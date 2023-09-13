College
Women's golf
Lock Haven 380, Susquehanna 482
Note: The Bald Eagles soared to victory as they opened their 2023-2024 season vs. Susquehanna at Susquehanna Valley Country Club. All four Bald Eagles who competed in the event finished in the top-4 for scores, including Kendall Fedder, a graduate of Milton Area High School, who finished third with a 98.
Men's soccer
Saint Francis 1, Bucknell 0
Note: Fabian Wagner’s acrobatic overhead kick in the 72nd minute was the only scoring as unbeaten Saint Francis edged Bucknell in non-league men’s soccer action on Tuesday afternoon at Stokes SoccerPlex. The Bison (1-3-1) limited the Red Flash (2-0-3) to a single-digit shot total for the fourth time in five games this season, but one late counter-attack was the difference.
Women's volleyball
Lycoming 3, Hilbert 2
Notes: Junior Brynne Bisel notched 16 kills and sophomore Cameron Upcraft notched a career-high 15 and hit .522 to lead the Warriors to a 3-2 (25-12, 24-26, 19-25, 25-21, 15-9) win at Hilbert College in non-conference action at Brad Hafner Recreation Center on Tuesday.
Bisel notched 16 kills and 12 digs for her second straight double-double to lead the Warrior attack, which hit .215 (61-26-163) in the match. Upcraft added 15 kills to go with three blocks, junior Arianna Santos added nine kills and hit .412 and junior Jessica Ahart added eight kills and five digs.
Baseball
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 91 53 .632 _
Tampa Bay 89 57 .610 3
Toronto 80 65 .552 11½
Boston 73 72 .503 18½
New York 73 72 .503 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 76 69 .524 _
Cleveland 69 77 .473 7½
Detroit 66 78 .458 9½
Chicago 56 89 .386 20
Kansas City 45 101 .308 31½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 82 64 .562 _
Texas 80 64 .556 1
Seattle 80 65 .552 1½
Los Angeles 68 78 .466 14
Oakland 46 99 .317 35½
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
z-Atlanta 95 50 .655 _
Philadelphia 79 66 .545 16
Miami 74 71 .510 21
New York 66 78 .458 28½
Washington 65 80 .448 30
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 81 63 .563 _
Chicago 78 68 .534 4
Cincinnati 75 71 .514 7
Pittsburgh 67 78 .462 14½
St. Louis 64 81 .441 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 88 56 .611 _
Arizona 76 70 .521 13
San Francisco 74 71 .510 14½
San Diego 68 78 .466 21
Colorado 52 92 .361 36
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Baltimore 11, St. Louis 5
Texas 10, Toronto 4
Oakland 4, Houston 0
Tampa Bay 7, Minnesota 4
L.A. Angels 8, Seattle 5, 11 innings
San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2, 1st game
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 2, 1st game
St. Louis 5, Baltimore 2
Texas 6, Toronto 3
Minnesota 3, Tampa Bay 2
Cincinnati 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings
Oakland 6, Houston 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 1, 2nd game
Kansas City 11, Chicago White Sox 10, 2nd game
Cleveland 3, San Francisco 1
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 0
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-7) at Minnesota (Keuchel 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 7-7) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 12-7), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Rom 0-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 14-8), 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 11-7), 6:40 p.m.
Texas (Montgomery 8-11) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-5), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 9-8) at Boston (Houck 4-9), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 4-4) at Houston (Brown 10-11), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Cruz 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 7-7), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Atlanta 10, Philadelphia 8, 10 innings, 1st game
Washington 6, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 5, 2nd game
Baltimore 11, St. Louis 5
Arizona 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 12, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 4
San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4, 10 innings
San Diego 11, L.A. Dodgers 8
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 5, Washington 1
St. Louis 5, Baltimore 2
Cincinnati 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 7, Arizona 4
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 6, 10 innings
Milwaukee 3, Miami 1
Colorado 6, Chicago Cubs 4
Cleveland 3, San Francisco 1
L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2
Wednesday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 7-9) at Colorado (Blach 2-1), 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 7-7) at San Francisco (Harrison 1-1), 3:45 p.m.
St. Louis (Rom 0-2) at Baltimore (Gibson 14-8), 6:35 p.m.
Washington (Rutledge 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Selby 2-1), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 16-5) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Phillips 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 11-7), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 15-7) at N.Y. Mets (Lucchesi 2-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 8-6) at Milwaukee (Megill 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 13-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Washington at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP John Means from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Joey Krehbiel to Norfolk (IL).
BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF/OF Pablo Reyes from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Enmanuel Valdez to Worcester (IL).
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Sent RHPs Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie to Akron (EL) on rehab assignments.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Jorge Alcala to Wichita (TL) on a rehab assignment.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Selected the contract of RHP Zach McAllister from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Placed RHP Jonathan Loaisiga on the 15-day IL, retroactive to September 10. Transferred INF Anthony Rizzo from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Claimed RHP Luke Weaver off waivers from Seattle. Transferred LHP Nestor Cortes from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
SATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of C Luis Torrens from Tacoma (PCL). Placed C Brian O'Keefe on the paternity list.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled 2B Curtis Mead from Durham (IL). Placed CF Jose Siri on the 10-day IL. Sent CF Manuel Margot to Durham on a rehab assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed 1B Brandon Belt on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Nathan Lukes from Buffalo (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled OF Jake McCarthy from Reno (PCL). Optioned OF Pavin Smith to Reno.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Jesse Chavez and SS Ehire Adrianza to Gwinnett (IL) on rehab assignments.
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Jeimer Candelario on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Alexander Canario from Iowa (IL).
CINCINNATI REDS —Reinstated LHP Brandon Williamson from the Covid-19 IL. Designated LHP Chasen Shreve for assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract Of RHP Kyle Hurt from Oklahoma City (PCL). Optioned LHP Victor Gonzalez to Oklahoma City. Placed RHP Gus Varland on the 60-day IL.
MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled LHP Josh Simpson from Jacksonville (IL). Designated LHP Daniel Castano for assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent CF Blake Perkins and 1B Darin Ruf to Nashville (IL) on rehab assignments.
NEW YORK METS — Sent 3B Luis Guillorme to Binghamton (EL) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Reed Garrett from Syracuse (IL).
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Added RHP Quinn Priester to the taxi squad.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
ATLANTA HAWKS — Re-signed F Trent Forrest to a two-way contract.
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed C Tristan Thompson.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted DL Joe Gaziano from the practice squad to the active roster.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed S Duron Harmon to the practice squad. Placed RB J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve. Signed CB Daryl Worley. Released CB Tae Hayes from the practice squad.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Lamar Jackson to the practice squad. Released WR Dezmon Paton from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DT Tautala Pesefea Jr. from injured reserve. Released OT La'el Collins from the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed OT Ty Nsekhe and DT Tommy Togiai to the practice squad. Placed RT Jack Conklin on injured reserve. Promoted OL Michael Dunn from the practice squad to the active roster. Released CB Lorenzo Burns from the practice squad.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed OL Michael Jordan to the practice squad. Released TE Austin Allen from the practice squad.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DE Derek Rivers. Signed RB Gerrid Doaks, S DeAndre Houston-Carson and WR Jared Wayne to the practice squad. Released DB Scott Nelson and RB Larry Rountree from the practice squad.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed C Jack Anderson, RB Tyler Goodson, G Ike Boettger and TE Jordan Murray to the practice squad. Released RB Jason Huntley, TE Johnny Lumpkin and WR Mike Strachan from the practice squad. Signed RB Jake Funk. Placed RB Evan Hull on injured reserve.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed DE Ty Shelby to the practice squad. Released OT Austen Pleasants from the practice squad.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted K Brett Maher from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed TE Miller Forristall and P Brandon Wright to the practice squad.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Lucky Johnson to the practice squad. Signed RB Myles Gaskin.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released WR Jonte Kirklin from the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed QB Aaron Rodgers on injured reserve. Signed WR Malik Taylor to the practice squad. Released LB Caleb Johnson from the practice squad. Reinstated DB Brandon Echols from the suspended list.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LB Nakobe Dean on injured reserve. Signed LB Rashaan Evans to the practice squad. Promoted LB Nicholas Morrow from the practice squad to the active roster. Waived WR Charleston Rambo from injured reserve with a settlement.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Jacob Copeland to the practice squad. Released RB Greg Bell and CB Luq Barcoo from the practice squad.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OT Jason Peters to the practice squad. Released S Brady Breeze from the practice squad.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Waived DE William Bradley-King. Signed WR Jamison Crowder.
Canadian Football League
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed WR Oliver Martin.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Signed LW Tomas Tatar to a one-year contract.
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed LW Adam Erne to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed LW Max Comtois to a professional tryout contract (PTO).
