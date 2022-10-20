STATE COLLEGE — If it wasn’t for the setting at Penn State’s Blue Course and the gold medal dangling around her neck Tuesday, it would be hard to tell that Warrior Run junior Hannah Rabb just became a state champion.
“I’m not a very excitable person,” Rabb said, with a laugh.
There was no fist pump or leap after sinking a putt to clinch the Class 2A girls state title. Well, at least not from Rabb. There was a reaction from her cheering section of a dozen or so people, who followed her around for nearly five hours on a cold, windy day.
“A lot of my family came out,” Rabb said. “Both sets of grandparents and my parents come to most of my tournaments, so that didn’t change. But it was nice to have my coach there and a couple people who are friends of my family. It’s nice to know I have support from so many people.”
The reaction from the fans and lack of one from Rabb was the same after an eagle on the par-5 fifth hole gave her a five-shot lead about a third of the way through the second and final round of the two-day tournament.
“It wasn’t anything that was extra special,” Rabb said of the eagle. “I’m pretty calm, cool and collected.”
The nerves that typically accompany competing for a high-level championship were absent all day for the 15-year-old Defender, who held a three-shot lead after the first round.
“I was pretty calm,” Rabb said. “I went to breakfast with my family, and I didn’t really think about it. I had confidence. I knew if I hit the greens and two-putted, I would be good.”
That’s because Rabb, who won an age group world girls title, said she looks at competing for Warrior Run as a fun three-month distraction from her grueling tournament schedule.
“Honestly, I take high school golf as a break from my other tournaments,” Rabb said. “In all of our matches, I have more fun than I do with my own tournaments. I kind of looked at it that way. Plus, I like to have conversations and get to the know the girls, so that keeps me distracted.
“I definitely like to chit-chat.”
There were times on the course Rabb seemed more concerned with getting to her know her opponents or trying to find some way to warm up her hands than with her next shot. However, as soon as it was her turn to shoot, she became all business.
“If I’m talking to someone, I usually stop as my approach my golf ball,” Rabb said. “When I pull out my range finder, that’s when I really start thinking about (my shot). If you constantly think about it, it’s going to ruin your round and put too much stress on you. I try to limit it, and only think about when I have to.”
Now that her “break” is over, Rabb is preparing to head to Florida in early November for some lessons before competing in a tournament at Pinehurst, North Carolina, next month.
“I have a simulator, so I don’t really get much of a break,” Rabb said, noting she wouldn’t play many rounds until she went south due to the weather. “I like it.”
There is one area of improvement which Rabb is focused on as she looks ahead.
“My putting has always been a struggle, but I’ll work on that,” Rabb said. “And some chipping, but if you hit it on the green, you don’t need to chip.”
She also is starting to think more seriously about what her next step will be after she’s done at Warrior Run.
“It’s going good,” Rabb said of the recruiting process. “I’ve been looking at a few schools. The Penn State coach was out watching me, so that’s exciting. I don’t know where I’m going, but I have some options.”
Spencer Graham — who runs the Junior Golf Performance Academy in Naples, Florida, and is one of Rabb’s coaches — said he thought Rabb could play college golf for almost any program she wanted to. That plays into how much interest Rabb generated from college coaches when she was able to be contacted by them.
“For the first week, it was really overwhelming and I didn’t know what to do,” Rabb said. “Now, it’s gotten a lot better and it’s less stressful. I’ve gotten used to it, and I know how to handle it better.”
