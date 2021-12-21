WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Three times on Monday afternoon, the Lycoming College wrestling team found itself trailing heading into the 197-pound match and all three times, the duo of sophomore 197-pounder Gable Crebs and senior heavyweight Connor Fulmer offered up bonus-point wins, helping the Warriors sweep all four of their matches at the Rennie Rodarmel Allstate Duals on Monday in Lamade Gym.
Crebs finished the day with two pins, a technical fall and a major decision and Fulmer had two falls, a forfeit win and a major decision. Sophomore Wiley Kahler also went 3-0 at 141 pounds, winning by decision, major decision and fall.
The four wins leaves Lycoming (6-0) one win shy of becoming the fifth Division III program in history to reach 800 career dual meet wins, where it can join Springfield (1,049), Wilkes (896), Wartburg (851) and Olivet (814). Lycoming has a 799-317-9 record (.708) since the program’s founding in 1956.
Lycoming’s biggest comeback came against SUNY Cortland (2-1 overall) in the third match of the day. Trailing 18-11 heading into the 197-pound match, Crebs posted a pin of Mike Rivera in 1:19 to get the Warriors within a point for the undefeated Fulmer, who posted an 8-0 major decision over Ben Klei to earn four more team points and secure the win.
Junior 125-pounder Garrett Lee got the Warriors three points with a 9-5 decision over Justin Amendola and Kahler added a 14-5 major decision over Vincent Santilli at 141. Junior Preston Rogers added an 11-2 major decision over James Udasco at 165 to give Lycoming an 11-10 lead through six matches before the Red Dragons posted eight points in the next two bouts to set up Lycoming’s comeback.
New Jersey City (2-7) built a 19-9 lead through the first seven bouts, but a pair of forfeits sandwiching an 8-0 major decision from Crebs over Kyle Hillermeier helped the Warriors post a 25-19 win.
Kahler notched a 7-0 decision over Enrique Cuevas and first-year 149-pounder Logan Bartlett, a Lewisburg Area High School graduate, posted a pin of Seth Rotondella in 2:00 to give Lycoming a 9-7 lead before the Gothic Knights posted the next 12 to set up the Lycoming comeback.
Penn College (2-3) held a tenuous one-point lead heading into the 197-pound match and Crebs made quick work of it, posting a 16-0 technical fall over Derek Kallenborn before Fulmer pinned Gabriel Kennedy-Citeroni in 1:14 to complete the comeback for a 27-17 win.
First-year Thomas Conselyea pinned Charles Trimber in 1:24 at 133 pounds, first-year Chase Chapman posted an 8-2 win over Noah Hunt at 141, Bartlett added a 5-2 decision over Nicholas Semon at 149 and junior Hunter O’Connor added a 19-6 major decision over Cullen van Rooyen at 165 to build a 16-6 lead before Penn College got 11 points in the next two bouts to take the lead, setting up Lycoming’s comeback.
The Warriors also posted a 41-13 win over King’s (1-11), posting six pins in the match to go with a technical fall, as all seven Warrior wins came by bonus point.
Kahler pinned Gustav Petruske in 3:42 at 141, kicking off a run of four straight pins. Bartlett added a pin of Bret Murphy in 4:01 at 149, O’Connor posted a pin of Jackson Marcantonio in 3:39 at 1:57 and Rogers added a pin of Cameron Leslie in 4:26 at 165. Crebs pinned Rich Fronheister at 197 in 50 seconds and Fulmer posted a pin of David White in 93 seconds at 285 pounds to wrap up the match.
First-year Kaden Majcher, a Warrior Run High graduate, posted a 15-0 technical fall over Alexander Tyson at 125.
Lycoming 25, New Jersey City University 19125:
Andre Ruiz (New Jersey City University) over Thomas Conselyea, Maj 12-2
141:
Wiley Kahler (Lycoming) over Enrique Cuevas, Dec 7-0
149:
Logan Bartlett (Lycoming) over Seth Rotondella, Fall 2:00
157:
Jeff Johnson (New Jersey City University) over Hunter O‘Connor, Dec 2-0
165:
Matt Armamento (New Jersey City University) over Preston Rogers, Dec 8-2
174:
Tyler Bailey (New Jersey City University) over Hunter Charles, Fall 2:21
184:
Matthew Knapp (Lycoming) won by forfeit
197:
Gable Crebs (Lycoming) over Kyle Hillermeier, Maj 8-0
285:
John Fulmer (Lycoming) won by forfeit
Lycoming 27, Penn College 17125:
Ryan Berstler (Pennsylvania College of Technology) over Garrett Lee, Dec 6-3
133:
T:homas Conselyea (Lycoming) over Charles Trimber, Fall 1:24
141
: Chase Chapman (Lycoming) over Noah Hunt, Dec 8-2
149:
Logan Bartlett (Lycoming) over Nicholas Semon, Dec 5-2
157:
Hunter O‘Connor (Lycoming) over Cullen van Rooyen, Maj 19-6
165:
Andy Muzika (Pennsylvania College of Technology) over Preston Rogers, Dec 6-3
174:
Garrett Storch (Pennsylvania College of Technology) over Hunter Charles, Fall 2:27
184:
Jacob Kallenborn (Pennsylvania College of Technology) over Matthew Knapp, TF 18-0
197:
Gable Crebs (Lycoming) over Derek Kallenborn, TF 16-0
285:
John Fulmer (Lycoming) over Gabriel Kennedy-Citeroni, Fall 1:14
Lycoming 21, Cortland State 18125:
Garrett Lee (Lycoming) over Justin Amendola, Dec 9-5
133:
Cody Merwin (Cortland State) over Thomas Conselyea, Dec 5-2
141:
Wiley Kahler (Lycoming) over Vincent Santilli, Maj 14-5
149:
Kyle Klien (Cortland State) over Logan Bartlett, Dec 3-2
157:
Chandler Merwin (Cortland State) over Hunter O‘Connor, Maj 10-0
165:
Preston Rogers (Lycoming) over James Udasco, Maj 11-2
174:
Torres (Cortland State) over Matthew Knapp, Dec 8-1
197:
Gable Crebs (Lycoming) over Mike Rivera, Fall 1:19
285:
John Fulmer (Lycoming) over Ben Klei Maj 8-0,
Lycoming 41, King‘s (Pa.) 13125:
Kaden Majcher (Lycoming) over Alexander Tyson, TF 15-0
133:
Nick Germano (King‘s (PA)) over Thomas Conselyea, Dec 5-2
141:
Wiley Kahler (Lycoming) over Gustav Petruske, Fall 3:42
149:
Logan Bartlett (Lycoming) over Bret Murphy, Fall 4:01
157:
Hunter O‘Connor (Lycoming) over Jackson Marcantonio, Fall 3:39
165:
Preston Rogers (Lycoming) over Cameron Leslie, Fall 4:26
174:
Kade Kravits (King‘s (PA)) over Hunter Charles, Fall 1:32
184:
William Grace (King‘s (PA)) over Matthew Knapp, Maj 9-1
197:
Gable Crebs (Lycoming) over Rich Fronheiser, Fall 0:50
285: John Fulmer (Lycoming) over David White, Fall 1:33
