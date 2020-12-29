Defending Patriot League champion Boston University finished atop the preseason poll, and Colgate senior guard Jordan Burns was named the Patriot League Men’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year when the League office recently announced preseason honors.
The Terriers collected 148 points and 10 first-place votes nine months after
claiming their first League title. The Burns-led Colgate Raiders placed second with
142 points and eight first-place votes after earning a regular-season title and
finishing as the league’s runner-up in 2019-20. Loyola Maryland was picked third in
the preseason poll with 122 points and one first-place vote; Navy placed fourth with
114 points, while Lafayette rounded out the top-five with 98 points and one
first-place vote.
Burns, a two-time All-Patriot League honoree and 2020 first-team selection,
highlights a decorated five-member Preseason All-Patriot League squad. Navy senior
guard Cam Davis, Lafayette senior guard Justin Jaworski and Boston University junior
forward Walter Whyte were all selected Second Team All-Patriot League following the
2019-20 season. Loyola Maryland sophomore forward Santi Aldama was a 2019-20 Patriot League All-Rookie Team member and three-time rookie of the week after playing in the Greyhounds final 10 games.
Voting for the preseason poll, player of the year and five-member All-Patriot League
team was completed by the Patriot League men’s basketball coaches and sports
information directors. They cannot vote for their team or student-athletes.
2020-21 Patriot League Men’s Basketball Preseason Player of the Year
Jordan Burns, Colgate, Sr., G, San Antonio, Texas/John Marshall
*Burns was the only non-senior selected to the All-Patriot League First Team in
2019-20 after finishing among the League leaders in scoring (15.8), assists (4.5)
and steals (1.7)
*He is the League’s active leader in scoring (1,398), assists (418) and steals (119).
*The two-time All-Patriot League Tournament pick was named the 2019 Patriot League
Tournament MVP after setting a championship game scoring record with 35 points.
*The San Antonio, Texas native was named the Lou Henson National Player of the Week
on Nov. 26, 2019 after scoring a career-high 40 points to lead the Raiders to a
Legends Classic Subregional Championship at Green Bay.
2020-21 Patriot League Men’s Basketball Preseason All-League Team (listed
alphabetically by last name)
Santi Aldama, Loyola Maryland, So., F, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria/Canterbury Academy
Jordan Burns, Colgate, Sr., G, San Antonio, Texas/John Marshall
Cam Davis, Navy, Sr., G, Battlefield, Mo./Kickapoo
Justin Jaworski, Lafayette, Sr., G, Schwenksville, Pa./Perkiomen Valley
Walter Whyte, Boston University, Jr., F, New Haven, Conn./St. Luke’s School
2020-21 Patriot League Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll
1. Boston University, 148 points (10)
2. Colgate, 142 (8)
3. Loyola Maryland, 122 (1)
4. Navy, 114
5. Lafayette, 98 (1)
6. Bucknell, 77
7. Army West Point, 70
8. American, 63
9. Lehigh, 48
10. Holy Cross, 18
