MILTON — Meadowbrook Christian’s girls basketball team ran its winning streak to seven games after the Lions edged Muncy, 34-28, in a nonleague matchup Monday.
Kailey Devlin paced Meadowbrook (8-1) with 18 points and seven rebounds. In addition, Alayna Smith added six points and nine rebounds, Madalyn Fasnacht had five steals and Audrey Millett had four points, five rebounds and three assists.
Meadowbrook next plays at Juniata Christian School at 6 p.m. tonight.
Meadowbrook Christian 34, Muncy 28
Meadowbrook 11 7 8 8 – 34
A. Eyer 2 1-1 5; C. Charles 0 0-0 0; A. Bigelow 5 1-2 13; M. Edelein 2 2-2 7; A. Zalonis 0 1-2 1; N. Moyer 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 5-7 28.
3-point goals: Bigelow 2, Edelein.
Alyssa Canelo 2 0-0 4; Kailey Devlin 7 3-6 18; Madalyn Fasnacht 1 0-0 2; Audrey Millett 2 0-0 4; Alayna Smith 3 0-0 6. Totals: 15 3-6 34.
Boys basketball Central Mountain 77, Milton 47
MILL HALL — The Black Panthers had a tall task of playing the undefeated Wildcats on the road, and host Central Mountain didn’t disappoint as it rolled to the Heartland-I victory Saturday.
Nijel Hunter scored 19 points and Luke DeLong added 12 to lead Milton (4-5 overall), which next plays at Jersey Shore at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Central Mountain 77, Milton 47
Saturday at Central Mountain
Cen. Mtn. 22 19 20 16 – 77
Xzavier Minium 3 1-2 7; Ashton Krall 2 0-0 5; Isaiah Day 0 0-0 0; Chase Knarr 0 0-0 0; Rylin Scott 1 0-0 2; Luke DeLong 3 5-6 12; Nijel Hunter 7 3-4 19; Jace Brandt 1 0-0 2; Will Fridia 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 9-12 47.
3-point goals: Hunter 2, , DeLong, Krall.
Central Mountain (10-0) 77
Jack Hana 5 1-2 12; Essex Taylor 4 0-1 8; Hunter Hoy 9 4-4 25; Hayden Pardoe 5 6-10 16; Brady Myers 0 2-5 2; Dom Longworth 2 0-0 5; Matt Myers 1 0-0 2; Xavier Persun 0 0-2 0; Caleb Mahoney 1 0-0 3; Levi Schlesinger 1 0-0 2; Darius Shade 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 13-16 77.
3-point goals: Hoy 3, Hanna, Longworth, Maloney.
Coed swimming Lewisburg sweeps tri-meet
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons combined team picked up a hard-fought 166-162 win over Central Columbia and a much easier 190-127 win over Central Mountain to sweep a tri-meet on Friday.
First-place finishers for girls team (3-0) included Kimmy Shannon in the 100 fly (1:01.82), 200 IM relay 1:58.13) and 200 free relay (1:47.27); Jillie Donner in the 200 IM (2:27.18), 100 free (58.28) and the 200 IM and 200 free relays; Emma Gerlinski in the 500 free (5:38.96) and the 200 IM relay and 200 free relay.
Emma Hopkinson rounded out the swimmers on the 200 medley relay, and Laurel Boyer rounded out the simmers on the 200 free relay team.
On the boys side for Lewisburg (2-1), Mitchell Malusis won the 50 free (23.41), and Mason Ordonez won the 100 fly (57.38) in addition to swimming a leg on the victorious 400 free relay team that won in 3:45.93.
Rounding out the swimmers on the 400 free relay team were Aidan Gross, Ethan Zeh and Miles Fassero.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.