LEWISBURG – Bucknell senior guard Andrew Funk earned his third Patriot League Player of the Week award of the season on Monday, in recognition of his two big performances last week against in-state rivals Lehigh and Lafayette.
The highlight of the week came in Saturday’s thrilling 92-89 overtime win over Lafayette in Sojka Pavilion. Funk tallied 20 points in the game, the last three coming on a dramatic tiebreaking 3-pointer in the final seconds of overtime. With two seconds left on the shot clock, Funk inbounded the ball from the baseline, got it back from Alex Timmerman in the deep right corner, and swished an off-balance 3-pointer in front of his own bench. The shot came with 5.9 seconds to go in the game, and the Bison were able to end it with a defensive stop at the other end.
Earlier in the week, Funk recorded 24 points in a close loss at Lehigh. He hit 10 of 19 shots in that game and 17 of 36 on the week. He was 6-for-11 from 3-point distance in the two games, and he tallied six assists and no turnovers in 79 minutes of game action.
Funk is now averaging 18.1 points per game on the season, the second-best mark in the Patriot League. His production in Patriot League games has been even better at 18.8 ppg. Last week’s games marked his 11th and 12th 20-point performances of the season.
Bucknell has two games remaining in the regular season, at Army on Wednesday and home against Boston University on Saturday. Funk will be honored prior to Saturday’s 2 p.m. game as part of Senior Day ceremonies.
