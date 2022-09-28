College
Field hockeyBloomsburg 3, Mercyhurst 0Notes:
The Huskies won their third-straight game and picked up their second-straight shutout with the victory over Mercyhurst. The Huskies improved to 5-3 on the year while the Lakers dropped to 1-6. The Huskies took a 1-0 lead into the break, but midway through the third the Huskies earned another penalty corner, and Bri Doebler (Mifflinburg) put the perfect insert into the circle. After a first shot was blocked, senior Meghan Longenhagen (Southern Columbia) found a loose ball hit the back of the cage as the Lakers’ goalie came off her line.
Women’s golfBloomsburg wins Ursinus InvitationalNotes:
The Huskies, led by sophomore Gianna Pelzer, won the Ursinus Fall Invitational at the Raven’s Claw Golf Club. Pelzer was the overall individual winner as well as she had a career-best round of 77, just six over par for the 18 holes. As a team, the Huskies finished +51 with a score of 335, over 100 strokes better than the next complete team. Also for the Huskies, Lewisburg Area High School grad Ryleigh Faust finished sixth with a 16-over-par 87.
Women’s tennisLock Haven 6, Lycoming 3Notes:
Sophomore Rei Saar led the Warriors with a No. 3 singles victory and a No. 2 doubles win, but Lock Haven used two doubles wins and four singles wins to post a non-conference decision on at Brandon Park. In the No. 2 doubles slot with junior Haley Seebold (Milton Area High School graduate), Saar helped force a tiebreaker against Olivia Anastos and Delani Wolever, ending the game with a 8-7 (5) match win. In the No. 3 singles position, Saar fell in the second set to Anastos in a tiebreaker but came back to win the match in the superset, 6-3, 6-7 (5-7), 10-6.
Records:
Lock Haven is 2-0. Lycoming is 1-3.
Women’s volleyballLycoming 3, King’s 2Notes:
Facing match point, the Warriors roared back with sophomore Brynne Bisel notching a block to tie it and a blazing kill down the left sideline to end it, giving Lycoming a critical 3-2 (25-9, 25-20, 21-25, 12-25, 16-14) MAC Freedom win over King’s at Lamade Gym. Senior Elizabeth Kelson led the Warriors (10-5, 2-2 MAC Freedom) with 14 kills and three blocks, hitting .440, as she also had a key kill to make it 15-14 in the fifth set. First-year Cameron Upcraft posted 11 kills, two aces and six blocks and Bisel finished with eight kills, five aces, 11 digs and three blocks against King’s (8-4, 0-3).
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
x-New York 95 59 .617 _ Toronto 87 68 .561 8½ Tampa Bay 85 69 .552 10 Baltimore 80 74 .519 15 Boston 73 81 .474 22
Central Division W L Pct GB
x-Cleveland 86 68 .558 _ Chicago 76 78 .494 10 Minnesota 75 79 .487 11 Kansas City 63 91 .409 23 Detroit 61 92 .399 24½
West Division W L Pct GB
x-Houston 102 53 .658 _ Seattle 83 70 .542 18 Los Angeles 68 86 .442 33½ Texas 66 87 .431 35 Oakland 56 98 .364 45½ ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
z-Atlanta 97 58 .626 _ z-New York 97 58 .626 _ Philadelphia 83 70 .542 13 Miami 64 90 .416 32½ Washington 53 101 .344 43½
Central Division W L Pct GB
x-St. Louis 90 65 .581 _ Milwaukee 82 72 .532 7½ Chicago 68 86 .442 21½ Cincinnati 60 95 .387 30 Pittsburgh 58 97 .374 32
West Division W L Pct GB
x-Los Angeles 106 47 .693 _ San Diego 85 68 .556 21 San Francisco 76 78 .494 30½ Arizona 71 84 .458 36 Colorado 65 89 .422 41½ x-clinched division z-clinched playoff berth ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Baltimore 14, Boston 8 Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 2 Tampa Bay 6, Cleveland 5, 11 innings Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 0 Boston 13, Baltimore 9 Houston 10, Arizona 2 L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 3 Texas 5, Seattle 0
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m. Kansas City (Lynch 4-11) at Detroit (Manning 2-3), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cole 12-7) at Toronto (White 1-6), 7:07 p.m. Baltimore (Kremer 8-5) at Boston (Hill 7-7), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-9) at Minnesota (Winder 4-5), 7:40 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Martinez 4-5) at L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 7-6), 9:38 p.m. Texas (Pérez 12-6) at Seattle (Kirby 7-4), 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m. Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEMonday’s Games
Atlanta 8, Washington 0 Pittsburgh 8, Cincinnati 3
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh 4, Cincinnati 1 Atlanta 8, Washington 2 Chicago Cubs 2, Philadelphia 1 Miami 6, N.Y. Mets 4 St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2 Houston 10, Arizona 2 San Francisco 5, Colorado 2 L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati (Cessa 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 12:35 p.m. Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Washington (Gray 7-10), 7:05 p.m. Miami (Luzardo 3-7) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-5), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 10-12) at Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1), 7:40 p.m. St. Louis (Quintana 6-6) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 12-4), 7:40 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:40 p.m. Colorado (Ureña 3-7) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
HockeyNHL Preseason GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Buffalo 2 2 0 0 4 6 4 Detroit 1 1 0 0 2 6 2 Toronto 2 1 1 0 2 6 5 Boston 2 1 1 0 2 4 4 Florida 2 1 1 0 2 4 7 Ottawa 3 1 2 0 2 8 11 Montreal 1 0 1 0 0 1 2 Tampa Bay 1 0 1 0 0 1 5
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 2 2 0 0 4 6 2 Columbus 2 1 0 1 3 7 4 N.Y. Rangers 2 1 0 1 3 6 4 Carolina 1 1 0 0 2 5 1 Philadelphia 2 1 1 0 2 3 3 Pittsburgh 3 1 2 0 2 6 13 Washington 1 0 0 1 1 3 4 N.Y. Islanders 2 0 2 0 0 2 8
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 3 3 0 0 6 13 5 Minnesota 2 2 0 0 4 8 4 Nashville 2 1 0 1 3 7 4 Colorado 3 1 1 1 3 7 9 Winnipeg 2 1 1 0 2 5 7 Dallas 2 1 1 0 2 4 7 Arizona 3 0 2 1 1 9 12 Chicago 1 0 1 0 0 1 4
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Seattle 2 2 0 0 4 6 0 San Jose 2 2 0 0 4 8 6 Calgary 3 2 1 0 4 7 5 Los Angeles 2 1 0 1 3 4 4 Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 4 3 Anaheim 2 1 1 0 2 7 7 Vegas 2 0 1 1 1 2 5 Vancouver 2 0 1 1 1 2 7 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Florida 4, Nashville 3, OT New Jersey 2, Montreal 1 N.Y. Rangers 4, N.Y. Islanders 1 St. Louis 4, Dallas 0 Nashville 4, Florida 0 Seattle 3, Edmonton 0 Los Angeles 2, Vegas 1, OT
Tuesday’s Games
Dallas 4, Arizona 3, OT Buffalo 2, Philadelphia 1 Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 2 Carolina 5, Tampa Bay 1 New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 1 Boston 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 3 St. Louis 4, Chicago 1 Minnesota 5, Colorado 2 Seattle 3, Calgary 0 San Jose 5, Anaheim 4
Wednesday’s Games
Buffalo at Columbus, 7 p.m. Carolina at Tampa Bay, ppd Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m. Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m. San Jose vs. Los Angeles at Toyota Arena, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m. Nashville at Tampa Bay, ppd New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Montreal, 7 p.m. Columbus at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m. Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m. Seattle at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
