LOCK HAVEN – The Lock Haven University men’s cross country team opened its spring semester season by hosting the 2021 LHU Winter XC Invite Saturday, where the Bald Eagles finished second overall.
Competing in a 5K race held on Lower Creek Road in Castanea, Zack Skrabski (South Park) led the way for The Haven as he finished sixth overall with a time of 15:33.7.
Skrabski was sixth out of 35 individual finishers and he helped Lock Haven placed second in the team standings among the four-team field.
Gage Krall (Northern Lebanon), Tanner Walter (Milton Area), Aaron Pfeil (South Fayette) and John Davern (Manchester, N.J./Manchester) finished 10th-13th for Lock Haven.
Krall was 10th with a time of 15:54.0, Walter was 11th with at time of 15:54.4, Pfeil was 12th with a time of 15:54.7 and Davern rounded out the pack finish with a time of 15:54.8 (13th place).
On Saturday, LHU will head to Bloomsburg for a 1 p.m. meet.
