 24 20 .545 7 Toledo (Detroit) 23 21 .523 8 Columbus (Cleveland) 21 23 .477 10 St. Paul (Minnesota) 20 24 .455 11 Louisville (Cincinnati) 16 28 .364 15 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 15 27 .357 15

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 30 12 .714 — Worcester (Boston) 29 16 .644 2½ Buffalo (Toronto) 25 18 .581 5½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 20 25 .444 11½ Rochester (Washington) 17 28 .378 14½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 11 33 .250 20

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 29 15 .659 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 28 15 .651 ½ Jacksonville (Miami) 25 18 .581 3½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 22 22 .500 7 Norfolk (Baltimore) 17 25 .405 11 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 17 26 .395 11½ Memphis (St. Louis) 17 28 .378 12½

Thursday’s Games

Buffalo 8, Syracuse 5, game 1 Buffalo 5, Syracuse 4, game 2 Indianapolis 6, Louisville 2 Rochester 13, Worcester 5 Toledo 7, Memphis 2 Gwinnett 6, Norfolk 2 Scranton W/B 10, Lehigh Valley 2 Jacksonville 4, Durham 3 Columbus 3, St. Paul 0 Nashville 8, Charlotte 7 Omaha 8, Iowa 6

Friday’s Games

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Indianapolis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Scranton W/B at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Scranton W/B at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m. Indianapolis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Memphis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Indianapolis at Louisville, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m. Worcester at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m. Scranton W/B at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m. Memphis at Toledo, 2:05 p.m. St. Paul at Columbus, 2:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 2:08 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m. Charlotte at Nashville, 7:15 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 29 15 .659 — Portland (Boston) 25 19 .568 4 New Hampshire (Toronto) 20 24 .455 9 Reading (Philadelphia) 16 28 .364 13 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 13 29 .310 15 Hartford (Colorado) 14 31 .311 15½

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 27 16 .628 — Akron (Cleveland) 27 17 .614 ½ Erie (Detroit) 27 18 .600 1 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 26 18 .591 1½ Richmond (San Francisco) 24 21 .533 4 Harrisburg (Washington) 16 28 .364 11½

Thursday’s Games

Somerset 5, Portland 4, 10 innings Altoona 4, Harrisburg 2 New Hampshire 10, Bowie 2 Erie 9, Akron 7 Reading 10, Binghamton 9, 11 innings Hartford 3, Richmond 2

Friday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m. Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m. Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m. Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Bowie, 7:05 p.m. Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m. Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m. Richmond at Hartford, 6:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Binghamton at Reading, 6:45 p.m. Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m. Richmond at Hartford, 1:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Bowie, 1:35 p.m. Harrisburg at Altoona, 2 p.m. Erie at Akron, 2:05 p.m Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoffs

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Atlanta 1, Milwaukee 0

Wednesday, June 23: Atlanta 116, Milwaukee 113 Friday, June 25: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. x-Thursday, July 1: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. x-Saturday, July 3: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. x-Monday, July 5: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.

Western Conference

Phoenix 2, L.A. Clippers 1

Sunday, June 20: Phoenix 120, L.A. Clippers 114 Tuesday, June 22: Phoenix 104, L.A. Clippers 103 Thursday, June 24: L.A. Clippers 106, Phoenix 92 Saturday, June 26: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. Monday, June 28: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 30: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. x-Friday, July 2: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 9 5 .643 — Chicago 9 7 .563 1 Washington 7 7 .500 2 New York 7 8 .467 2½ Atlanta 5 8 .385 3½ Indiana 1 15 .063 9

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Seattle 12 3 .800 — Las Vegas 10 3 .769 1 Dallas 7 8 .467 5 Phoenix 6 7 .462 5 Minnesota 6 7 .462 5 Los Angeles 6 7 .462 5

Thursday’s Games

Chicago 91, New York 68 Dallas 89, Indiana 64 Los Angeles 89, Washington 82

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m. New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago at Connecticut, 2 p.m. Seattle at Las Vegas, 4 p.m. Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

National Hockey League

Playoffs

CONFERENCE FINALS

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Montreal 4, Vegas 2

Monday, June 14: Vegas 4, Montreal 1 Wednesday, June 16: Montreal 3, Vegas 2 Friday, June 18: Montreal 3, Vegas 2, OT Sunday, June 20: Vegas 2, Montreal 1, OT Tuesday, June 22: Montreal 4, Vegas 1 Thursday, June 24: Montreal 3, Vegas 2, OT x-Saturday, June 26: Montreal at Vegas, TBA

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Islanders 3

Sunday, June 13: N.Y. Islanders 2, Tampa Bay 1 Tuesday, June 15: Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 2 Thursday, June 17: Tampa Bay 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Saturday, June 19: N.Y. Islanders 3, Tampa Bay 2 Monday, June 21: Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Islanders 0 Wednesday, June 23: N.Y. Islanders 3, Tampa Bay 2, OT Friday, June 25: N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m.

College baseball

NCAA College World Series Glance At TD Ameritrade Park Omaha Omaha, Neb. (Double Elimination; x-if necessary) Saturday, June 19 Game 1 — N.C. State 10, No. 9 Stanford 4 Game 2 — No. 4 Vanderbilt 7, No. 5 Arizona 6, 12 innings Sunday, June 20 Game 3 — Virginia 6, No. 3 Tennessee 0 Game 4 — No. 7 Mississippi St. 2, No. 2 Texas 1 Monday, June 21 Game 5 — No. 9 Stanford 14, No. 5 Arizona 5 Game 6 — N.C. State 1, No. 4 Vanderbilt 0 Tuesday, June 22 Game 7 — No. 2 Texas 8, No. 3 Tennessee 4 Game 8 — No. 7 Mississippi St. 6, Virginia 5 Wednesday, June 23 Game 9 — No. 4 Vanderbilt 6, Stanford 5 Thursday, June 24 Game 10 — No. 2 Texas 6, Virginia 2 Friday, June 25 Game 11 — N.C. State vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt, 2 p.m. Game 12 — No. 7 Mississippi St. vs. No. 2 Texas, 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26 x-Game 13 — 2 p.m. x-Game 14 — 7 p.m. Championship Series (Best-of-3) Monday, June 28: 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29: 7 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 30: 7 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF Christian Arroyo on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 21. Recalled INF/OF Michael Chavis from Worcester (Triple-A East). CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Aaron Civale on the 10-day IL. Designated C Ryan Lavarnway for assignment. Selected the contract of RHP Justin Garza from Columbus (Triple-A East). HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHPs Austin Pruitt, Enoli Paredes and Bryan Abreu to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) on rehab assignments. MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Randy Dobnak on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 21. Recalled RHP Griffin Jax from St. Paul (Triple-A East). SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Keynan Middleton from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Vinny Nittoli to Tacoma. Designated LHP Daniel Zamora for assignment. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed SS Taylor Walls on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 23. Traded 1B Wyatt Mathisen to Seattle Mariners for cash considerations. Recalled RHP Drew Rasmussen from Durham (Triple-A East). National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Transferred LHP Tucker Davidson and C Alex Jackson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Kyle Wright and RHP Ty Tice to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Selected the contracts of RHP Jesse Chavez and RHP Tanner Roark from Gwinnett. CINCINNATI REDS — Recalled RF Scott Heineman from Louisville (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Lucas Sims on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 23. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LHP Scott Alexander to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned RHP Jordan Holloway to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). NEW YORK METS — Signed RHP Vance Worley to a minor league contract. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent SS Didi Gregorius to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Assigned LHP Ben Braymer outright to Rochester (Triple-A East) after clearing waivers. FOOTBALL National Football League CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OT Brady Christensen to a rookie contract. NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived RB Raquel Armstead. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Released RG David DeCastro. Agreed to terms with OG Trai Turner on a one-year contract. Canadian Football League EDMONTON ELKS — Re-signed OL Matt O’Donnell. HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Announced DB Courtney Stephen retired. SOCCER Major League Soccer COLUMBUS CREW — Loaned G Eric Dick to USL Championship side Indy Eleven for the 2021 season and retains the right to terminate the loan at any time. DALLAS STARS — Signed F Rhett Gardner to a two-year contract, which will run through the 2022-23 season and is two-way for the 2021-22 season and one-way for the 2022-23 season. NEW YORK RED BULLS — Transferred MF Caden Clark to RB Leipzig of the German Bundesliga effective at the end of the 2021 MLS season. COLLEGE AMERICAN U. — Named Garland Bartlett head coach of men’s and women’s swimming and diving. NEW MEXICO — Announced that Ben Dunbar has resigned as men’s tennis head coach. SAN JOSE ST. — Promoted Aaron Potoshnik to director of football athletic performance. Named Lyle Moevao football analyst and Anthony Jones director of player personnel. SETON HALL — Named Donald Copeland assistant basketball coach. TUSCULUM — Announced the addition of men’s and women’s bowling as an associate member in Conference Carolinas. WISCONSIN — Named Anita Nelson director of inclusion and engagement.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.