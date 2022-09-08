Milton and Mifflinburg enter Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season undefeated, and both the Black Panthers and Wildcats are poised to stay that way with favorable matchups this weekend.
Milton vs. Midd-West
The Black Panthers (2-0) welcome the Mustangs (0-2) to newly renovated Alumni Stadium for the annual Tomato Bowl contest.
Last season, with Alumni Stadium still under construction, Milton upended Holy Redeemer 30-12 at Danville’s Ironmen Stadium.
Milton is coming off a 21-7 nonleague win at Towanda. The Black Panthers scored 21 unanswered points to upend the Black Knights.
In the game, Milton picked off Towanda quarterback Grady Flynn three times and sacked him four times. The third INT resulted in Dylan Reiff catching a touchdown pass from Xzavier Minium.
Izayah Minium later ran for touchdown runs in the third and fourth quarters to extend the Black Panthers’ lead and hand the Black Knights their first loss of the season.
Mifflinburg at Shamokin
The Wildcats are on a roll heading into their HAC-I showdown at Kem Memorial Stadium after blowing out each of their opponents in the first two games of the season.
Mifflinburg (2-0) is averaging nearly 45 points a game in the early goings, while Shamokin (1-1) has had difficulty putting points on the board.
That wasn’t the case a year ago as the Indians took a 34-27 victory at Wildcats Stadium.
However, in last week’s 35-0 win at Central Columbia, junior quarterback Troy Dressler had a big night as he threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns.
Dressler passed for 211 yards and three scores in the first half, with eight different receivers catching at least one pass. Andrew Diehl caught two of Dressler’s touchdowns while Kyler Troup caught the other one.
The Wildcats would pull away from the Blue Jays in the second half on the ground, with Carter Breed and Diehl each scoring touchdowns. Breed was the leading rusher with six carries for 53 yards.
Lewisburg at Montoursville
Lewisburg (0-2) is playing a Montoursville (1-1) team coming off a loss, and that doesn’t bode well for the Green Dragons in Friday’s road game.
In last year’s game, the Warriors ran away for a 41-7 victory.
Lewisburg, however, is still trying to find itself offensively following the season-ending injury to Jeremiah Davis during the preseason.
Last week versus Jersey Shore, Lewisburg struggled to get anything going against the Bulldogs and amounted just 155 total yards – most coming through the air from senior quarterback Wade Young (118 yards).
Mount Carmel at Warrior Run
Warrior Run (0-2) is also searching for its first win of the season as the team prepares to face the 2-0 Red Tornadoes at newly renovated Defenders Stadium.
In the Hamburg game last week, Warrior Run fell behind 41-0 prior to putting three touchdowns on the board in the second quarter.
The Defenders scored on a long pass from quarterback Ryan Newton, one on a long interception return from Colby LeBarron, and the third on a 20-yard run from Stone Allison.
Warrior Run amassed just 162 total yards of offense to 511 for Hamburg.
It won’t get any easier for the Defenders this week as the Red Tornadoes can score in bunches. In last year’s game Mount Carmel handed Warrior Run in a 68-9 victory.
Lewisburg 2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27, SHAMOKIN, L 13-9 Sept. 2, JERSEY SHORE, L 70-6 Sept. 9, at Montoursville Sept. 16, at Southern Columbia Sept. 23, CENTRAL COLUMBIA Sept. 30, at Danville Oct. 7, LOYALSOCK Oct. 1, MIDD-WEST Oct. 21, at Bloomsburg Oct. 28, at Mifflinburg
Mifflinburg
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 26, MIDD-WEST, W 54-0 Sept. 2, at Central Columbia, W 35-0 Sept. 9, at Shamokin Sept. 16, CENTRAL MOUNTAIN Sept. 23, at Jersey Shore Sept. 30, SELINSGROVE Oct. 7, at Shikellamy Oct. 14, at Milton Oct. 21, WARRIOR RUN Oct. 28, LEWISBURG
Milton
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 26, SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, W 28-0 Sept. 2, at Towanda, W 21-7 Sept. 9, MIDD-WEST Sept. 16, at Mount Carmel Sept. 24, at Holy Redeemer Sept. 30, HUGHESVILLE Oct. 7, at Bloomsburg Oct. 14, MIFFLINBURG Oct. 21, COWANESQUE VALLEY Oct. 28, at Warrior Run
Warrior Run
2022 Schedule
