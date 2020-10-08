LEWISBURG — A mere 11 days ago, Lewisburg struggled to put away a scrappy Williamsport team on the road.
Flash forward to Wednesday’s home match against the Millionaires, and the end result was much different for the Green Dragons.
Thanks to a two-goal spurt by James Koconis late in the first half, Lewisburg would build a big lead over Williamsport before running away for an 8-0 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory.
“Yes, there was a big difference (between the first and second games). I think Williamsport came with the original same game plan they had (in the first game), and we tried to attack them as opposed to holding onto the ball,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell.
“We finished some opportunities early on, and I think if you give a team (an opportunity) and they feel like they’re in it — their energy level stays up.”
Following a goal by Jack Dieffenderfer that came off a Koconis assist midway through the first half, Koconis would score twice in a span of 1:30 to give Lewisburg (10-0, 9-0 HAC-I) a 3-0 lead with 10:28 remaining.
Koconis was aided by Anthony Bhangdia and Dieffenderfer on his two goals after they drew Williamsport goalkeeper Elliot Wannop out of the net before dishing the ball off to Koconis, who was stationed by the right post, for a couple of easy goals.
“Williamsport played really well defensively the last time, so we came in knowing they were a really good team defensively,” said Koconis. “So, we wanted to attack quickly when we got the ball. We’ve been practicing that the past week and I think we did that pretty well today.
“We’ve also been practicing sucking in defenders to the one side of the net to isolate one person on the other side so they have some space to compose themselves and shoot,” Koconis added. “So, I think I happened to be that isolated person and I think I finished pretty well, luckily.”
Anthony Bhangdia, who got the assist on Koconis’ first goal, then found the back of the net himself with 6:54 left in the opening half by driving home a perfect cross from Ben Liscum to make the score 4-0 after 40 minutes of action.
“You could kind of see once we got probably the third and fourth goals Williamsport definitely dropped as far as just running for some of the loose balls, and it made the game a little bit easier and opened it up for us,” said Kettlewell.
Another goal by Bhangdia, this one off an assist by Philip Permyashkin with 25:57 left in the game, increased Lewisburg’s momentum.
Four minutes later Liscum, after collaring a pass from Koconis, spun around his defender before firing the ball past Williamsport goalkeeper Elliot Wannop to make the score 6-0.
The Green Dragons put the finishing touches on their dominating win with an own goal and then a goal by Permyashkin.
It was a toss-up whether Kettlewell was more impressed by the eight goals his players put on the board, or the staunch defensive effort that kept the Millionaires and star player Jimmy Pombor out of the net.
“A little bit of both. We’ve been working on when the other team turns the ball over to go forward and just kind of run it at them,” said Kettlewell. “I got a lot of guys who can play and deserve more minutes than I’m giving them, and I feel that is a luxury to have — that I do have some of the depth that I do have on the team. Just doing that gives us energy and we can run and make the other team run.”
Next up for Lewisburg is an away game with Loyalsock at 11 a.m. Saturday.
The Green Dragons have technically qualified for the District 4 playoffs following Wednesday’s victory, but Kettlewell and his players aren’t concerned about that just yet.
“We got to make sure our mindset is right and kind of focus on each game individually and try not to look too far ahead, because that has come to bite Lewisburg before in the past,” said Kettlewell. “So, we got to make sure to take each game one at a time.”
Lewisburg 8, Williamsport 0at LewisburgFirst half
Lew-Jack Dieffenderfer, assist James Koconis, 20:01. Lew-Koconis, assist Anthony Bhangdia, 11:56. Lew-Koconis, assist Dieffenderfer, 10:26. Lew-Bhangdia, assist Liscum, 6:54.
Second half
Lew-Bhangdia, assist Philip Permyashkin, 25:57. Lew-Liscum, assist Koconis, 21:21. Lew-Own goal, 15:01. Lew-Permyashkin, assist Liscum, 2:38.
Shots: Lewisburg, 19-4; Corners: Lewisburg, 12-2; Saves: Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 3, and Evan Hopkinson, 1; Williamsport, Elliot Wannop, 11.
