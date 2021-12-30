LEWISBURG - Powerful Saint John Neumann was out-muscled by Lewisburg as the Green Dragons took a 69-64 nonleague victory Friday inside the Dragons' Lair.
Jake Hernandez scored 20 points to lead the Green Dragons (5-1), who had to come from behind in the second half to pull out the win.
"It was a great game played by both teams with several lead changes throughout the game," said Lewisburg coach John Vaji. "I'm very proud of the fight the Lewisburg boys showed tonight. We got down by 10 and could have panicked. They maintained their composure and fought back to take the lead and pull out the victory.
In addition to Hernandez's big night, he was just one of three players in double figures for Lewisburg. Joey Martin added 16 points and Cam Michaels chipped in 13 in the winning effort against Neumann (4-2).
"Hernandez also pulled down double-digit rebounds to go with his team high 20 points, and Cam Michaels scored 12 of his 13 in the second half," said Vaji. "Martin was consistent throughout the game, and Henry Harrison (9 points) drained three big 3's in the second half to help Lewisburg take the lead."
Lewisburg 69, Saint John Neumann 64
Neumann;10;24;12;18;-;64
Lewisburg;15;12;19;23;-;69
St. John Neumann (64): Hanief Clay 5 0-3 10; Davion Hill 14 5-9 36; Nas Dymeck 4 0-1 11; Jerval Weeks-Shuler 0 0-0 0; Joe Savage 1 0-0 3; Naz Smith 2 0-0 4; Kane Wright 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 5-13 64.
Lewisburg (69): Jake Hernandez 9 2-3 20; Forrest Zelechoski 3 0-0 6; Joey Martin 6 2-4 16; Khashaun Akins 1 0-0 3; Cam Michaels 4 5-10 13; Jack Blough 1 0-0 2; Henry Harrison 3 0-0 9. Totals: 26 9-17 69.
3-point goals: Neumann 7 (Hill 3, Dymeck 3, Savage); Lewisburg 6 (Harrison 3, Martin 2, Akins).
JV score: Lewisburg, 55-19. High scorer: Lewisburg, Henry Harrison, 13.
---
Midd-West at Milton
MILTON - The Heartland-II matchup between the Mustangs and the host Black Panthers on Thursday was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Midd-West's program. The game will be made up at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.