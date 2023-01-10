LEWISBURG — Monday night’s dual against Hofstra came down to Bucknell’s final wrestler, Dorian Crosby, and the junior heavyweight edged nationally ranked Zachary Knighton-Ward 2-1 with 1:18 of riding time to give the Bison an 18-17 victory over the Pride at Davis Gym.

Bucknell (3-3, 2-0 EIWA) had led 15-7 earlier in the match, but Hofstra (0-2, 0-2 EIWA) came storming back by winning three straight bouts to take a 17-15 lead going into the finale. Crosby, who picked up an early escape in the second period before Knighton-Ward tied it up late in the third, has now defeated two nationally-ranked opponents in his last four bouts.

