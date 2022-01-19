National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 27 16 .628 — Philadelphia 25 18 .581 2 Toronto 21 20 .512 5 Boston 23 22 .511 5 New York 22 23 .489 6
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 28 16 .636 — Charlotte 24 20 .545 4 Washington 23 21 .523 5 Atlanta 18 25 .419 9½ Orlando 8 37 .178 20½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 27 15 .643 — Cleveland 27 18 .600 1½ Milwaukee 27 19 .587 2 Indiana 15 29 .341 13 Detroit 10 33 .233 17½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 31 15 .674 — Dallas 25 19 .568 5 San Antonio 16 28 .364 14 New Orleans 16 28 .364 14 Houston 13 32 .289 17½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 29 15 .659 — Denver 22 20 .524 6 Minnesota 22 22 .500 7 Portland 18 25 .419 10½ Oklahoma City 14 29 .326 14½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 34 9 .791 — Golden State 32 12 .727 2½ L.A. Lakers 22 22 .500 12½ L.A. Clippers 22 23 .489 13 Sacramento 18 28 .391 17½
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota 112, New York 110 Golden State 102, Detroit 86
Wednesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m. Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Portland at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago, 8 p.m. Memphis at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Houston at Utah, 9 p.m. Detroit at Sacramento, 10 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Denver, 10 p.m. Indiana at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. Thursday’s Games New Orleans at New York, 7:30 p.m. Phoenix at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Indiana at Golden State, 10 p.m. Friday’s Games L.A. Clippers at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Orlando, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Portland at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Toronto at Washington, 8 p.m. Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Detroit at Utah, 9 p.m. Memphis at Denver, 9 p.m. Houston at Golden State, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 41 27 9 5 59 141 117 Florida 39 26 8 5 57 159 116 Toronto 36 24 9 3 51 123 93 Boston 36 22 12 2 46 112 97 Detroit 40 18 17 5 41 108 130 Buffalo 39 12 20 7 31 101 134 Ottawa 32 11 19 2 24 90 115 Montreal 38 8 25 5 21 83 139
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 36 26 8 2 54 126 81 N.Y. Rangers 39 25 10 4 54 113 96 Washington 40 22 9 9 53 133 111 Pittsburgh 38 23 10 5 51 125 100 Columbus 36 17 18 1 35 116 131 Philadelphia 39 13 18 8 34 98 133 New Jersey 37 14 18 5 33 107 129 N.Y. Islanders 32 13 13 6 32 75 88
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 36 25 8 3 53 156 115 St. Louis 39 23 11 5 51 138 108 Nashville 41 24 14 3 51 125 115 Minnesota 35 22 10 3 47 132 109 Winnipeg 35 17 12 6 40 105 103 Dallas 36 18 16 2 38 102 111 Chicago 39 15 18 6 36 95 126 Arizona 37 9 24 4 22 82 140
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 40 23 15 2 48 141 122 Los Angeles 40 20 15 5 45 115 109 Anaheim 41 19 15 7 45 120 120 San Jose 40 21 17 2 44 112 121 Calgary 35 18 11 6 42 110 88 Vancouver 39 18 18 3 39 101 111 Edmonton 35 18 15 2 38 117 117 Seattle 38 11 23 4 26 102 138 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo 3, Ottawa 1 Washington 4, Winnipeg 3, OT Carolina 7, Boston 1 N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3, SO Vancouver 3, Nashville 1 Montreal 5, Dallas 3 Calgary 5, Florida 1 Tampa Bay 6, Los Angeles 4 Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, ppd Detroit at Philadelphia, ppd Chicago at Edmonton, ppd
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Columbus at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Dallas at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Washington at Boston, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Nashville, 8 p.m. Florida at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Colorado at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m. Montreal at Vegas, 10 p.m. San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers at Carolina, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m. Arizona at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Florida at Vancouver, 10 p.m. St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
College hockey
EAST
Northeastern 4, Vermont 0 Sacred Heart 4, Army 2 Quinnipiac 9, Princeton 0
Men’s college basketball
EAST
Albertus Magnus 98, Elms 78 Anna Maria 84, Saint Joseph’s (Maine) 75 Bates 85, Maine-Farmington 74 Baylor 77, West Virginia 68 Bloomfield 97, Caldwell 84 Brockport 59, Cortland 58 Bryn Athyn 82, Saint Elizabeth 65 Chestnut Hill 73, Sciences (Pa.) 55 Colby 88, Husson 67 Eastern Nazarene 103, Fisher 92 Emmanuel 75, Norwich 71 Fredonia St. 76, Plattsburgh 72 Goldey-Beacom 70, Wilmington (DC) 66 Grove City 78, St. Vincent 59 Iona 86, Monmouth (NJ) 85, OT Jefferson 71, Holy Family 66 Johnson & Wales (RI) 77, Dean 67 Keystone 105, Valley Forge 67 Manhattanville 82, Old Westbury 76 Merchant Marine 84, Farmingdale St. 71 Middlebury 76, Plymouth St. 68 Mitchell 85, Purchast 80 Mount St. Vincent 57, Mount St. Mary 54 Nazareth 108, Keuka Wolves 71 Niagara 72, Manhattan 63 Oneonta 71, New Paltz 54 Oswego St. 88, Geneseo 63 Post (Conn.) 73, Felician 72 Potsdam 82, Buffalo St. 66 Richmond 83, Fordham 70 Rivier 71, Colby Sawyer 65 Skidmore 75, Hobart 64 St Josephs Bluejays 90, Lasell 56 St. John Fisher 82, Alfred 74 St. Lawrence 78, Clarkson 52 St. Peter’s 65, Canisius 57 Syracuse 91, Clemson 78 Trinity (Conn.) 79, Bowdoin 52 Tufts 79, New England Coll. 53 UConn 76, Butler 59 Utica 66, Sage 61 Westminster (Pa.) 71, Waynesburg 51 Wilson College 57, Cairn 54
SOUTH
Covenant 86, Brevard 54 Davidson 63, VCU 61 E. Kentucky 86, Lipscomb 72 Florida Gulf Coast 93, Stetson 91, OT Florida St. 79, Duke 78, OT LaGrange 66, Piedmont 62 Liberty 88, Jacksonville 49 Miami 85, North Carolina 57 Missouri 78, Mississippi 53 Tennessee 68, Vanderbilt 60 UCF 92, East Carolina 85, OT Va. Wesleyan 60, Randolph 49
MIDWEST
Akron 74, W. Michigan 73 Bellarmine 68, North Alabama 60 Bowling Green 92, N. Illinois 83 Dayton 68, St. Bonaventure 50 Grinnell 99, Beloit 83 Kent St. 56, E. Michigan 47 Loyola Chicago 77, Evansville 48 Michigan 83, Maryland 64 Ohio 86, Miami (Ohio) 63 Ohio St. 83, IUPUI 37 Ripon 58, Lake Forest 51 Toledo 83, Ball St. 70 Walsh 80, Tiffin 75 Wisconsin 82, Northwestern 76
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 75, South Carolina 59 Houston 74, South Florida 55 Jacksonville St. 86, Cent. Arkansas 81 Kansas 67, Oklahoma 64 Kansas St. 66, Texas 65 Texas A&M Commerce 71, Texas-Tyler 56 Texas Lutheran 66, Southwestern (Texas) 59 Texas Tech 72, Iowa St. 60
FAR WEST
Black Hills St. 83, Chadron St. 65 Boise St. 62, Air Force 56 CS Bakersfield 73, Cal Poly 60 Fresno St. 61, Utah St. 54 Pacific Lutheran 72, Puget Sound 68
Women’s college basketball
EAST Delaware 64, James Madison 57 Drexel 58, Towson 54 Niagara 75, Rider 74 SOUTH Duke 58, Miami 49 Florida St. 79, Clemson 68 Gardner-Webb 64, Presbyterian 56 High Point 61, UNC-Asheville 57 Virginia Tech 69, Virginia 52 MIDWEST Indiana St. 69, Evansville 51 FAR WEST S. Utah 67, N. Colorado 63, OT UMKC 77, Denver 68
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League
COLORADO ROCKIES — Named Warren Schaeffer manager, Pedro Lopez bench coach, Frank Gonzales pitching coach and Jordan Pacheco hitting coach of Triple-A Albuquerque. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Named Brandon Gomes general manager, Damon Jones vice president/assistant general manager & baseball legal counsel, Alex Slater to vice president/assistant general manager, Brandon McDaniel vice president of player performance and Thomas Albert to head athletic trainer. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Named Jim Henderson bullpen coach, Matt Erickson infield and assistant coach and Daniel Vega assistant strength and conditioning coach. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with SS Roiny Aguiar, RHP Dermis Ordonez, Cs Aziel Plaz and Richard Ramirez from Venezuela; LHP Hoder Blanco from Colombia; OF Tony Blanco Jr, LHP Jarlen De la Pez, SSs Yardany De Los Santos, Cristopher Orelin, Isaac Paulino and Daje Morales, RHPs Pitterson Rosa, Alberto Saba and Alexis Torres from the Dominican Republic; LHP Angel Camacho and 1B Carlos Tirado from Mexico and RHP Hung-Leng Chang from Taiwan on minor league contracts. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Named Jared Sandberg manager, Mike McCarthy pitching coach, Jonathan Matthews hitting coach, Robby Hammock bench coach, Brad LaRosa athletic trainer and A.J. Russell strength coach for Triple-A West El Paso; Phillip Wellman manager, Pete Zamora pitching coach, Raul Padron hitting coach, Shane Robinson bench coach, Nick Coberly athletic trainer and Mark Spadavecchia strength coach for Double-A Central San Antonio; Brian Esposito manager, Jimmy Jones pitching coach, Randolph Gassaway hitting coach, Jhonaldo Pozo bench coach, David Bryan athletic trainer and Jim Buckley strength coach for High-A Central Fort Wayne; Eric Junge manager, Leo Rosales pitching coach, Pat O’Sullivan hitting coach, Felipe Blanco bench coach, Maritza Castro athletic trainer and Austin Harris strength coach for Low-A West Lake Elsinore. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Named Matt LeCroy Manager, Brian Daubach hitting coach, Rafael Chaves pitching coach, Eric Montague athletic trainer, Mike Warren strength and conditioning coach and Billy McMillon development coach for Triple-A Rochester; Tripp Keister manager, Micah Franklin hitting coach, Justin Lord pitching coach, T.D. Swinford athletic trainer, R.J. Guyer strength and conditioning coach and Oscar Salazar development coach for Double-A Harrisburg; Marion Lisson manager, Tim Doherty hitting coach, Mark DiFelice pitching coach, Don Neidig athletic trainer, Brandon Pentheny strength and conditioning coach for High-A Wilmington; Jake Lowery manager, Delwyn Young hitting coach, Joel Hanrahan pitching coach, Kirby Craft athletic trainer, Ryan Grose strength and conditioning coach and Carmelo Jaime development coach for Low-A Fredericksburg; Luis Ordaz manager, Ender Chavez hitting coach, Franklin Bravo pitching coach, Jacob Meyer athletic trainer, Shane Hill strength and conditioning coach and Destin Hood development coach for the Florida Complex League; Sandy Martinez manager/field coordinator, Freddy Guzman hitting coach, Edwin Hurtado pitching coach, Feliberto Sanchez assistant pitching coach, Wilson Valdez infield coach, Emiliano Alcantara outfield coach, Miguel Cabrera athletic trainer, Santo Del Rosario strength and conditioning coach, Manny Moore Latin American training coordinator and Anthony Rosario tryout assistant for the Dominican Summer League.
Minor League
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Dustin Woodcock.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
UTAH JAZZ — Signed F Danuel House Jr. to a 10-day contract. Women’s National Basketball Association ATLANTA DREAM — Acquired F Megan Walker from Phoenix waivers. Announced F Tianna Hawkins cleared waviers. INDIANA FEVER — Waived G Kysre Gondrezick.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed RB Nate McCrary to a reserve/future contract. BUFFALO BILLS — Placed DT Eli Ankou on the practice squad/COVID-19 list. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released G Xavier Su’s-Filo from the active roster and P Drue Chrisman and LS Colin Holba from the practice squad. Signed DT Doug Costin to the practice squad. DETROIT LIONS — Signed TE Jordan Thomas to a reserve/future contract. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Released LB Shilique Calhoun, TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, DB Josh Jackson and LB Elijah Sullivan from the practice squad. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed S Natrell Jamerson to a reserve/future contract. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed WR Joe Reed to a reserve/future contract. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Released K Ryan Santoso and LS Carson Tinker from the practice squad. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Arlington Hambright to a reserve/future contract. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed WR Jalen McCleskey to a reserve/future contract. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed G/T Kayode Awosika, WR Deon Cain, LBs Christian Elliss and JaCoby Stevens, CB Craig James, DEs Matt Leo and Cameron Malveaux, S Jared Mayden, CB Mac McCain, TE Noah Togiai and DT Marvin Wilson to reserve/future contracts. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DE Daniel Archibong, WRs Rico Bussey and Tyler Vaughns, DT Khalil Davis, Gs Nathan Gilliam and Malcolm Pridgeon, LB Delontae Scott, K Sam Sloman, DB Linden Stephens, TE Jace Sternberger, S Donovan Stiner and LS Rex Sunahara to reserve/future contracts. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Reinstated RB Raheem Mostert from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated FB Josh Hokit from the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Released CB Luq Barcoo and P Ryan Winslow from the practice squad. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed WR Justin Watson to the practice squad. Released P Sterling Hofrichter and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson from the practice squad. Canadian Football League EDMONTON ELKS — Signed DBs Christian Angulo and Jhavonte Dean, WR Raphael Leonard and QB Khalil Tate.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned RW Hudson Fasching from Tucson (AHL) to the taxi squad. BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled RW Steven Fogary from Providence (AHL) loan to the taxi squad. Recalled Ds Urho Vaakanainen and Tyler Lewington from the minor league taxi squad. BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Brett Murray from the taxi squad. DALLAS STARS — Recalled Cs Rhett Gardner and Riley Damiani from the minor league taxi squad. EDMONTON OILERS — Waived D William Lagesson. LOS ANGELES KINGS — Reassigned G Jacob Ingham and D Austin Strand to Ontario (AHL) from the taxi squad. MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned D Kevin Czuczman, LW Kyle Rau and G Hunter Jones to Iowa (AHL) from the taxi squad. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned RW Matt Luff to Milwaukee (AHL) from the taxi squad. Recalled D Jeremy Davies from the minor league taxi squad. NEW YORK RANGERS — Reassigned RW Jonny Brodzinski and LW Tim Gettinger to Hartford (AHL) from the taxi squad. OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned C Mark Kastelic and RW Logan Shaw from Belleville (AHL) to the taxi squad and G Filip Gustavsson to the active roster. Recalled D Jacob Bernard-Docker from the minor league taxi squad. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned C Jackson Cates to Lehigh Valley (AHL) from the taxi squad. SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned RW Adam Raska to San Jose (AHL). Signed G JT Marcinkowski. Signed M Niko Tsakiris and F Will Richmond to homegrown player contracts. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Designated F Charles Hudon from Syracuse (AHL) for assignment on the taxi squad. Recalled F Odeen Tufto frome Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL). Designated LW Charles Hudon for assignment to the taxi squad. WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled G Mikhail Berdin from the minor league taxi squad.
American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired LW Spencer Asuchak and G Angus Redmond. COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled G Jake Kupsky from Utah (ECHL) loan. Recalled Fs Matthew Boucher, Nick Henry and G Trent Miner from Utah (ECHL). HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Signed C Jacob Hayhurst to a professional tryout contract (PTO). Assigned D Zach Berzolla to Jacksonville (ECHL). HENDERSON SILVER KNIGHTS — Signed G Logan Flodell to a professional tryout contract (PTO). IOWA WILD — Released F Kaid Oliver from his professional tryout contract (PTO). Reassigned G Trevin Kozlowski to Iowa (ECHL) from loan. LAVAL ROCKET — Assigned F Shawn St-Amant and F Cedric Desruisseaux to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned D Connor Doherty to Maine (ECHL). TORONTO MARLIES — Loaned D Ben Finkelstein to Newfoundland (ECHL). Recalled G Keith Petruzzelli from Newfoundland. UTICA COMETS — Assigned D Joe Masonius and F Tyler Irvine to Adirondack (ECHL). Returned G Brandon Kasel to Adirondack from loan. VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Reassigned D Connor Corcoran to Fort Wayne (ECHL). WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON — Released RW Pascal Laberge from his professional tryout contract.
East Coast Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Loaned F Nick Rivera to Utica (AHL). Released Fs Connor Fries and Filip Virgili from their standard player contracts (SPC). Loaned F Tyler Irvine to Utica (AHL). Placed F Shawn Weller on reserve. ALLEN AMERICANS — Released G Jake Ramsey as emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released G Liam Hughes from his standard player contract (SPC). Reassigned G Luke Richardson to the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Released D Bryan Etter. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed D Bradley Lalonde. Placed D Connor Russell on reserve. Placed F Diego Cuglietta on injured reserve effective Jan. 9. IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Zach Remers. Placed G Jack Berry on reserve. Placed D Shane Kuzmeski on injured reserve effective Jan. 2. MAINE MARINERS — Placed F Metis Roelens on injured reserve effective Jan. 1. NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released G Doug Pippy as the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). RAPID CITY RUSH — Returned F Logan Nelson from loan to Tucson (AHL). SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Placed D Jordan Subban on commissioner’s exempt list effective Jan. 16. TOLEDO WALLEYE — Returned G Billy Christopoulos from loan to Chicago (AHL). Returned D Chris Martenet from loan to Manitoba (AHL) and placed on reserve. Released G Kade Phipps as emergency backup goalie (EBUG). TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Placed D Mathieu Brisebois on reserve. TULSA OILERS — Acquired F Andrew Shewfelt from Wichita. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated Fs Zac Robbins and Brian Bowen from reserve. WIGHITA THUNDER — Loaned F Brayden Watts and D Alex Peters to Bakersfield (AHL). WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Michael Consentino as emergency backup goalie list (EBUG). Loaned F Jacob Hayhurst to Hartford (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Caleb Wiley to a four-year contract. COLUMBUS CREW — Named Kristin Bernert president of business operations. FC CINCINNATI — Named Dominic Kinnear and Kenny Arena assistant coaches, Paul Rogers director of goalkeeping and Ricardo Paez assistant/development coach. Exercised their option on MF Kamohelo Mokotjo of a guaranteed offseason buyout contract for the 2022 season. FC DALLAS — Signed F Jesus Ferreira to a four-year contract. HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Acquired F Sebastian Ferreira as a designated player in full transfer from Club Libertad Asuncion of Paraguay with a three-year contract pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa. LA GALAXY — Signed G Richard Sanchez to a one-year contract. MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Signed G Eric Dick to a one-year contract. NASHVILLE SC — Waived their option on D Miguel Nazarit of a guaranteed offseason buyout contract. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed MF Noel Buck to a four-year contract. PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Jack Elliott to a multi-year contract extension. Named Ryan Richter assistant coach. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKE — Traded a 2022 internationl roster slot to Houston for general allocation money (GEM). SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Re-signed MF Kelyn Rowe to a two-year contract.
USL
