BETHLEHEM – Nineteen Patriot League basketball games will be televised on CBS Sports Network during the 2021-22 season, including both the men’s and women’s basketball championship games in March.
The 2021-22 Patriot League men’s and women’s basketball schedules are now available on the League’s official website – www.PatriotLeague.org.
The television schedule includes 16 men’s basketball and three women’s basketball games throughout the 2021-22 season. The first televised game is on Friday, Nov. 12 when Navy hosts Virginia Tech (8:30 p.m.) as part of the Veteran’s Classic. The Patriot League schedule on CBS Sports Network tips off on Monday, Jan 10 when American hosts Boston University (7 p.m.).
Following the Terriers and Eagles, four more Patriot League games will air on Monday night, including Loyola Maryland at Colgate (Jan. 24), Holy Cross at Boston University (Jan. 31), Lafayette at Navy (Feb. 7) and Bucknell at Lehigh (Feb. 14).
Coverage of the Army West Point vs. Navy rivalry will continue with the Black Knights’ at Midshipmen women’s and men’s games on Saturday, Jan. 22. The women’s and men’s games will meet for the second time of the season at West Point on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Three regular-season Patriot League games will air on CBS Sports Network on Sunday this season, all at 6 p.m. Colgate hosts Holy Cross on Jan. 16 at 6 p.m. Loyola Maryland heads to Bucknell for a Jan. 30 meeting, concluding with Colgate at American on Feb. 6.
The Patriot League Men’s Basketball Championship Game will be televised on CBS Sports Network for the 11th-consecutive season, when it airs on Wednesday, March 9. The Patriot League Women’s Basketball Championship Game will air for the 13th-straight season on Sunday, March 13. CBS Sports Network will also carry both men’s basketball championship semifinal matchups on Sunday, March 6.
There will be two men’s basketball flex games with the first on Saturday, Feb. 19. The second flex game will be on the final day of the Patriot League regular season on Saturday, Feb. 26. The selection of flex contests will be made no later than 10 days before the date of the competition.
The Patriot League enters into its 19th consecutive year in partnership with CBS Sports Network, which is widely available through all major cable, satellite and telco distributors as well as via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to www.cbssportsnetwork.com.
Lycoming tennis pair earn MAC Freedom Players of the Week honors
WILLIAMSPORT – After extending her winning streak to nine straight matches in singles play with four wins in a span of six days, first-year player Rei Saar has earned her first career MAC Freedom Player of the Week award, the conference office announced on Tuesday.
In addition, a 4-0 week to help lead Lycoming’s tennis team to a pair of wins to wrap up the fall portion of its season has earned junior Nate Redell his first career MAC Freedom Player of the Week award.
Saar went 7-1 overall in the span of four dual matches, including 4-0 in singles and 3-1 in doubles play. Wrapping up her fall with an 11-1 singles record, Saar is already just five wins shy of the school’s single-season record. She beat Juniata’s Mia Kazakavage, 6-0, 6-1 on Tuesday, Division II Lock Haven’s Christy McLean, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5) in dramatic form under the lights at Brandon Park on Thursday, Elizabethtown’s Kaylee Mustard, 6-2, 6-4, Saturday and Albright’s Lauren China, 6-2, 6-2 on Sunday.
In doubles action, she teamed with first-year Emily Engelhardt to post an 8-3 win at Juniata, first-year Addison Angstadt (Mohrsville, Pa./Schuylkill Valley) to beat Lock Haven, 8-3, and sophomore Emily Wolfgang for an 8-2 win against Albright.
Saar is the first Warrior to earn the player of the week award since Hannah Summerson ’20 won the last of her program-record 12 player of the week awards on Oct. 7, 2019.
Redell paced the Warriors to their first dual meet wins of the season, going 2-0 at No. 1 singles and 2-0 at No. 1 doubles. Redell did not drop a game in singles play, beating Elizabethtown’s John Ritter, 6-0, 6-0 and Albright’s Kobe Serpa, 6-0, 6-0. He teamed with partner Cody Greenaway for an 8-4 win at No. 1 doubles over Elizabethtown and 8-0 win over Albright.
Redell finished the fall with a 2-4 overall mark in singles play and 3-4 overall in doubles action.
He is the first Warrior to earn the conference’s player of the week award since senior Cody Greenaway earned the award on Sept. 30, 2019. Greenaway is a graduate of Milton Area High School.
The Warriors (3-4 for women, 2-3 for men) pick up the 2021-22 season on Friday, March 25, when they host Alfred University, at 3 p.m. at Brandon Park.
