Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 38 31 .551 _ Washington 36 36 .500 3½ Philadelphia 34 37 .479 5 Atlanta 35 39 .473 5½ Miami 31 43 .419 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 42 33 .560 _ Milwaukee 42 33 .560 _ Cincinnati 37 36 .507 4 St. Louis 36 39 .480 6 Pittsburgh 27 46 .370 14
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 48 26 .649 _ Los Angeles 44 31 .587 4½ San Diego 45 32 .584 4½ Colorado 31 44 .413 17½ Arizona 21 55 .276 28
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati 5, Atlanta 3 Washington 7, Miami 3 Pittsburgh 8, St. Louis 2 Chicago Cubs 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
Friday’s Games
Colorado (Gray 4-6) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-4), 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 5-4) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game Atlanta (Smyly 4-3) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-1), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-5), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game Washington (Lester 1-2) at Miami (López 3-4), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-4) at St. Louis (Kim 1-5), 8:15 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 6-3) at San Francisco (Cueto 5-3), 9:45 p.m. Arizona (Martin 0-2) at San Diego (Paddack 4-5), 10:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Atlanta at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. Colorado at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m. Washington at Miami, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m. Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m. Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 45 31 .592 _ Boston 44 31 .587 ½ New York 40 34 .541 4 Toronto 38 35 .521 5½ Baltimore 23 52 .307 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 44 30 .595 _ Cleveland 41 31 .569 2 Kansas City 33 40 .452 10½ Detroit 32 43 .427 12½ Minnesota 31 43 .419 13
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 47 28 .627 _ Oakland 46 31 .597 2 Seattle 39 37 .513 8½ Los Angeles 36 38 .486 10½ Texas 27 48 .360 20
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 1 Oakland 5, Texas 1 Toronto 9, Baltimore 0 Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0 Houston 12, Detroit 3 Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Harvey 3-9) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m. Houston (Valdez 4-0) at Detroit (Peralta 0-1), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Canning 5-4) at Tampa Bay (Kittredge 5-1), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-4) at Boston (Pérez 5-4), 7:10 p.m. Kansas City (Minor 6-4) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 8:05 p.m. Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2) at Minnesota (Coulombe 0-0), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Kikuchi 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-2), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 6-3) at San Francisco (Cueto 5-3), 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m. Kansas City at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Houston at Detroit, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m. Oakland at San Francisco, 10:05 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 31 13 .705 — Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 24 20 .545 7 Toledo (Detroit) 23 21 .523 8 Columbus (Cleveland) 21 23 .477 10 St. Paul (Minnesota) 20 24 .455 11 Louisville (Cincinnati) 16 28 .364 15 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 15 27 .357 15
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 30 12 .714 — Worcester (Boston) 29 16 .644 2½ Buffalo (Toronto) 25 18 .581 5½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 20 25 .444 11½ Rochester (Washington) 17 28 .378 14½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 11 33 .250 20
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 29 15 .659 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 28 15 .651 ½ Jacksonville (Miami) 25 18 .581 3½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 22 22 .500 7 Norfolk (Baltimore) 17 25 .405 11 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 17 26 .395 11½ Memphis (St. Louis) 17 28 .378 12½
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo 8, Syracuse 5, game 1 Buffalo 5, Syracuse 4, game 2 Indianapolis 6, Louisville 2 Rochester 13, Worcester 5 Toledo 7, Memphis 2 Gwinnett 6, Norfolk 2 Scranton W/B 10, Lehigh Valley 2 Jacksonville 4, Durham 3 Columbus 3, St. Paul 0 Nashville 8, Charlotte 7 Omaha 8, Iowa 6
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Indianapolis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Scranton W/B at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Scranton W/B at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m. Indianapolis at Louisville, 7 p.m. Memphis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Indianapolis at Louisville, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Syracuse, 1:05 p.m. Worcester at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Norfolk, 1:05 p.m. Scranton W/B at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m. Memphis at Toledo, 2:05 p.m. St. Paul at Columbus, 2:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 2:08 p.m. Durham at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m. Charlotte at Nashville, 7:15 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 29 15 .659 — Portland (Boston) 25 19 .568 4 New Hampshire (Toronto) 20 24 .455 9 Reading (Philadelphia) 16 28 .364 13 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 13 29 .310 15 Hartford (Colorado) 14 31 .311 15½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Bowie (Baltimore) 27 16 .628 — Akron (Cleveland) 27 17 .614 ½ Erie (Detroit) 27 18 .600 1 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 26 18 .591 1½ Richmond (San Francisco) 24 21 .533 4 Harrisburg (Washington) 16 28 .364 11½
Thursday’s Games
Somerset 5, Portland 4, 10 innings Altoona 4, Harrisburg 2 New Hampshire 10, Bowie 2 Erie 9, Akron 7 Reading 10, Binghamton 9, 11 innings Hartford 3, Richmond 2
Friday’s Games
Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m. Harrisburg at Altoona, 7 p.m. Binghamton at Reading, 7:05 p.m. Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Bowie, 7:05 p.m. Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m. Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m. Richmond at Hartford, 6:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Binghamton at Reading, 6:45 p.m. Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m. Richmond at Hartford, 1:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Bowie, 1:35 p.m. Harrisburg at Altoona, 2 p.m. Erie at Akron, 2:05 p.m Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoffs
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Atlanta 1, Milwaukee 0
Wednesday, June 23: Atlanta 116, Milwaukee 113 Friday, June 25: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, June 27: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 29: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. x-Thursday, July 1: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m. x-Saturday, July 3: Milwaukee at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m. x-Monday, July 5: Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8:30 p.m.
Western Conference
Phoenix 2, L.A. Clippers 1
Sunday, June 20: Phoenix 120, L.A. Clippers 114 Tuesday, June 22: Phoenix 104, L.A. Clippers 103 Thursday, June 24: L.A. Clippers 106, Phoenix 92 Saturday, June 26: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. Monday, June 28: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 30: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m. x-Friday, July 2: L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 9 5 .643 — Chicago 9 7 .563 1 Washington 7 7 .500 2 New York 7 8 .467 2½ Atlanta 5 8 .385 3½ Indiana 1 15 .063 9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 12 3 .800 — Las Vegas 10 3 .769 1 Dallas 7 8 .467 5 Phoenix 6 7 .462 5 Minnesota 6 7 .462 5 Los Angeles 6 7 .462 5
Thursday’s Games
Chicago 91, New York 68 Dallas 89, Indiana 64 Los Angeles 89, Washington 82
Friday’s Games
Las Vegas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington at Dallas, 1 p.m. New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago at Connecticut, 2 p.m. Seattle at Las Vegas, 4 p.m. Los Angeles at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
National Hockey League
Playoffs
CONFERENCE FINALS
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Montreal 4, Vegas 2
Monday, June 14: Vegas 4, Montreal 1 Wednesday, June 16: Montreal 3, Vegas 2 Friday, June 18: Montreal 3, Vegas 2, OT Sunday, June 20: Vegas 2, Montreal 1, OT Tuesday, June 22: Montreal 4, Vegas 1 Thursday, June 24: Montreal 3, Vegas 2, OT x-Saturday, June 26: Montreal at Vegas, TBA
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Islanders 3
