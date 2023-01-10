MILTON — Meadowbrook Christian’s girls basketball team ran its winning streak to seven games after the Lions edged Muncy, 34-28, in a nonleague matchup Monday.

Kailey Devlin paced Meadowbrook (8-1) with 18 points and seven rebounds. In addition, Alayna Smith added six points and nine rebounds, Madalyn Fasnacht had five steals and Audrey Millett had four points, five rebounds and three assists.

