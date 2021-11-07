CHESTER – Senior Sam Pittsman had a career-high 11 tackles and 1.5 for loss to lead the Lycoming College football team on Saturday, Nov. 6, as it fell to Widener University, 17-0, in a Middle Atlantic Conference game at Leslie C. Quick Jr. Stadium.
The loss creates a three-way tie for second in the MAC with a game left to play, although Lycoming did close in on its second bid to the MAC-Centennial Bowl series in four years after the game. The Warriors (6-3 overall, 5-2 MAC) hold head-to-head tiebreakers over the conference’s two three-loss teams, Wilkes and Stevenson, but still need to either win their final game at Alvernia on Saturday, Nov. 13, or get a little bit of help to make the bowl game.
The second-place team will become the top seed from the conference and will host the No. 2 seed from the Centennial Conference on Nov. 20. The third-place team will travel to the Centennial’s top-seeded team and the two third-seeded teams will face off at the Centennial Conference venue.
Senior Kevin Krawczyk led the offense, catching four passes for 57 yards and senior Tyjah During caught three passes for 32 yards. Senior Jacob Fimbres led the rushers with three carries for 26 yards.
Junior Cole Senior posted nine tackles, 1.5 for loss, and both sophomore Coleman Witherite, a Lewisburg grad, and sophomore Hunter Campbell each had eight. Campbell also forced a fumble that Witherite recovered and had an interception. Senior Stephen Zakrzewski added a sack, as did junior David Tomb, a Jersey Shore grad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.