Women’s soccer
Junior midfielder Bridget Maaloum had a goal and an assist to lead Lycoming to a key MAC Freedom win over King’s in the Warriors’ final regular home game on Tuesday at UPMC Field. The Warriors (11-5-1, 3-3-1 MAC Freedom) earned their seventh shutout on the season, one shy of the school record of eight set in 2003, thanks to senior goalkeeper Jess Riordan, who made six saves as the defense held the Monarchs (3-9-1, 1-5-1) to nine shots. The 11 wins is second-most in program history, one shy of tying the 2004 Warriors for the school record. The Warriors are tied for fourth in the MAC Freedom at the end of their game, but will likely need a positive result in their final regular season game at Stevens in order to earn the first postseason bid in program history. The Warriors return to action on Saturday as they travel to Stevens in their final regular season MAC Freedom match at 12 p.m. in Hoboken, N.J.
Women’s volleyballKing’s 3, Lycoming 2
Junior Liz Kelson had a career-best 19 kills and eight blocks and first-year Brynne Bisel posted career-bests of 16 kills and 25 digs to lead Lycoming, but King’s scored eight of the last nine points to come back for a key 3-2 (20-25, 16-25, 25-23, 28-26, 15-12) MAC Freedom win at Scandlon Gym. First-year Sydney Guethlein posted 10 kills, six digs and three blocks and first-year Jessica Ahart posted nine kills and two blocks, as Lycoming (9-16, 2-5 MAC Freedom) posted 62 kills and hit .191, outpacing King’s (20-3, 4-3), which hit .086. First-year Piper Schwenk posted 50 assists and 13 digs. The defense picked up 107 digs, with first-year Ali Koval leading the way with 35 digs, while first-year Kendall Myers added 18. First-year Arianna Santos added six kills and five blocks. The Warriors won five of the last six points in the first set to take a 25-20 win before hitting .394 in the second set en route to the 25-16 win. The Monarchs broke a tie at 20 in the third set with two straight points, enough of a cushion to hang on for the 25-23 win. Down 23-21 in the fourth set, the Warriors scored three straight and had three match points, but King’s prevailed 28-26. In the final set, the Warriors built an 11-7 lead before King’s went on an 8-1 run to win the match. The Warriors wrap up their season Thursday when they host Wilkes at 7 p.m. in Lamade Gym.
Major League Baseball
Tuesday, Oct. 26: Atlanta 6, Houston 2 Wednesday, Oct. 27: Atlanta (Fried 14-7) at Houston (Urquidy 8-3), 8:09 p.m. (Fox) Friday, Oct. 29: Houston (Garcia 11-8) at Atlanta, 8:09 p.m. (Fox) Saturday, Oct. 30: Houston at Atlanta, 8:09 p.m. (Fox) x-Sunday, Oct. 31: Houston at Atlanta, 8:15 p.m. (Fox) x-Tuesday, Nov. 2: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m. (Fox) x-Wednesday, Nov. 3: Atlanta at Houston, 8:09 p.m. (Fox)
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB New York 3 1 .750 — Brooklyn 2 2 .500 1 Boston 2 2 .500 1 Philadelphia 2 2 .500 1 Toronto 1 3 .250 2
W L Pct GB Charlotte 3 1 .750 — Miami 2 1 .667 ½ Washington 2 1 .667 ½ Atlanta 2 1 .667 ½ Orlando 1 3 .250 2
W L Pct GB Chicago 4 0 1.000 — Milwaukee 3 1 .750 1 Cleveland 2 2 .500 2 Indiana 1 3 .250 3 Detroit 0 3 .000 3½
W L Pct GB Dallas 2 1 .667 — Memphis 2 1 .667 — New Orleans 1 3 .250 1½ Houston 1 3 .250 1½ San Antonio 1 3 .250 1½
W L Pct GB Utah 3 0 1.000 — Minnesota 2 1 .667 1 Denver 2 2 .500 1½ Portland 1 2 .333 2 Oklahoma City 0 4 .000 3½
W L Pct GB Golden State 4 0 1.000 — L.A. Lakers 2 2 .500 2 Phoenix 1 2 .333 2½ L.A. Clippers 1 2 .333 2½ Sacramento 1 2 .333 2½
New York 112, Philadelphia 99 Golden State 106, Oklahoma City 98 Dallas 116, Houston 106 L.A. Lakers 125, San Antonio 121, OT Utah 122, Denver 110
Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m. Atlanta at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Boston, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m. Sacramento at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Cleveland at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 7 p.m. Detroit at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. New York at Chicago, 8 p.m. Utah at Houston, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Memphis at Golden State, 10 p.m. Friday’s Games Orlando at Toronto, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Dallas at Denver, 10 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Portland, 10 p.m. Cleveland at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 6 6 0 0 12 27 12 Buffalo 6 4 1 1 9 19 11 Detroit 6 3 2 1 7 20 21 Tampa Bay 7 3 3 1 7 21 27 Boston 4 3 1 0 6 14 11 Toronto 7 2 4 1 5 13 23 Ottawa 6 2 4 0 4 15 19 Montreal 7 1 6 0 2 11 25 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 5 5 0 0 10 22 8 Washington 6 4 0 2 10 26 16 N.Y. Rangers 7 4 2 1 9 15 18 Pittsburgh 6 3 1 2 8 24 17 Columbus 6 4 2 0 8 19 15 N.Y. Islanders 6 3 2 1 7 15 15 New Jersey 5 3 2 0 6 14 15 Philadelphia 4 2 1 1 5 18 13
GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 5 5 0 0 10 25 11 Minnesota 6 5 1 0 10 23 20 Winnipeg 6 3 2 1 7 24 22 Dallas 6 3 3 0 6 12 15 Nashville 7 3 4 0 6 20 20 Colorado 6 2 4 0 4 16 23 Chicago 6 0 5 1 1 12 27 Arizona 6 0 5 1 1 11 30
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 5 5 0 0 10 24 13 Calgary 6 4 1 1 9 21 15 San Jose 6 4 2 0 8 20 14 Vancouver 7 3 3 1 7 22 24 Seattle 7 2 4 1 5 18 24 Anaheim 7 2 4 1 5 20 24 Vegas 6 2 4 0 4 13 20 Los Angeles 6 1 4 1 3 14 20 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tampa Bay 5, Pittsburgh 1 Calgary 5, New Jersey 3 Vegas 3, Colorado 1 Nashville 3, San Jose 1 Seattle 5, Montreal 1 Winnipeg 4, Anaheim 3 Minnesota 3, Vancouver 2 Wednesday’s Games Boston at Florida, 7 p.m. Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m. Toronto at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Vegas at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
Arizona at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Boston at Carolina, 7 p.m. Calgary at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Colorado at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Montreal at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 7 p.m. Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m. Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Vegas, 8 p.m. Ottawa at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Major League Soccer
W L T Pts GF GA New England 21 4 7 70 64 40 Philadelphia 13 8 10 49 43 32 Nashville 11 4 16 49 47 28 Orlando City 12 8 11 47 45 44 New York City FC 12 11 8 44 51 34 New York 12 11 7 43 37 31 Atlanta 11 9 10 43 40 34 CF Montréal 11 10 10 43 44 41 D.C. United 12 14 5 41 51 50 Inter Miami CF 11 15 5 38 33 48 Columbus 10 13 8 38 38 42 Chicago 9 16 7 34 36 51 Toronto FC 6 17 8 26 35 60 Cincinnati 4 19 8 20 33 64
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 17 8 7 58 51 31 Sporting Kansas City 16 7 7 55 54 34 Colorado 15 6 10 55 45 32 Portland 14 13 4 46 48 51 LA Galaxy 13 11 7 46 46 48 Minnesota United 12 10 9 45 36 38 Los Angeles FC 12 12 8 44 50 45 Vancouver 11 9 11 44 41 42 Real Salt Lake 12 12 6 42 48 46 San Jose 9 12 10 37 41 48 Houston 6 14 12 30 36 51 FC Dallas 6 14 11 29 43 52 Austin FC 8 19 4 28 31 50 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated 2B Marwin Gonzalez. Reassigned LF Jake Meyers to the minor leagues. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated LF Terrance Gore and RHP Kyle Wright. Reassigned 1B Johan Camargo and RHP Jacob Webb to the minor leagues. NEW YORK METS — Announced they will exercise their option on pitching coach Jeremy Hefner for the 2022 season. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Transferred G McKinley Wright IV to Iowa an NBA G League affiliate. ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Mychal Mulder to a two-way contract. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed S Javon Hagan and CB Lavert Hill to the practice squad. Released DL Jeremiah Ledbetter. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed DL Nick Thurman to the practice squad. Released WR Keelan Doss. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Designated DE Derek Wolfe to return from injured reserve. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed G John Miller on injured reserve. Waived P Ryan Winslow. Released K Dominik Eberle from the practice squad. Signed P Lachlan Edwards to the practice squad. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed LB Joe Bachie to the active roster from the practice squad. Activated TE Thaddeus Moss to the practice squad from the practice squad injured reserve list. DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed DL Brent Urban and CB Maurice Canady on injured reserve. DENVER BRONCOS — Designated TE Albert Okwuegbunam and LB Jonas Griffith to return from injured reserve. Waived RB Damarea Crockett and LB Curtis Robinson. Placed G Netane Muti on the reserve COVID-19 list. Released WR John Brown, C Javon Patterson and CB Saivion Smith from the practice squad. DETROIT LIONS — Released CB Daryl Worley. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed WR Allen Lazard on the COVID-19 reserve list. Activated WR Malik Taylor form the COVID-19 list. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed S Jahlee Addae and TE Eli Wolf to the practice squad. Released OL Zack Bailey. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released WR Willie Snead. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Released G Nathan Gilliam and WR Austin Proehl from the practice squad. Signed LB Paddy Fisher to the practice squad. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB Duke Johnson to the practice squad. Signed S Sheldrick Redwine to the active roster. Placed RB Malcolm Brown and DB Jason McCourty on injured reserve. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed T Timon Parris to the practice squad. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed LB Harvey Langi on injured reserve. Released DB Elijah Benton from the practice squad. NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived CB Josh Jackson and WR David Sills. Placed S Jabrill Peppers on injured reserve. Signed DB J.R. Reed to the active roster from Los Angeles Rams practice squad. Released DT Woodrow Hamilton. NEW YORK JETS — Released S Adrian Colbert. Signed FS Jarrod Wilson to the active roster. Placed LB Blake Cashman and OLB Jamien Sherwood on injured reserve. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed LS Rick Lovato to the active roster. Traded QB Joe Flaco to New York Jets. Signed S Jared Mayden to the practice squad. Released CB Michael Jacquet from the practice squad. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DB Eli Ankou and RB Mekhi Sargentto the practice squad. Released DL Abudullah Anderson, LB Dylan Cole and OL Jimmy Murray from the practice squad. HOCKEY National Hockey League NHL — Fined Chicago $2 million for the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response in the handling of former video coach Brad Aldrich’s employment and departure in 2010. ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled C Sam Carrick and LW Sonny Milano from San Diego (AHL). Released RW Alexander Volkov. ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled G David Tendeck from Rapid City (ECHL). Recalled D Cam Dineen, F Barrett Hayton and G Ivan Prosvetov from Tucson (AHL). BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled C Oskar Steen and C Jack Studnicka from Providence (AHL). CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Announced the resignation of President/GM Stan Bowman. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Jacob MacDonald from Colorado (AHL). COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled D Gavin Bayreuther from Cleveland (AHL). Placed D Dean Kukan on injured reserve. DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned C Kyle Criscuola to Grand Rapids (AHL). LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham from Ontario to Greenville (ECHL). Loaned. C Rasmus Kupari to Ontario (AHL). NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed LW Ross Johnston to a four-year contract extension. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Assigned LW Justin Almeida from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) to Wheeling (ECHL). Recalled RW Kasper Bjorkqvist from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled C Dakota Joshua from Springfield (AHL). Placed C Ryan O’Reilly on COVID-19 protocol. VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Recalled RW Justin Bailey from Abbotsford (AHL). Placed LW Justin Dowling on the injured reserve. American Hockey League AHL — Suspended Cleveland’s D Gavin Bayreuther for two games as a consequence of a cross-checking incident against Belleville on Oct. 23. BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Released C Colt Conrad from his professional tryout contract (PTO). GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Released C Josh Dickinson from his professional tryout contract (PTO). ONTARIO REIGN — Acquired F Arthur Kaliyev. ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loaned D Cliff Watson to Indy (ECHL). SAN DIEGO GULLS — Suspended RW Alexander Volkov. WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Loaned G Tommy Nappier to Wheeling (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Suspended F Frankie Melton. GREEVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released G Tyriq Outen from his standard player contract (SPC). IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Aquired Fs Cole Golka, Nick Pastorious and Brett Gravelle. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Acquired G Evan Moyse from emergency backup goalies (EBUG) list. MAINE MARINERS — Placed G Sean Bonar on the reserve list. NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Isaac Johnson from the reserve list. Placed D riley McCourt on the reserve list. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Announced G Alex Dubeau became an unrestricted free agent. TULSA OILERS — Activated F Jake Papalardo from the reserve list. Placed F Adam Pleskach on the reserve list. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Placed D Jordon Stone on the reserve list. Place D Austin Crossley on injured reserve retroactive to Oct. 20. WHEELING NAILERS — Acquired G Tommy Napier. Released G Joe Murdaca from his standard player contract (SPC). WITCHITA THUNDER — Released D Dylan Olsen from his standard player contract (SPC). Olympic Hockey USA MEN’S HOCKEY — Announced Stan Bowman has stepped down as GM for the 2022 U.S. Olympic Men’s ice hockey team. COLLEGE AUSTIN PEAY — Announced women’s soccer head coach Naomi Kolarova has resigned.Tuesday, October 26 Los Angeles FC 3, Seattle 0 Wednesday, October 27 Colorado at New England, 7 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Orlando City at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. New York at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. LA Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m. San Jose at Portland, 10 p.m. Saturday, October 30 New York City FC at Miami, 1:30 p.m. San Jose at Real Salt Lake, 3:30 p.m. CF Montréal at New York, 4 p.m. Toronto FC at Atlanta, 6 p.m. Columbus at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. Sunday, October 31 Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Colorado at Houston, 3 p.m. Nashville at Orlando City, 4 p.m. Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Monday, November 1 LA Galaxy at Seattle, 10 p.m. Tuesday, November 2 Vancouver at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 3 Houston at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Portland at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m. Sunday, November 7 Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m. Chicago at Columbus, 3:30 p.m. D.C. United at Toronto FC, 3:30 p.m. Miami at New England, 3:30 p.m. New York at Nashville, 3:30 p.m. Orlando City at CF Montréal, 3:30 p.m. Philadelphia at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m. Austin FC at Portland, 6 p.m. FC Dallas at San Jose, 6 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 6 p.m. Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m. Seattle at Vancouver, 6 p.m. Transactions
