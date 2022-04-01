Major League Baseball
AMERICAN LEAGUE W L Pct.
Los Angeles 84 .667 Kansas City 8 4 .667 Boston 9 5 .643 Houston 7 4 .636 Texas 7 5 .583 Toronto 7 5 .583 Baltimore 6 5 .545 Chicago 7 6 .538 Cleveland 6 6 .500 Seattle 5 5 .500 Detroit 5 6 .455 New York 5 8 .385 Tampa Bay 4 7 .364 Minnesota 5 9 .357 Oakland 3 9 .250
NATIONAL LEAGUE W L Pct.
Chicago 8 4 .667 Miami 7 4 .636 Atlanta 6 4 .600 Philadelphia 7 5 .583 Cincinnati 6 5 .545 New York 6 5 .545 St. Louis 6 5 .545 Arizona 7 7 .500 Pittsburgh 5 5 .500 San Francisco 6 7 .462 San Diego 5 6 .455 Los Angeles 4 6 .400 Colorado 5 8 .385 Milwaukee 4 7 .364 Washington 2 10 .167 ———
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 1 Boston 4, Minnesota 3 Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 3 Baltimore 4, Pittsburgh 4 Toronto 5, Detroit 3 Kansas City 5, Oakland 4 San Francisco 13, Colorado 2 Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 2 Arizona 8, San Diego 2 L.A. Angels 10, Milwaukee 5 Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 3 Miami 7, St. Louis 4 Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m. Cleveland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Miami vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Toronto vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Florida, 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Sarasota, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Texas vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. Oakland vs. Chicago White Sox at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Arizona (ss) at Scottsdale, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Cincinnati vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (ss) vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, Arizona, 4:10 p.m. Arizona (ss) vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m. Kansas City vs. San Diego at Peoria, Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Seattle vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Baltimore vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Atlanta vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Florida, 1:05 p.m. Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Florida, 1:07 p.m. L.A. Angels vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. San Francisco vs. L.A. Dodgers at Phoenix, Arizona, 3:05 p.m. Colorado vs. Oakland at Mesa, Arizona, 4:05 p.m. St. Louis vs. Houston at Palm Beach, Florida, 6:05 p.m. Washington vs. Miami at Sarasota, Florida, 6:40 p.m. San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Arizona, 9:05 p.m. Cleveland vs. Texas at Surprise, Arizona, 9:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Arizona, 9:10 p.m. Milwaukee vs. Seattle at Peoria, Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
NBAEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 47 30 .610 — Philadelphia 46 30 .605 ½ Toronto 44 32 .579 2½ Brooklyn 40 37 .519 7 New York 34 43 .442 13
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
y-Miami 49 28 .636 — Atlanta 40 37 .519 9 Charlotte 40 37 .519 9 Washington 33 43 .434 15½ Orlando 20 57 .260 29
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 48 28 .632 — Chicago 45 32 .584 3½ Cleveland 42 35 .545 6½ Indiana 25 52 .325 23½ Detroit 21 56 .273 27½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
y-Memphis 54 23 .701 — x-Dallas 48 29 .623 6 New Orleans 33 43 .434 20½ San Antonio 31 45 .408 22½ Houston 20 57 .260 34
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 46 31 .597 — Utah 45 31 .592 ½ Minnesota 43 34 .558 3 Portland 27 49 .355 18½ Oklahoma City 22 54 .289 23½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
z-Phoenix 62 14 .816 — Golden State 48 29 .623 14½ L.A. Clippers 37 40 .481 25½ L.A. Lakers 31 44 .413 30½ Sacramento 28 49 .364 34½ x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference ———
Thursday’s Games
Detroit 102, Philadelphia 94 Atlanta 131, Cleveland 107 Milwaukee 120, Brooklyn 119, OT Chicago 135, L.A. Clippers 130, OT L.A. Lakers at Utah, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m. Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m. Indiana at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Memphis, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m. Portland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m. New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Charlotte at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m. Cleveland at New York, 1 p.m. Brooklyn at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Chicago, 8 p.m. Utah at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Dallas at Milwaukee, 1 p.m. Washington at Boston, 1 p.m. Denver at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. Detroit at Indiana, 5 p.m. New York at Orlando, 6 p.m. Philadelphia at Cleveland, 6 p.m. Miami at Toronto, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. Portland at San Antonio, 7 p.m. Golden State at Sacramento, 9 p.m. New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
NHLEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Florida 67 46 15 6 98 275 195 Toronto 67 43 19 5 91 252 204 Tampa Bay 66 42 18 6 90 219 185 Boston 67 42 20 5 89 212 181 Detroit 67 26 32 9 61 193 258 Buffalo 68 24 33 11 59 186 240 Ottawa 66 23 37 6 52 171 217 Montreal 68 18 39 11 47 173 258
Metropolitan DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 68 45 15 8 98 229 161 N.Y. Rangers 68 44 19 5 93 211 178 Pittsburgh 69 41 18 10 92 231 185 Washington 68 37 21 10 84 225 197 N.Y. Islanders 66 30 27 9 69 183 183 Columbus 68 32 31 5 69 221 255 Philadelphia 67 21 35 11 53 172 237 New Jersey 67 24 38 5 53 204 247
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
Colorado 68 48 14 6 102 259 187 Minnesota 66 41 20 5 87 244 207 St. Louis 66 37 20 9 83 234 191 Nashville 67 39 24 4 82 221 195 Dallas 65 37 25 3 77 192 194 Winnipeg 69 33 26 10 76 215 216 Chicago 68 24 34 10 58 184 239 Arizona 67 21 41 5 47 173 242
Pacific DivisionGP W L OT Pts GF GA
