Basketball
NBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 12 3 .800 — Toronto 9 7 .563 3½ New York 8 7 .533 4 Philadelphia 7 7 .500 4½ Brooklyn 6 9 .400 6
Southeast DivisionW L Pct GB
Atlanta 9 6 .600 — Washington 8 7 .533 1 Miami 7 8 .467 2 Orlando 4 11 .267 5 Charlotte 4 12 .250 5½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 11 3 .786 — Cleveland 8 6 .571 3 Indiana 7 6 .538 3½ Chicago 6 9 .400 5½ Detroit 3 12 .200 8½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
New Orleans 9 6 .600 — Memphis 9 6 .600 — Dallas 8 6 .571 ½ San Antonio 6 9 .400 3 Houston 3 12 .200 6
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Portland 10 4 .714 — Denver 9 5 .643 1 Utah 10 6 .625 1 Minnesota 7 8 .467 3½ Oklahoma City 7 8 .467 3½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Phoenix 9 5 .643 — Sacramento 7 6 .538 1½ L.A. Clippers 8 7 .533 1½ Golden State 6 9 .400 3½ L.A. Lakers 3 10 .231 5½ ___
Tuesday’s Games
New Orleans 113, Memphis 102 Dallas 103, L.A. Clippers 101 New York 118, Utah 111 Portland 117, San Antonio 110 Sacramento 153, Brooklyn 121
Wednesday’s Games
Minnesota 126, Orlando 108 Indiana 125, Charlotte 113 Oklahoma City 121, Washington 120 Boston 126, Atlanta 101 Toronto 112, Miami 104 Milwaukee 113, Cleveland 98 New Orleans 124, Chicago 110 Houston 101, Dallas 92 New York 106, Denver 103 Phoenix 130, Golden State 119
Thursday’s Games
Brooklyn at Portland, 10 p.m. San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Houston, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m. Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m. Boston at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. Denver at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Phoenix at Utah, 9 p.m. New York at Golden State, 10 p.m. Detroit at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 16 14 2 0 28 65 35 Toronto 17 9 5 3 21 50 46 Florida 16 9 6 1 19 53 48 Tampa Bay 16 9 6 1 19 54 53 Detroit 16 7 5 4 18 46 53 Montreal 16 8 7 1 17 48 53 Buffalo 17 7 10 0 14 60 61 Ottawa 16 6 9 1 13 55 54
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 16 13 3 0 26 60 39 N.Y. Islanders 17 11 6 0 22 57 43 Carolina 16 10 5 1 21 50 43 N.Y. Rangers 17 8 6 3 19 52 48 Philadelphia 16 7 6 3 17 41 48 Washington 18 7 9 2 16 51 58 Pittsburgh 16 6 7 3 15 56 57 Columbus 15 5 9 1 11 43 65
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 16 9 5 2 20 60 43 Winnipeg 14 9 4 1 19 43 33 Colorado 14 8 5 1 17 51 38 Minnesota 16 7 7 2 16 43 47 Nashville 16 7 8 1 15 42 52 Chicago 16 6 7 3 15 40 51 St. Louis 15 7 8 0 14 39 52 Arizona 15 6 8 1 13 40 54
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 17 13 4 0 26 61 42 Los Angeles 19 11 7 1 23 66 65 Seattle 16 8 5 3 19 52 45 Edmonton 17 9 8 0 18 61 63 Calgary 15 7 6 2 16 47 50 San Jose 18 6 9 3 15 52 62 Vancouver 17 5 9 3 13 58 70 Anaheim 16 5 10 1 11 45 70 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 5, Pittsburgh 2 Vancouver 5, Buffalo 4 Florida 5, Washington 2 New Jersey 5, Montreal 1 Tampa Bay 5, Dallas 4, OT Columbus 5, Philadelphia 4, OT Nashville 2, Minnesota 1 San Jose 5, Vegas 2 Anaheim 3, Detroit 2, OT
Wednesday’s Games
Ottawa 4, Buffalo 1 St. Louis 5, Chicago 2 Los Angeles 3, Edmonton 1
Thursday’s Games
Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Colorado at Carolina, 7 p.m. Dallas at Florida, 7 p.m. Montreal at Columbus, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Toronto, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Nashville, 8 p.m. Pittsburgh at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Washington at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Arizona at Vegas, 10 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Seattle, 10 p.m. Detroit at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
AHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Providence 13 10 1 1 1 22 40 29 Hershey 12 8 2 2 0 18 34 26 Bridgeport 12 7 2 3 0 17 44 36 Charlotte 13 7 4 1 1 16 38 42 Springfield 14 6 5 0 3 15 42 40 WB/Scranton 11 6 4 1 0 13 27 23 Hartford 12 4 4 1 3 12 32 41 Lehigh Valley 11 5 5 1 0 11 27 33
North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 12 9 2 1 0 19 46 35 Rochester 13 7 4 1 1 16 44 43 Cleveland 13 7 5 0 1 15 51 54 Belleville 13 6 6 1 0 13 44 54 Syracuse 14 5 6 1 2 13 52 52 Laval 15 4 8 3 0 11 46 56 Utica 10 3 5 1 1 8 26 33
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Milwaukee 12 8 4 0 0 16 47 38 Manitoba 11 7 3 1 0 15 39 29 Texas 14 6 5 2 1 15 43 40 Iowa 11 5 3 1 2 13 37 36 Rockford 12 6 5 0 1 13 46 43 Grand Rapids 14 6 7 1 0 13 44 58 Chicago 11 4 6 1 0 9 34 41
Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Colorado 14 8 5 1 0 17 43 38 Ontario 12 7 4 0 1 15 38 32 Bakersfield 12 7 4 1 0 15 38 33 Tucson 12 7 4 1 0 15 39 38 San Jose 13 7 5 0 1 15 31 36 Coachella Valley 10 7 3 0 0 14 41 33 Calgary 12 6 5 1 0 13 43 39 Abbotsford 11 5 5 0 1 11 34 39 San Diego 14 5 9 0 0 10 38 44 Henderson 15 4 11 0 0 8 38 52 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Henderson 7, Tucson 1 Colorado 4, Bakersfield 3
Wednesday’s Games
Syracuse 5, Springfield 4 Rockford 5, Grand Rapids 1 Charlotte 3, Hartford 2 Laval 4, Abbotsford 2 Belleville 8, Cleveland 7 Tucson 6, Henderson 2 San Jose 3, San Diego 0
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.