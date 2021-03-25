HUNTINGDON — A pair of Union County sophomores are providing big contributions during the early collegiate baseball season at Juniata College.
Dakotah Snyder, a Lewisburg graduate, is leading off for the Eagles while Michael Warren, a Mifflinburg graduate, is hitting third.
Snyder has three hits, all doubles, 2RBI and two runs scored thus far while Warren has six hits, including a double and an RBI.
The Eagles are 1-3 thus far and play a doubleheader at Susquehanna on Saturday.
