LEWISBURG — The Bucknell men’s basketball squad is back on campus this week practicing in advance of a 10-day tour of Italy. The team departs for Rome on Wednesday, Aug. 2, and the trip will feature a mix of Italian culture interspersed with some basketball. The Bison are scheduled to play three games against local clubs, surrounded by exciting sightseeing opportunities in Rome, Vatican City, Florence, Pisa, Milan, and Como.

“My experience at Bucknell is that we’ve always provided opportunities for our student-athletes to see the world, whether it be non-conference scheduling or European trips,” said first-year head coach John Griffin III. “This trip will give our guys the opportunity to see a different part of the world, to see Italy and its beauty and its history.”

