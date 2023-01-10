LEWISBURG — Monday night’s dual against Hofstra came down to Bucknell’s final wrestler, Dorian Crosby, and the junior heavyweight edged nationally ranked Zachary Knighton-Ward 2-1 with 1:18 of riding time to give the Bison an 18-17 victory over the Pride at Davis Gym.
Bucknell (3-3, 2-0 EIWA) had led 15-7 earlier in the match, but Hofstra (0-2, 0-2 EIWA) came storming back by winning three straight bouts to take a 17-15 lead going into the finale. Crosby, who picked up an early escape in the second period before Knighton-Ward tied it up late in the third, has now defeated two nationally-ranked opponents in his last four bouts.
Kurt Phipps (133), Dylan Chappell (141), Braden Bower (149) and Chase Barlow (165) were Bucknell’s other winners Monday evening, and Chappell was the only Bison to score bonus points with a first-period pin (1:16) over Justin Hoyle that gave the Bison their first lead at 9-4.
Hofstra was first on the board with a major decision at 125, but Phipps quickly responded with a 4-0 win to cut into the narrow deficit.
Bower stretched the lead following Chappell’s fall, posting a late takedown with 26 seconds to go in the third period to ensure a 5-2 decision over Michael Leandrou that put Bucknell ahead 12-4.
Barlow maintained a lead throughout his win at 165 with a pair of takedowns and an escape over the first two periods, and his 5-1 decision gave Bucknell its largest advantage of the match with four bouts to go.
Two of Hofstra’s next three wins were by nationally-ranked wrestlers, as No. 24 Ross Ferreira posted a 6-2 decision at 184 despite a grueling effort by Mikey Bartush, and No. 29 Trey Rogers topped Nolan Springer with a 10-2 major decision that put the Pride in front 17-15.
Crosby improved to 2-0 in duals this season with his match-sealing win at 285. Bower and Chappell also remained unbeaten in dual action.
Mason McCready also earned a win in an exhibition match with a 5-1 decision over Nikolas Miller.
Up next, Bucknell travels to American on Sunday to face the Eagles in Washington, D.C.
125: Jacob Moon (Hof) maj. dec. over Grayson McLellan (BU), 11-1
133: No. 22Kurt Phipps (BU) dec. over Chase Liardi (HU), 4-0
141: Dylan Chappell (BU) fall over Justin Hoyle (HU), 1:16
149: Braden Bower (BU) dec. over Michael Leandrou (HU), 5-2
157: Joe McGinty (Hof) dec. over Riley Bower (BU), 5-3
165: Chase Barlow (BU) dec. over Jurius Clark (HU), 5-1
174: Ross McFarland (Hof) dec. over Sam Barnes (BU), 7-4
184: No. 24 Ross Ferreira (Hof) dec. over Mikey Bartush (BU), 6-2
197: No. 29 Trey Rogers (Hof) maj. dec. over Nolan Springer (BU), 10-2
285: Dorian Crosby (BU) dec. over No. 30 Zachary Knighton-Ward (HU), 2-1
197: Mason McCready (BU) dec. over Nikolas Miller (HU), 5-1
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
