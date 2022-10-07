Baseball
MLB Preseason GlanceWILD CARD SERIES(Best-of-3)American LeagueCleveland vs. Tampa Bay
Friday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-8) at Cleveland (Bieber 13-8), 12:07 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 12:07 p.m. (ESPN2) x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:07 p.m. (ESPN)
Toronto vs. Seattle
Friday, Oct. 7: Seattle (Castillo 8-6) at Toronto (Manoah 16-7), 4:07 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, Oct. 8: Seattle (Ray 12-12) at Toronto, 4:07 p.m. (ESPN) x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Seattle at Toronto, 2:07 p.m. (ABC)
National LeagueSt. Louis vs. Philadelphia
Friday, Oct. 7: Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-7) at St. Louis (Quintana 6-7), 2:07 p.m. (ABC) Saturday, Oct. 8: Philadelphia (Nola 11-13) at St. Louis (Mikolas 12-13), 8:37 p.m. (ESPN2) x-Sunday, Oct. 9: Philadelphia at St. Louis, 8:37 p.m. (ESPN2)
New York vs. San Diego
Friday, Oct. 7: San Diego (Darvish 16-8) at New York (Scherzer 11-5), 8:07 p.m. (ESPN) Saturday, Oct. 8: (Snell 8-10) San Diego at New York, 7:37 p.m. (ESPN) x-Sunday, Oct. 9: San Diego (Musgrove 10-7) at New York, 7:37 p.m. (ESPN)
DIVISION SERIES(Best-of-5)American League(All Games on TBS)Houston vs. Toronto-Seattle winner
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Seattle-Toronto winner at Houston Thursday, Oct. 13 — Seattle-Toronto winner at Houston Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston at Seattle-Toronto winner x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Houston at Seattle-Toronto winner x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Seattle-Toronto winner at Houston
New York vs. Cleveland-Tampa Bay winner
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Tampa Bay-Cleveland winner at New York Thursday, Oct. 13 — Tampa Bay-Cleveland winner at New York Saturday, Oct. 15 — New York at Tampa Bay-Cleveland winner x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York at Tampa Bay-Cleveland winner x-Monday, Oct. 17 — Tampa Bay-Cleveland winner at New York
National League(All Games on Fox or FS1)Los Angeles vs. New York-San Diego winner
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles Friday, Oct. 14 — Los Angeles at San Diego-New York winner x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Los Angeles at San Diego-New York winner x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — San Diego-New York winner at Los Angeles
Atlanta vs. St, Louis-Philadelphia winner
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia-St. Louis winner at Atlanta Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Philadelphia-St. Louis winner at Atlanta Friday, Oct. 14 — Atlanta at Philadelpia-St. Louis winner x-Saturday, Oct. 15 — Atlanta at Philadelpia-St. Louis winner x-Sunday, Oct. 16 — Philadelpia-St. Louis winner at Atlanta
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES(Best-of-7)American League(All Games on TBS)
Wednesday, Oct. 19: Thursday, Oct. 20: Saturday, Oct. 22: Sunday, Oct. 23: x-Monday, Oct. 24: x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: x-Wednesday, Oct. 26:
National League(Fox or FS1)
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Wednesday, Oct. 19: Friday, Oct. 21: Saturday, Oct. 22: x-Sunday, Oct. 23: x-Monday, Oct. 24: x-Tuesday, Oct. 25:
WORLD SERIES(Best-of-7)(All Games on Fox)
Friday, Oct. 28: Saturday, Oct. 29: Monday, Oct. 31: Tuesday, Nov. 1: x-Wednesday, Nov. 2: x-Friday, Nov. 4: x-Saturday, Nov. 5:
FootballNFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 114 58 Miami 3 1 0 .750 98 91 N.Y. Jets 2 2 0 .500 76 101 New England 1 3 0 .250 74 98
South W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 2 2 1 .500 69 94 Jacksonville 2 2 0 .500 105 67 Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 75 101 Houston 0 3 1 .125 73 93
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 2 2 0 .500 119 100 Cincinnati 2 2 0 .500 91 70 Cleveland 2 2 0 .500 105 95 Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 74 90
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 3 1 0 .750 129 96 L.A. Chargers 2 2 0 .500 92 108 Denver 2 3 0 .400 75 80 Las Vegas 1 3 0 .250 96 100
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 4 0 0 1.000 115 71 Dallas 3 1 0 .750 71 62 N.Y. Giants 3 1 0 .750 76 71 Washington 1 3 0 .250 73 107
South W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 2 2 0 .500 103 101 Tampa Bay 2 2 0 .500 82 68 Carolina 1 3 0 .250 78 85 New Orleans 1 3 0 .250 76 96
North W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 75 69 Minnesota 3 1 0 .750 86 80 Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 77 Detroit 1 3 0 .250 140 141
West W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 2 2 0 .500 88 103 L.A. Rams 2 2 0 .500 70 94 San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 71 46 Seattle 2 2 0 .500 95 115 ___
Thursday’s Games
Indianapolis 12, Denver 9, OT
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Giants vs Green Bay at London, GBR, 9:30 a.m. Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Detroit at New England, 1 p.m. Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Seattle at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Washington, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Carolina, 4:05 p.m. Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. Cincinnati at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Las Vegas at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Washington at Chicago, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Baltimore at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Miami, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Green Bay, 1 p.m. New England at Cleveland, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Arizona at Seattle, 4:05 p.m. Carolina at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Buffalo at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m. Open: Houston, Las Vegas, Tennessee, Detroit
Monday, Oct. 17
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 5 4 1 0 8 20 9 Buffalo 5 4 1 0 8 14 11 Ottawa 7 4 3 0 8 25 28 Boston 5 3 2 0 6 13 9 Florida 5 2 3 0 4 12 18 Detroit 6 2 4 0 4 15 15 Montreal 7 0 6 1 1 16 28 Tampa Bay 4 0 4 0 0 4 17
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Columbus 7 4 2 1 9 23 18 Carolina 5 4 1 0 8 24 11 New Jersey 6 4 2 0 8 15 11 Washington 5 3 1 1 7 13 9 N.Y. Islanders 5 3 2 0 6 13 14 N.Y. Rangers 5 2 2 1 5 14 15 Pittsburgh 5 2 3 0 4 10 18 Philadelphia 6 1 4 1 3 8 16
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Minnesota 6 5 1 0 10 22 11 St. Louis 7 5 2 0 10 23 21 Nashville 4 3 0 1 7 16 5 Winnipeg 5 3 1 1 7 16 13 Colorado 6 3 2 1 7 13 18 Dallas 6 2 4 0 4 13 19 Chicago 5 1 4 0 2 6 16 Arizona 5 0 4 1 1 13 19
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Seattle 5 4 1 0 8 15 7 San Jose 5 4 1 0 8 19 14 Anaheim 6 4 2 0 8 20 15 Calgary 7 4 3 0 8 16 13 Edmonton 7 4 3 0 8 20 17 Vegas 5 2 2 1 5 16 16 Los Angeles 5 2 2 1 5 11 13 Vancouver 6 1 3 2 4 12 26 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 5, N.Y. Rangers 4 Washington 4, Detroit 2 Vancouver 5, Edmonton 4 Winnipeg 5, Calgary 0 Colorado 2, Dallas 1
Thursday’s Games
Ottawa 4, Montreal 3 N.Y. Islanders 5, New Jersey 2 Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2 Columbus 7, St. Louis 0 Minnesota 4, Chicago 1 Vegas vs. Los Angeles at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Jose vs. Nashville at O2 Arena, 2 p.m. Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Winnipeg at Calgary, 9 p.m. Arizona at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Nashville vs. San Jose at O2 Arena, 2 p.m. Chicago at St. Louis, 3 p.m. Florida at Tampa Bay, 4 p.m. Anaheim at Los Angeles, 5 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 6 p.m. Montreal vs. Ottawa at J.K. Irving Centre, 6 p.m. Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m. Detroit at Toronto, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m. Arizona vs. Vegas at Idaho Central Arena, 8 p.m.
BasketballNBA Preseason GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Toronto 2 0 1.000 — Philadelphia 2 0 1.000 — New York 1 0 1.000 ½ Boston 1 1 .500 1 Brooklyn 0 2 .000 2
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 1 0 1.000 — Miami 1 1 .500 ½ Orlando 1 1 .500 ½ Washington 0 2 .000 1½ Charlotte 0 2 .000 1½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Indiana 1 0 1.000 — Cleveland 0 1 .000 1 Chicago 0 1 .000 1 Milwaukee 0 2 .000 1½ Detroit 0 1 .000 1
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Houston 1 0 1.000 ½ Dallas 1 0 1.000 ½ Memphis 2 0 1.000 — New Orleans 1 0 1.000 ½ San Antonio 0 2 .000 2
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 2 0 1.000 — Oklahoma City 2 1 .667 ½ Utah 1 1 .500 1 Portland 1 2 .333 1½ Denver 0 1 .000 1½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 1 0 1.000 ½ L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000 — Golden State 2 0 1.000 — Phoenix 1 1 .500 1 L.A. Lakers 0 3 .000 2½ ___
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 113, Cleveland 112 Indiana 122, Charlotte 97 Toronto 125, Boston 119, OT Dallas 98, Oklahoma City 96 Phoenix 119, L.A. Lakers 115
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 123, Milwaukee 113 Miami 109, Brooklyn 80 Oklahoma City 131, Adelaide 98 Orlando 102, San Antonio 99 Minnesota 114, L.A. Lakers 99 Portland 138, Maccabi Ra’anana 85
Friday’s Games
Boston at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Chicago, 8 p.m. Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m. Toronto at Houston, 8 p.m. Orlando at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 12 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
