SHIPPENSBURG — The PIAA Track and Field Championships look a bit different this year as the Class 2A competitors hit the stage Friday, while 3A will compete Saturday.
Events start at 9 a.m. both days.
Girls 2A girls
4x800 relay
State record: 9:07.82, Gwynedd Mercy, 2003
State qualifying standard: 9:50.40
Top seed: Lewisburg (Kyra Binney, Maggie Daly, Sarah Mahoney, Elena Malone) 9:33.62 (D4 champions)
No. 2. Warrior Run (Sienna Dunkleberger, Alyssa Hoffman, Sage Dunkleberger, Lauren Trapani) 9:37:09
Notable: Only three teams (Villa Maria) met the state-qualifying standard and while only four seconds separate Lewisburg and Warrior Run, Villa is 11 seconds off Warrior Run, so this may be a runaway for the two District 4 teams. The teams met just once during the season — at districts — and Warrior Run did not compete at invitationals this season.
100 hurdles
State record: 14:03, Markettea Thomas, Paul Robeson, 2015
State qualifying standard: 16.01
Top seed: Taleea Buxton, Bishop McDevitt, 15.13
No. 4. Siena Brazier, Lewisburg, 15.42
Notable: Six met the state-qualifying standard. A junior, Brazier had never even competed at a district meet prior to this season. She’ll compete Friday in both hurdles events and as a member of the Dragons 4x800 and 4x400 relays. Top-seeded Buxton is a sophomore.
100
State record: 11.58, Thelma Davies, Girard College, 2016
State qualifying standard: 12.7
Top seed: Maddie Raymond, South Park, 12.43
14. Janae Bergey, Milton, 12.85
Notable: Central’s Liberty Gearinger (12.66) is one of nine who met the state-qualifying standard and has the seventh-fastest time entering Friday’s preliminaries. She is just a sophomore.
1600
State record: 4:39.42, Angel Piccirillo, Homer Central, 2012
State qualifying standard: 5:18.30
Top seed: Melissa Riggins, Shady Side, 4:51.93
No. 7. Lauren Trapani, Warrior Run, 5:12.88
No. 13. Sarah Mahoney, Lewisburg, 5:19.50
Notable: Trapani, a senior, took home silver at the last state championships (2019) and hopes to bring home hardware in the 1,600 this season. She is also part of the 4x800 relay. Mahoney, also a senior, made up considerable ground Saturday to take the second spot at states. As others faded, Mahoney finished strong to earn a spot in the field.
4x100 relay
State record: 47.04, Swenson, 2012
State qualifying standard: 50.8
Top seed: Milton (Mackenzie Lopez, Janae Bergey, Regi Wendt, Riley Murray) 49.86
Notable: Milton has had state potential all season and with the top seed, proved it in resounding fashion Saturday in Williamsport. The team has overcome some injuries, as well as the ups and downs of COVID protocol all season. Lopez is a freshman. The team told us Saturday that they will continue to work on their handoffs and feel they have some time to shave off their district championship effort. District 4 sent three to states, and earned the top-three seeds. Bloomsburg is second, followed by Hughesville. The three happen to be the only three teams to meet the state-qualifying standard.
400
State record: 54.5, Mykayla Perry, Neumann-Goretti, 2019
State qualifying standard: 59.85
Top seed: Margaret Conteh, Girard College, 53.88
No. 4. Elena Malone, Lewisburg, 58.22
Notable: Montoursville junior Lily Saul is the No. 2 seed (56.19) in a deep field. Nine met the state standard. Malone took fourth (58.34) at states in 2019. South Williamsport’s Elizabeth Manning earned a spot in the field on time (59.55), giving District 4 three of the top nine spots. Conteh took silver in 2019.
300 hurdles
State record: 41.6, Sydni Townsend, Neumann-Goretti, 2018
State qualifying standard: 47.64
Top seed: Nora Johns, Quaker Valley, 45.01
No. 3: Siena Brazier, Lewisburg, 46.0
No. 4: Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg, 46.54
No. 6. Riley Murray, Milton, 47.07
Notable: Three of the state’s top-six times heading into the event came from District 4. Brazier and Murray are juniors while Ikeler is a sophomore. All three local participants are on at least one of their team’s state-qualifying relay teams as well.
800
State record: 2:08.86, Melissa Riggins, Shady Side, 2019
State qualifying standard: 2:20.6
Top seed: Melissa Riggins, Shady Side, 2:13.72
Notable: District 4’s two entrants, Montoursville’s Lily Saul and Danville’s Bella Johns are seeded first and 11th. Eight met the state-qualifying standard. Rare will be a defending champion, or state record holder, given there was no track season a year ago. Riggins enters just under five seconds off her 2019 pace.
200
State record: 23.74, Thelma Davis, Girard College, 2019
State qualifying standard: 26.25
Top seed: 1. Margaret Conteh, Girard College, 25.17
Notable: Central Columbia’s Liberty Gearinger is the District 4 champ (25.34) and seeded second. South Williamsport’s Elizabeth Manning, a senior, is 14th in a field that boasts 10 state-qualifying marks.
3,200
State record: 10:25.91, Gionna Quarzo, Central Brownsville, 2019
State qualifying standard: 11:35
Top seed: Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville, 10:57.19
Notable: Warrior Run’s Alyssa Hoffman was the District 4 champion, but is not participating as the 3,200 and the 4x800 relay are just over an hour apart on Friday. Danville will field D4’s two spots. Grace Petrick is the eight seed and Coyla Bartholomew is 11th. State-record holder Gionna Quarzo is the elder sister of this year’s top seed. Gionna graduated in ‘19. Jolena is a sophomore. Brownsville is near Pittsburgh.
4x400 relay
State record: 3:49.36, Neumann Goretti, 2015
State qualifying standard: 4:08.75
Top seed: Wilmington, 4:03.38
No. 2: Lewisburg (Siena Brazier, Asha Hohmuth, Madeline Ikeler, Elena Malone) 4:03.67
Notable: Hughesville picked up the No. 3 seed. This should be a barn burner of a final race Friday afternoon with Lewisburg and Wilmington separated by three-hundreths of a second. As with most relays, it will likely come down to handoffs.
High jump
State record: 5-10, Thea Ackerman, Saucon Valley, 1979
State qualifying standard: 5-2
Top seed: Porschia Bennett, Towanda, 5-6
Notable: Richland senior Tierney Beebout also enters with a 5-6 mark to challenge District 4’s Bennett, a junior. South Williamsport’s Brooklyn Lentz is the six seed at 5-2.
Pole vault
State record: 13-4, Katie Jones, South Williamsport, 2017
State qualifying standard: 10-6
Top seed: Taylor Shriver, Waynesburg, 11-6
No. 6: Mya Shoemaker, Warrior Run, 11-0
Notable: Southern Columbia’s Karly Renn is seeded second (11-3). Shriver, the top seed, finished third as a sophomore in 2019. Warrior Run’s Shoemaker ran at states in 2019 as part of the team’s 4x800 relay. Eleven vaulters enter with state-qualifying marks.
Long jump
State record: 19-11, Breana Gambrell, Athens, 2018
State qualifying standard: 16-11
Top seed: Sarah Wagner, North Schuylkill, 18-2
Notable: District 4’s two entrants are No. 2 Sophia Gardner, Loyalsock (17-9.75) and Bloomsburg Charly Schlauch (16-11.25), both of whom met the state mark.
Triple jump
State record: 40-3.5, Lanae Newsome, 2012
State qualifying standard: 35-6
Top seed: Devin Hubler, Minersville, 37-4.25
Notable: Bloomsburg’s Charly Schlauch is a freshman, and the No. 3 seed. No. 2 Alison Watts, Bermudian Springs, is also a freshman. Another freshman, Grace Bresnan, Reynolds, is seeded seventh with a state mark. Hughesville freshman Makenzie Leitenberger picked up D4’s second spot in the field.
Shot put
State record: 50-10.75, Allyn Laughlin, Center, 2006
State qualifying standard: 36-6
Top seed: Emma Callahan, Shenango, 49-3.5
No. 7: Madison Downs, Lewisburg, 39-0
Notable: Downs said Saturday she feels like she has additional distance she can gain at states. She’s also competing in the discus. Seventeen achieved the state mark, including Mount Carmel’s Avery Dowkus, seeded ninth (38-6).
Discus
State record: 162-10, Heather Coyler, East Juniata, 1997
State qualifying standard: 113-0
Top seed: Ashlyn Giles, Schuylkill Valley, 147-11
No. 8: Madison Downs, Lewisburg, 118-11
Notable: Downs is in contention for a state medal after missing last season due to the cancelation of the season. Mount Carmel’s DaniRae Renno earned D4’s second spot.
Javelin
State record: 167-2, Fawn Miller, Lakeview, 2008
State qualifying standard: 121-0
Top seed: Maryann Ackerman, Slippery Rock, 140-4
Notable: Mount Carmel’s Lauren Shedleski is the third seed (132-11) and Hughesville’s Alex Snyder is sixth (125-6).
Class 2A boys
4x800 relay
State record: 7:44.44, Lewisburg (Moreau, Renner, Schoefelder, Spooner) 2004
State qualifying standard: 8:15.55
Top seed: Central Cambria, 8:01.45
Notable: Hughesville got the No. 2 seed (8:09.85) and South Williamsport (8:12.63) is fourth.
110 hurdles
State record: 14.0, Keenan Michael, Montoursville, 2008
Top seed: Jake Rose, Southern Columbia, 14.1
Notable: Rose,a junior, blistered the field Saturday with a district record. He’s joined by fellow D4 reps Ben Robinson, a Montgomery sophomore (15.43) and Troy’s Dustin Hagin, a junior (15.44).
100
State record: 10.47, Jahvel Hemphill, Bloomsburg, 2017
State qualifying standard: 11.30
Top seed: Braeden Wilsoski, Southern Columbia, 10.88
No. 11: Chris Aviles, Milton, 11.24
Notable: Southern’s Gavin Garcia is seeded eighth (11:19). Thirteen sprinters come in with the state-qualifying standard. Aviles, a junior, has been among District 4’s elite all season.
1,600
State record: 4.03.22, Paul Vandergrift, Arch Kennedy, 1987
State qualifying standard: 4:31.13
Top seed: Gabe McConville, Waynesburg, 4:18.01
Notable: District 4 is represented by South Williampsort senior Port Habalar, seeded 15th (4:30.31) and Williamson freshman Owen Cummings (4:34.25).
4x100 relay
State record: 41.75, Dock Mennonite, 2018
State qualifying standard: 44.3
Top seed: Southern Columbia, 42.51
Notable: Southern Columbia is the one team under 43 seconds, but is one of 12 under the state-qualifying mark. Southern’s dominance in District 4 is evident with the district’s second entrant, Wellsboro, more than two seconds off the Tigers’ pace.
400
State record: 46.36, Mike Spangler, Southwestern, 1984
State qualifying standard: 50.7
Top seed: Stanley St. Fleur, Dock Mennonite, 49.17
Notable: Southern’s Gavin Garcia, a junior, is seeded fifth (50.57) and Bloomsburg junior Ronan Serano is 10th (50.87).
300 hurdles
State record: 37.47, Tom Wise, Grove City, 1992
State qualifying standard: 40.8
Top seed: Charles Levander, Richland, 39.64
Notable: Southern Columbia’s Jake Rose is just off the top pace (39.95). East Juniata junior Rowan Smith is seeded 10th (41.54)
800
State record: 1:50.10, Domenic Perretta, Beaver Falls, 2016
State qualifying standard: 1:59.7
Top seed: Colby Belczyk, Riverside, 1:54.94
Notable: Riverside has the top-two seeds with No. 2 Ty Fluharty, a junior. South Williamsport junior Quaid Molino is the eight seed.
200
State record: 21.3, Austin Kratz, Dock Mennonite, 2018
State qualifying standard: 22.88
Top seed: Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia, 21.95
No. 8: Chris Aviles, Milton, 22.81
Notable: Aviles was the third D4 sprinter to qualify. Bloomsburg’s Nasir Heard is the three seed (22.39). Eleven sprinters met the state standard.
3,200
State record: 9:04.09, Chris Dugan, South Moreland, 1997
State qualifying standard: 9:02
Top seed: Chris Hine, Holy Redeemer, 9:35.93
Notable: East Juniata sophomore Logan Strawser is the four seed (9:40.49) while NP-Mansfield’s Noah Shedden, a junior, is 16th.
4x400
State record: 3:19.07, Milton Hershey, 1988
State qualifying standard: 3:29.6
Top seed: Riverside, 3:27.84
No. 2: Southern Columbia, 3:27.88
Notable: District 4’s second entrant, Loyalsock, is the five seed (3:29.92). Just three teams posted state-qualifying times.
High jump
State record: 7-1, Matt Benson, Sheffield, 1992
State qualifying standard: 6-3
Top seed: Dante Elliot, Littlestown, 6-6
No. 14. Spencer Tanner, Warrior Run, 5-11
Notable: Tanner, a senior, has cleared six feet this season, one in which the Defenders did not compete at invitationals. He is one of three D4 reps: Wyalusing’s Grady Cobb (5-11) and Mount Carmel’s Michael Balichik (5-11).
Pole vault
State record: 16-3, Joe Jardine, Schuylkill Valley, 2018
State qualifying standard: 13-6
Top seed: Brody Myers, Camp Hill, 15-0
Notable: Montoursville junior Brayden McKibben is the nine seed (13-0) while Bloomsburg senior Aaron Williams is 15th (12-6).
Long jump
State record: 24-3.5, Russell Dickinson, Octorara, 1976
State qualifying standard: 21-6
Top seed: Amaryeh Luckey, East Allegheny, 22-4.75
Notable: Wyalusing junior Kashawn Cameron is the five seed (21-11) and Loyalsock senior Idris Ali is 11th (21-8). Seventeen jumpers have state-qualifying marks.
Triple jump
State record: 50-1.75, Jarred Gambrell, Athens, 2011
State qualifying mark: 44-0
Top seed: Dante Elliot, Littlestown, 45-3.5
Notable: Ali is District 4’s top entrant (43-0.5) and seeded 11th. Southern’s Jake Davis (41-11.5) is 18th. Just five jumpers met the state mark coming in.
Shot put
State record: 64-10.75
State qualifying mark: 49-6
Top seed: Connor Vass-Gal, Wilmington, 66-6.75
Notable: District 4 reps: Sophomore Matt Kelley, Mount Carmel, is seeded 10th (48-2.75) and Central Columbia senior Garrett Carter is 17th (46-11). Vass-Gal’s mark is over nine feet ahead of No. 2 Cale Ayers, Coudersport (57-2.25).
Discus
State record: 206-3, Brian Milne, Fort LeBoeuf, 1991
State qualifying standard: 148-0
Top seed: Will Patton, Shenango, 163-10
No. 20: Cole Goodwin, Milton, 139-11
Notable: Goodwin, a junior, finished second at districts to Athens senior Asher Ellis, seeded 16th (149-10). Eighteen reached the state-qualifying mark.
Javelin
State record: 221-6, Rob Robbins, NE Bradford, 2011
State qualifying standard: 176-0
Top seed: Thomas Dickinson, Scranton Prep, 192-7
Notable: Ellis is the seven seed (174-8) followed by his fellow D4 rep, Montoursville senior Gavin Livermore (173-9).
