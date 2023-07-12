Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 58 35 .624 _
Baltimore 54 35 .607 2
Toronto 50 41 .549 7
New York 49 42 .538 8
Boston 48 43 .527 9
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 45 45 .500 _
Minnesota 45 46 .495 ½
Detroit 39 50 .438 5½
Chicago 38 54 .413 8
Kansas City 26 65 .286 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Texas 52 39 .571 _
Houston 50 41 .549 2
Seattle 45 44 .506 6
Los Angeles 45 46 .495 7
Oakland 25 67 .272 27½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 60 29 .674 _
Miami 53 39 .576 8½
Philadelphia 48 41 .539 12
New York 42 48 .467 18½
Washington 36 54 .400 24½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 50 41 .549 _
Milwaukee 49 42 .538 1
Chicago 42 47 .472 7
Pittsburgh 41 49 .456 8½
St. Louis 38 52 .422 11½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 51 38 .573 _
Arizona 52 39 .571 _
San Francisco 49 41 .544 2½
San Diego 43 47 .478 8½
Colorado 34 57 .374 18
Basketball
WNBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
New York 13 4 .765 —
Connecticut 14 5 .737 —
Washington 11 8 .579 3
Atlanta 10 8 .556 3½
Chicago 8 11 .421 6
Indiana 5 14 .263 9
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 18 2 .900 —
Dallas 10 9 .526 7½
Minnesota 9 10 .474 8½
Los Angeles 7 12 .368 10½
Seattle 4 15 .211 13½
Phoenix 4 15 .211 13½
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
Washington 93, Seattle 86
Las Vegas 98, Phoenix 72
Wednesday's Games
Connecticut at Chicago, 12 p.m.
New York at Indiana, 12 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Las Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated 3B Josh Lowe. Optioned 2B Jonathan Aranda to Durham (IL).
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Michael Mariot outrigt to Louisville (IL).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
DETROIT PISTONS — Re-signed F Isaiah Stewart to a rookie contract extension.
PHOENIX SUNS — Traded F Isaiah Todd and two future first-round draft picks to Memphis in exchange for three future second-round draft picks. Re-signed G/F Josh Okogie.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS —Named Brent Thompson assistant coach.
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed D Montana Onyebuchi to a two-year, entry-level contract.
BOSTON BRUINS — Signed C Marc McLaughlin to a one-year, two-way contract.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Signed LW Brendan Lemieux to a one-year contract.
MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed C Alex Newhook to a four-year contract.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed F Denis Gurianov to a one-year contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed D K'Andre Miller to a two-year contract.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed G Kevin Mandolese to a one-year, two-way contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Found FC Cincinnati D Ian Murphy guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 75th minute of Cincinnati’s match against Charlotte FC on July 8. Found New England Revolution M Latif Blessing guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 61st minute of New England’s match against the New York Red Bulls on July 8. Found Minnesota United FC F Bongokuhle Hlongwane guilty of simulation-embellishment in the 68th minute of Minnesota’s match against Austin FC on July 8. Found San Jose Earthquakes G Daniel guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely manner in the 56th minute of San Jose’s match against the Los Angeles Football Club on July 8. Found Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy guilty of failing to leave the field in a timely and orderly manner in the 87th minute of Columbus’s match against New York City FC on July 8. Suspended Houston Dynamo FC F Sebastián Ferreira for one match and fined Ferreira an undisclosed amount for violent conduct in the 90th minute of Houston’s match against Sporting Kansas City on July 8. Suspended Columbus Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy for one additional match (two matches total) and fined Nancy an undisclosed amount for irresponsible behavior in the 87th minute of Columbus’s match against New York City FC on July 8. Suspended Columbus Crew technical staff member Federico Pizzuto for two additional matches (three matches total) and fined Pizzuto an undisclosed amount for violent conduct – throwing liquid at and on a match official in the 88th minute of Columbus’s match against New York City FC on July 8.
FC CINCINNATI — Named Bobby Edwards Academy goalkeeper coach.
LA GALAXY — Acquired D Tony Alfaro from New York City FC in exchange for $125,000 in general allocation money (GAM). Placed D Martin Caceres on the injured list.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Acquired F Mounsef Bakrar from NK Istra (Croatian Football League) through 2026, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed Head Coach Jim Curtin to a contract extension through 2026.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Signed M Andres Cubas to a contract extension through 2026.
