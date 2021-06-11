MILTON - Little League baseball and softball, the annual rite of passage for many area youths during the summer months, has returned following a one-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
And with it comes the PA District 13 Tournament, which gets underway June 21.
First-year District 13 Administrator Toby Gearhart, for one, is excited and a tad nervous to get the all-star season going.
"I think it's great that all of our local leagues chartered and completed a Little League season this year. It was wonderful to see kids and volunteers back on the baseball and softball fields this spring and summer," said Gearhart, who took over for Milton's Greg Brouse last year.
"The prospect of the first tournament season in this role (of District 13 Administrator) does have me a little nervous. Since Greg resigned last fall, taking over as DA has been a tremendous learning experience for which I don't know that you can ever be truly prepared."
The Major Softball all-stars kick off the tournament, with Mifflinburg playing Danville at 5:30 p.m. June 21 at the Moser Sports Complex in Turbotville.
Heath Stewart is the manager of Mifflinburg's team, which largely consists of players from the 8-9-10 all-star team that captured the District 13 title in 2019.
Then on June 24 Danville and Berwick opens play in the Major Baseball bracket at Ber Vaughn Park in Berwick. Two days later on June 26 four games will be contested with Lewisburg facing Bloomsburg at 2:30 p.m., and Warrior Run and Mifflinburg following at 5.
From there the District 13 Tournament kicks into high gear as 8-9-10 Baseball and 9-10-11 Baseball begins on June 27, and on June 28 Junior Baseball and 8-9-10 Softball gets underway.
On the opening day of 8-9-10 Baseball at Danny Green Field in Lewisburg, Milton plays Selinsgrove at 1 p.m. before Mifflinburg and Lewisburg square off at 6.
The first game of 9-10-11 Baseball has Mifflinburg playing Snyder County at 1 p.m at the Washies Complex in Danville. The Mifflinburg-Snyder County winner will face Milton on June 29 at 5:30.
In Junior Baseball, play might be getting underway on June 28 with a game between Snyder County and Selinsgrove, but the real action in the bracket begins later.
On June 30 Mifflinburg plays Danville at 5:30 p.m., but on July 2 Warrior Run will get the Snyder County-Selinsgrove winner at 5:30.
Warrior Run's team is under the direction of manager Derrick Zechman, who led Warrior Run's Major Division squad to the District 13 and Section 3 championships in 2019. Many players from that team will be playing for Zechman junior team this season.
Finally, the 8-9-10 softball stars begin play at the Moser Complex. In the first game Central Columbia plays Danville at 5:30 p.m. on June 28, with the winner facing Mifflinburg on July 1 at 5:30.
With only six divisions in action this year participation is definitely lower than it was in 2019 (where seven divisions competed), but whether the pandemic had anything to do with that remains to be seen according to Gearhart.
"I'm not sure how much you can quantify the effect of not having a Little League season last year. The only thing I know is that enrollment throughout our district was down about 8% from 2019 (~2670 players) to 2021 (~2470 players). This could be related to not having a season last year, but I wouldn't know for sure," he said. "This summer, we are encouraging our leagues to host sandlot events where anyone (Little League players and non-Little Leaguers alike) can simply come out and play. Hopefully this will get more kids interested for the future seasons.
"Initially, I was concerned that we wouldn't have all of our leagues participating this year -- the word from Williamsport was that they were seeing significant declines in leagues chartering and players' participation," Gearhart added. "I'm just trying to help the local leagues to run their organizations in any way that I can."
District 13 Tournament
8-9-10 Baseball
Host site: Danny Green Field, Lewisburg
Start date: June 27
Participating teams: Berwick, Bloomsburg, Central Columbia, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton, Selinsgrove
Defending champion: Berwick
---
9-10-11 Baseball
Host site: Washies Complex, Danville
Start date: June 27
Participating teams: Danville, Mifflinburg, Milton, Selinsgrove, Snyder County
Defending champion: Juniata County
---
Major Baseball
Host site: Ber Vaughn Park, Berwick
Start date: June 24
Participating teams: Berwick, Bloomsburg, Danville, Central Columbia, Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove, Snyder County, Warrior Run
Defending champion: Warrior Run
---
Junior Baseball
Host site: New Berlin Junior Field
Start date: June 28
Participating teams: Danville, Mifflinburg, Selinsgrove, Snyder County, Warrior Run
Defending champion: Selinsgrove
---
8-9-10 Softball
Host site: Moser Sports Complex, Turbotville
Start date: June 28
Participating teams: Central Columbia, Danville and Mifflinburg
Defending champion: Mifflinburg
---
Major Softball
Host site: Moser Sports Complex
Start date: June 21
Participating teams: Danville and Mifflinburg
Defending champion: Berwick
