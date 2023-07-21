Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 59 37 .615 _ Tampa Bay 60 40 .600 1 Toronto 54 43 .557 5½ Boston 51 46 .526 8½ New York 50 47 .515 9½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 50 48 .510 _ Cleveland 47 49 .490 2 Detroit 44 52 .458 5 Chicago 41 57 .418 9 Kansas City 28 70 .286 22
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 58 39 .598 _ Houston 54 43 .557 4 Los Angeles 49 48 .505 9 Seattle 48 48 .500 9½ Oakland 27 72 .273 32
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 62 33 .653 _ Philadelphia 52 44 .542 10½ Miami 53 45 .541 10½ New York 45 51 .469 17½ Washington 38 58 .396 24½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 54 43 .557 _ Cincinnati 52 46 .531 2½ Chicago 45 51 .469 8½ St. Louis 44 53 .454 10 Pittsburgh 42 54 .438 11½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 55 40 .579 _ Arizona 54 43 .557 2 San Francisco 54 43 .557 2 San Diego 46 51 .474 10 Colorado 37 59 .385 18½
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 5 Baltimore 8, L.A. Dodgers 5 Texas 5, Tampa Bay 1 Houston 4, Colorado 1 Oakland 6, Boston 5 N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1 San Diego 2, Toronto 0 L.A. Angels 7, N.Y. Yankees 3 Detroit 3, Kansas City 2 Minnesota 6, Seattle 3
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Mets 2 Toronto 4, San Diego 0 Detroit 3, Kansas City 0 Seattle 5, Minnesota 0 Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 3, 10 innings Houston 3, Oakland 1
Friday’s Games
Baltimore (Bradish 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 10-5), 6:40 p.m. San Diego (Lugo 3-4) at Detroit (Olson 1-3), 6:40 p.m. Kansas City (Marsh 0-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-6), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5) at Boston (Crawford 4-4), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Suárez 2-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-2), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3) at Texas (Heaney 6-6), 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-8) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-6), 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-10) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-5), 9:38 p.m. Houston (Valdez 7-6) at Oakland (Sears 1-6), 9:40 p.m. Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3) at Seattle (Miller 6-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:10 p.m. Toronto at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m. Houston at Oakland, 9:07 p.m. Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 5 Baltimore 8, L.A. Dodgers 5 St. Louis 6, Miami 4 Houston 4, Colorado 1 N.Y. Mets 5, Chicago White Sox 1 Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 2 Milwaukee 5, Philadelphia 3 Arizona 5, Atlanta 3 San Diego 2, Toronto 0 Chicago Cubs 8, Washington 3
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta 7, Arizona 5 Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 1 Milwaukee 4, Philadelphia 0 Chicago White Sox 6, N.Y. Mets 2 Toronto 4, San Diego 0 St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 2
Friday’s Games
St. Louis (Flaherty 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 9-3), 2:20 p.m. Colorado (Lambert 1-1) at Miami (Garrett 5-2), 6:40 p.m. San Diego (Lugo 3-4) at Detroit (Olson 1-3), 6:40 p.m. San Francisco (Wood 4-3) at Washington (Irvin 2-5), 7:05 p.m. Arizona (Henry 5-2) at Cincinnati (Lively 4-5), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Senga 7-5) at Boston (Crawford 4-4), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Suárez 2-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-2), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3) at Texas (Heaney 6-6), 8:05 p.m. Atlanta (Soroka 1-1) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-7), 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-10) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 7-5), 9:38 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado at Miami, 1:10 p.m. St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Texas, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Boston, 4:10 p.m. San Diego at Detroit, 6:10 p.m. San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m. Pittsburgh at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
New York 14 5 .737 ½ Connecticut 16 6 .727 — Atlanta 12 9 .571 3½ Washington 11 9 .550 4 Chicago 8 13 .381 7½ Indiana 6 15 .286 9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 20 2 .909 — Dallas 12 9 .571 7½ Minnesota 10 12 .455 10 Los Angeles 7 14 .333 12½ Phoenix 6 15 .286 13½ Seattle 4 17 .190 15½
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana 82, Washington 76 Dallas 98, New York 88
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut 82, Atlanta 71 Minnesota 73, Los Angeles 70 Phoenix 80, Chicago 62 Las Vegas 79, Seattle 63
Friday’s Games
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Connecticut at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Minnesota, 3 p.m. Los Angeles at Dallas, 8 p.m. Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
