College field hockey
No. 7 Kutztown 1, No. 9 Bloomsburg 0 (2 OT)
Notes: The ninth-ranked Huskies dropped a tough decision to the No. 7 Golden Bears in double overtime. Bloomsburg falls to 6-3 for the year and 1-1 in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference action, while Kutztown improved to 6-1 for the year and 2-0 in conference play.
College women's soccer
Lycoming 6, Pitt-Bradford 2
Notes: Junior Bella Green scored twice to become the 12th Lycoming College women’s soccer player to reach 10 goals in a season, combining with senior Jayden Leighow, who also scored twice, to overpower Pitt-Bradford Wednesday afternoon at the Kessel Athletic Complex.
Green and Leighow are now just one of six combinations in the 27-year history of Lycoming’s women’s soccer program to post 20 points in the same year, as Green has posted 11 goals and six assists for 28 points and Leighow has added eight goals and four assists for 20 points.
First-year Madison Maihle scored her first goal of the season to put the Warriors (7-3) on the board first. She struck unassisted from just outside the box 25 minutes into the first half.
Green’s 10th goal of the season came at the end of the first half unassisted off her left foot off a corner kick rebound to put the Warriors up, 2-0, also making her the 14th player in program history to reach 25 points in a season. Her second goal of the game came in the 87th minute on a breakaway against the Panthers (0-9-1).
Leighow scored in the 68th minute at the top of the box on a pass from senior Alicia Blizzard and the second unassisted off a rebound in the final minute of the match.
Senior goalkeeper Bekki Weller, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, and first-year Abbey Gerasimoff made a combined three saves while Panthers goalkeeper Emily Bethel made 17 stops.
