LEWISBURG – Bucknell senior Andrew Funk has been selected as the Patriot League Player of the Week after a terrific performance in Saturday’s 82-70 home victory over La Salle.
Funk scored an efficient 22 points on 10-for-15 shooting from the field, including 2-for-3 from the 3-point arc. He scored seven straight points in less than a minute to stretch a one-point lead to eight in the first half, and the Bison led by at least five points for all but one possession the rest of the way.
The Patriot League’s leading scorer at 18.3 points per game, Funk topped the 20-point mark for the fourth time this season and seventh time in his career on Saturday. Bucknell’s lone senior is shooting 38.7 percent from 3-point range and 84.0 percent from the foul line this season. He also leads the conference in made 3-pointers per game (3.3) and minutes played per game (35.3).
Saturday’s victory over La Salle ended Bucknell’s three-game losing streak, and now the Bison will face another tough Atlantic 10 opponent on Wednesday afternoon at Richmond. The Spiders are 8-4 on the season and have won five games in a row.
Lycoming's Ilodigwe named MAC Freedom Player of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT – After hitting seven 3-pointers for the second straight game, senior Matt Ilodigwe has earned the Lycoming College men’s basketball team’s second straight MAC Freedom Player of the Week award, the conference office in Annville announced on Monday.
Ilodigwe, who hit seven 3-pointers and finished with 23 points in a 74-55 win over FDU-Florham last week, hit four in the first half and three more in the second in a 88-63 win over King’s on Saturday to lead the Warriors with a 21-point performance. He also chipped in a season-best seven rebounds to go with four assists in the win.
It is Ilodigwe’s second career weekly award, as he also earned MAC Commonwealth weekly award on Feb. 11, 2019, after he tied the school record by hitting 11 3-pointers in a 107-100 win over Hood College.
Ilodigwe joins junior Dyson Harward, who earned the award on Dec. 13, as Lycoming players that have earned honors from the MAC Freedom this year.
The Warriors get back on the court on Wednesday, Dec. 29, when they head to a tournament at the University of Mount Union, where they will face Wilmington (Ohio) at 5 p.m.
