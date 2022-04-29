LEWISBURG — It’s been quite a run Lewisburg’s softball team has been on the past few weeks, and if the Green Dragons were searching for that signature win of the season, they got it Thursday.
Despite facing Central Columbia, the No. 1 team in District 4 Class 3A and in the Heartland-II, as well as the area’s best pitcher in the Blue Jays’ Mea Consentino, Lewisburg would find a way to keep its winning ways.
The Green Dragons pushed a run across in the 10th inning on a fielder’s choice by Erin Field that brought home Olivia Hockenbrock as they pulled out a 2-1 victory over the Blue Jays at the Pawling Sports Complex.
After starting the year 0-2, Lewisburg (7-2, 5-2 HAC-II) has now picked up its seventh straight win to firmly plant itself among the favorites in District 4 along with Central (9-2, 7-1).
“Every game in this division seems to be a nail-biter, but the girls played great today — they played good defense and they battled against Mea, and Mea is a tough pitcher,” said Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner. “We told the girls that one or two runs (would decide the game), and that the errors and the walks were going to kill (whichever) team that makes them.”
With the tiebreaker rule in effect and Hockenbrock stationed at second base to start the bottom of the 10th, a sacrifice bunt by Carley Wagner moved Hockenbrock to third.
Field, who only had a walk (in the fourth) in her previous four at-bats in the game, made her fifth plate appearance count when she hit a hard grounder to Central shortstop Alyx Flick.
The ball was fielded cleanly by Flick and her throw to catcher Payton Crawford was on the money, but the Blue Jays’ backstop couldn’t hold onto the ball. Hockenbrock, who immediately sprinted for home the moment the ball was hit, was ruled safe on the play and the game was over.
“We were able to get some balls in play,” said coach Wagner. “We had the big bunt there to move (Olivia) to third, and it was a nice job by Erin putting the ball in play (to score Hockenbrock). Just doing that is a feat against Mea.
“So, it was a good job all the way around by all of the girls,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
A beneficiary of Hockenbrock’s run was Kimmy Shannon, who pitched all 10 innings to get the win for Lewisburg. Shannon struck out six and scattered three hits to lead the Green Dragons to their biggest win of the season.
“I think it definitely shows who we are as a team. We definitely fight to the last out and we give everything we got,” said Shannon. “This was a really good game for us — the defense was strong — and even though (we didn’t get many hits), Mea is a really good pitcher so you got to take what you can get, and we definitely did.
“We never really got down on ourselves and we kept fighting. We came out on top and that was our goal,” Shannon added.
Said coach Wagner, “Kimmy has been pitching lights-out lately, and hopefully she keeps that up and she keeps working hard.”
The Green Dragons took a 1-0 lead in the second on a solo home run to left-center by Alexis Walter, who led the team with a 2-for-3 day that included an intentional walk in the eighth.
“Lexi has been hitting the snot out of the ball, and hopefully she keeps that up, and a couple of the other girls fall into place,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “We’re starting to get on a roll, and hopefully that continues all the way up through the playoffs.”
Central tied the game in the sixth following a leadoff single by Payton Crawford, who advanced to second on an error, went to third on a passed ball and then scored on another error.
But that was the only blemish of a gem of a game thrown by Shannon, who believes the Green Dragons are capable of accomplishing big things in the postseason.
“(Beating Central) is definitely a good feeling. Our past four or five games (against Central) we fell short of them, and they’ve all been close games,” said Shannon. “I think to finally get this win is a confidence boost, definitely, and I think we now know what we are capable of.
Lewisburg’s next game is at Southern Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Lewisburg 2, Central Columbia 1 (10 innings)
at Lewisburg
Central 000 001 000 0 — 1-3-1
Lewisburg 010 000 000 1 — 2-4-2
Mea Consentino and Payton Crawford. Kimmy Shannon and Sydney Bolinsky.
WP: Shannon. LP: Consentino.
Top Central Columbia hitters: Payton Crawford, 1-for-3, run scored; Olivia Hubler, 1-for-4; Isabel Snyder, 1-for-3; Consentino, walk.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Erin Field, 1-for-4, double, walk, RBI; Alexis Walter, 2-for-3, HR (2nd, solo), intentional walk; Ryan Brouse, 1-for-4.
