Four players from Mifflinburg's field hockey team highlighted the selections for the 2020 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I All-Star Team, which was selected recently by the conference's coaches.
Named to the first team for the Wildcats were senior forwards Camille Finerghty and Chloe Hanselman, plus senior midfielder Brook Karchner and senior back Brooke Catherman.
Also named to the Division I first team was Milton senior goalkeeper Larissa Shearer, who finished her outstanding four-year career with a school-record 1,183 saves.
Making it onto the HAC-I second team for Mifflinburg, which finished the season 9-7-2, 6-2-2 in league play, was junior midfielder Claire Hayes, along with Milton senior midfielder Regina Wendt and sophomore forward Sara Dewyer.
In addition, Southern Columbia had three players land on the HAC-I second team.
Earning spots on the team for the Tigers were sophomore forward Addison Pita, senior midfielder Maddie Griscavage and senior back Jaymie Petro.
Heartland Athletic Conference
2020 Division I All-Star Team
First Team
Forwards: Camille Finerghty, sr., Mifflinburg; Chloe Hanselman, sr., Mifflinburg; Jessica Alba, sr., Selinsgrove; Olivia Reichley, sr., Selinsgrove; Leah Toskey, jr., Selinsgrove; Luxi Walz, sr., Shikellamy. Midfielders: Brook Karchner, sr., Mifflinburg; Hailey Bingaman, sr., Selinsgrove; Sydney Schmouder, so., Selinsgrove; Hannah Smullen, sr., Selinsgrove; Olivia Cimino, sr., Shikellamy. Backs: Brooke Catherman, sr., Mifflinburg; Grace Kuhns, sr., Selinsgrove; Greta Widmaier, sr., Selinsgrove; Morgan Heiser, sr., Shikellamy. Goalkeeper: Larissa Shearer, sr., Milton.
Second Team
Forwards: Sara Dewyer, so., Milton; Carly Aument, fr., Selinsgrove; Hannah Day, sr., Selinsgrove; Rachel Martin, sr., Selinsgrove; Addison Pita, so., Southern Columbia. Midfielders: Claire Hayes, jr., Mifflinburg; Regina Wendt, sr., Milton; Alexis Freed, fr., Selinsgrove; Maddie Griscavage, sr., Southern. Backs: Laura Cashner, sr., Danville; Alayna Davis, so., Selinsgrove; Isabella Hile, so., Shikellamy; Jaymie Petro, sr., Southern. Goalkeepers: Riley Batdorf, jr., Selinsgrove; Reagan Wiest, so., Shikellamy.
Honorable Mention
Forwards: Miranda Spotts, sr., Danville; Allison Bucher, fr., Selinsgrove; Camryn Murray, sr., Mifflinburg; Sara Harter, jr., Mifflinburg; Julie Boyle, sr.; Shikellamy. Midfielders: Rachel Erickson, jr., Mifflinburg; Evelyn Osborne, so., Mifflinburg; Emily Fry, jr., Selinsgrove; Jenna Sassaman, jr., Selinsgrove. Backs: Taylor Kuhns, sr., Mifflinburg; Emily Seebold, jr., Mifflinburg; Anastasia Ditty, jr., Milton; Madelyn Hoover, jr., Selinsgrove. Goalkeepers: Jaden Keister, sr., Mifflinburg; Hanna Keller, jr., Southern.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.