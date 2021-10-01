MILTON — The Milton Black Panthers picked up their biggest win of the year on Thursday as multiple-goal games from Carter Lilley, Brodey Scoggins and Conner Smith resulted in a 10-0 victory over Bloomsburg in the Heartland Athletic Conference-II matchup
Lilley recorded a hat trick, while Scoggins and Smith scored two goals apiece.
Behind a pair of goals from Lilley, and one each from Smith and Scoggins, Milton (8-1, 6-0 HAC-II) took a 7-0 halftime lead.
Joel Langdon, Evan Yoder and Austin Gainer also scored in the first half for the Black Panthers.
Scoggins, Smith and Lilley wrapped up the game by scoring in that order to finish off the game for Milton.
Jonah Strobel made six saves to complete the shutout for the Black Panthers.
Milton next plays at Jersey Shore at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Milton 10, Bloomsburg 0at MiltonScoringFirst half
Milt-Joel Langdon, assist Trent Strous, 17:11; Milt-Brodey Scoggins, assist Austin Gainer, 19:36; Milt-Evan Yoder, assist Gainer, 21:53; Milt-Gainer, assist Conner Smith, 23:05; Milt-Carter Lilley, assist Gainer, 23:41; Milt-Lilley, assist E. Yoder, 32:21; Milt-Smith, assist E. Yoder, 35:24.
Second half
Milt-Scoggins, assist Smith, 42:30; Milt-Smith, assist Lilley, 44:50; Milt-Lilley, assist Ethan Hamilton, 49:18.
Shots: Milton, 15-6; Corners: Milton, 9-2. Saves:
Milton, Jonah Strobel, 6; Bloomsburg, Francis Curran, 10.
Warrior Run 2
Loyalsock 1
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Ben Potter scored with 1:10 remaining in regulation to give the Defenders their fourth straight victory in the Heartland-II matchup against the Lancers.
All the scoring came in the second half, with Warrior Run (6-5) getting on the board first with a goal from Luke Mattox with 39:30 remaining, but Loyalsock knotted the score with 22:12 left.
Potter also assisted on Mattox’s goal for the Defenders, who led in shots (8-2) but trailed in corner kicks (2-0).
Warrior Run next plays at Hughesville at 7 p.m. Monday.
Girls soccer
Millville 4
Meadowbrook Chr. 2
MILLVILLE — The Lions got an own goal and a penalty kick from Kailey Devlin in the first 12 minutes of the game, but that was it as the Quakers scored four unanswered goals to take the nonleague victory. Meadowbrook Christian (6-5) next plays at Muncy at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Millville 4, Meadowbrook Chr. 2at MillvilleScoringFirst quarter
MC-Own goal, 38:10; MC-Kailey Devlin, penalty kick, 28:27; Mill-Cooper Fought, unassisted, 3:46.
Second half
Mill-Jessica Dodge, unassisted, 21:39; Mill-Larissa Evans, unassisted, 12:05; Mill-Lydia Davidson, unassisted, :29.
Shots: Millville, 11-8; Corners: Meadowbrook, 8-4; Saves:
Millville, Emma Yordy, 1; MC, Emma George, 3.
Field hockey
Benton 2
Milton 0
BENTON — The Black Panthers were shut out in the nonleague matchup played on the road versus the Tigers. Milton, which next plays at Mifflinburg at 11 a.m. Saturday, falls to 0-8 on the season.
