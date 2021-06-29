WILLIAMSPORT — For the fifth straight semester, the Lycoming College men's and women's swim teams have earned Collegiate Swimming Coaches Association of America Scholar All-American Team honors, the organization announced.
The women's swim team earned the accolades for the 15th straight semester, a streak dating back to the spring semester of 2014.
The women's program was one of nine teams from the Middle Atlantic Conference selected, along with Hood, King's (Pa.), Messiah, Misericordia, Stevens, Stevenson, Wilkes and York.
The men's team earned the award for the 13th time in program history and for a record fifth straight semester. The team was one of eight from the MAC selected, along with Hood, King's, Misericordia, Stevens, Stevenson, Wilkes and York.
To be chosen as a CSCAA Scholar All-America Team, programs must have achieved a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.0 or higher in the semester.
The Lycoming College men’s swimming team finished eighth at the 2021 MAC Championships and the women finished ninth under first-year head coach Andrew Dragunas.
