Baseball

Major League Glance

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 60 55 .522 _

New York 59 55 .518 ½

Atlanta 59 56 .513 1

Washington 50 65 .435 10

Miami 48 67 .417 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 70 46 .603 _

Cincinnati 62 54 .534 8

St. Louis 58 56 .509 11

Chicago 52 65 .444 18½

Pittsburgh 41 74 .357 28½

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 73 41 .640 _

Los Angeles 69 46 .600 4½

San Diego 66 50 .569 8

Colorado 51 63 .447 22

Arizona 35 80 .304 38½

___

Wednesday's Games

Houston 5, Colorado 1

Miami 7, San Diego 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 7, 1st game

St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 10, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 6, 11 innings

San Francisco 7, Arizona 2

Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd., 2nd game

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game

St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 6

Philadelphia 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Milwaukee 17, Chicago Cubs 4

Cincinnati 12, Atlanta 3

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Atlanta (Morton 10-4) at Washington (Gray 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 9-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-6), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-9), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-12) at Miami (Luzardo 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-1) at Kansas City (Minor 8-10), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 6-4) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-7), 9:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 9-6) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-5), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 70 45 .609 _

Boston 66 51 .564 5

Toronto 62 51 .549 7

New York 63 52 .548 7

Baltimore 38 75 .336 31

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 68 48 .586 _

Detroit 57 60 .487 11½

Cleveland 55 58 .487 11½

Minnesota 50 65 .435 17½

Kansas City 49 64 .434 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 68 46 .596 _

Oakland 67 48 .583 1½

Seattle 61 55 .526 8

Los Angeles 57 58 .496 11½

Texas 40 75 .348 28½

___

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 1, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 5, Colorado 1

N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 2

Detroit 5, Baltimore 2

Oakland 6, Cleveland 3

Boston 20, Tampa Bay 8

Toronto 10, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 2, Texas 1

Thursday's Games

Oakland 17, Cleveland 0

Seattle 3, Texas 1

Detroit 6, Baltimore 4

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Yankees 8

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore (Watkins 2-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 6-4) at Detroit (Alexander 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 8-10) at Texas (Dunning 5-7), 8:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 8-1) at Kansas City (Minor 8-10), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-7), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5), 9:38 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 9-5) at Seattle (Flexen 10-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Minor League Glance

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB

Omaha (Kansas City) 48 37 .565 —

Toledo (Detroit) 48 37 .565 —

St. Paul (Minnesota) 46 40 .535 2½

Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 42 44 .488 6½

Columbus (Cleveland) 37 47 .440 10½

Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 37 48 .435 11

Louisville (Cincinnati) 34 52 .395 14½

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB

Buffalo (Toronto) 52 32 .619 —

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 50 32 .610 1

Worcester (Boston) 46 38 .548 6

Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 39 45 .464 13

Rochester (Washington) 33 49 .402 18

Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 30 54 .357 22

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB

Durham (Tampa Bay) 55 31 .640 —

Nashville (Milwaukee) 50 37 .575 5½

Gwinnett (Atlanta) 49 38 .563 6½

Jacksonville (Miami) 49 38 .563 6½

Memphis (St. Louis) 40 46 .465 15

Norfolk (Baltimore) 34 50 .405 20

Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 31 55 .360 24

___

Wednesday's Games

Toledo 7, Columbus 4

Syracuse 11, Worcester 4

Gwinnett 4, Durham 3, 1st game

Gwinnett 5, Durham 3, 2nd game

Nashville 8, Louisville 5

Buffalo 5, Rochester 0

Lehigh Valley 9, Scranton/W-B 3

Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville 9, Charlotte 8

St. Paul 11, Indianapolis 9

Iowa 12, Omaha 7

Thursday's Games

Louisville 13, Nashville 3

Syracuse at Worcester, ppd.

Buffalo 4, Rochester 3

Scranton/W-B 10, Lehigh Valley 3

Memphis 7, Norfolk 6,

Charlotte 8, Jacksonville 4

St. Paul 3, Indianapolis 2

Gwinnett 3, Durham 0

Toledo at Columbus, ppd.

Omaha 2, Iowa 1

Friday's Games

Charlotte at Jacksonville, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday's games

Rochester at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 6:05 p.m.

Durham at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB

Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 52 34 .605 —

Portland (Boston) 51 34 .600 ½

New Hampshire (Toronto) 40 43 .482 10½

Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 37 48 .435 14½

Reading (Philadelphia) 33 53 .384 19

Hartford (Colorado) 29 57 .337 23

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB

Akron (Cleveland) 53 32 .624 —

Bowie (Baltimore) 51 34 .600 2

Altoona (Pittsburgh) 46 39 .541 7

Erie (Detroit) 47 40 .540 7

Richmond (San Francisco) 43 44 .494 11

Harrisburg (Washington) 31 55 .360 22½

___

Wednesday's Games

Bowie 8, Richmond 4

Portland 3, Somerset 2, 1st game

Somerset 3, Portland 0, 2nd game

Harrisburg 2, New Hampshire 0

Hartford 3, Binghamton 0

Akron at Reading, ppd.

Altoona at Erie, ppd.

Thursday's Games

New Hampshire 3, Harrisburg 2

Erie 15, Altoona 1, 1st game

Erie 6, Altoona 0, 2nd game

Bowie 8, Richmond 6

Binghamton 10, Hartford 1

Portland 8, Somerset 7

Akron 12 Reading 0

Friday's Games

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Akron at Reading, 2, 4:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Soccer

MLS Glance

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

New England 12 3 4 40 35 22

Orlando City 8 4 6 30 28 23

New York City FC 8 5 4 28 32 18

Philadelphia 7 5 7 28 25 19

Nashville 6 2 10 28 26 17

D.C. United 8 7 3 27 27 21

Columbus 6 6 6 24 21 23

CF Montréal 6 7 5 23 24 24

New York 5 8 4 19 21 22

Atlanta 3 6 9 18 21 25

Chicago 4 9 5 17 20 29

Inter Miami CF 4 8 4 16 15 26

Cincinnati 3 7 7 16 18 30

Toronto FC 3 9 6 15 23 38

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Sporting Kansas City 10 4 4 34 33 20

Seattle 9 3 6 33 26 14

LA Galaxy 10 6 2 32 29 28

Colorado 8 4 4 28 22 16

Minnesota United 7 5 5 26 21 21

Portland 7 8 2 23 23 29

Los Angeles FC 6 7 5 23 24 25

Real Salt Lake 5 6 6 21 26 20

FC Dallas 5 7 6 21 23 25

San Jose 5 7 6 21 21 27

Houston 3 6 9 18 19 25

Austin FC 4 9 4 16 13 20

Vancouver 3 7 7 16 19 28

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Friday's game

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Miami at New York City FC, 8 p.m.

New England at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

New York at CF Montréal, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Sunday's games

Los Angeles FC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 6 p.m.

D.C. United at Nashville, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.

Tuesday, August 17

Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 18

D.C. United at New England, 7 p.m.

Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at New York, 8 p.m.

Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Houston at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 20

San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 21

Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at New England, 8 p.m.

New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m.

FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Basketball

WNBA Glance

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Connecticut 14 6 .700 —

Chicago 10 10 .500 4

New York 10 11 .476 4½

Washington 8 10 .444 5

Atlanta 6 13 .316 7½

Indiana 4 16 .200 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Seattle 16 5 .762 —

Las Vegas 15 6 .714 1

Minnesota 12 7 .632 3

Phoenix 9 10 .474 6

Dallas 9 12 .429 7

Los Angeles 6 13 .316 9

___

Thursday's Games

Seattle 79, Connecticut 57 (2021 Commissioner's Cup Final)

Friday's Games

No games scheduled.

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled.

Sunday's Games

Connecticut at Dallas, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Isaac Mattson to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Tyler Wells from the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Tanner Houck from Worcester (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Phillips Valdez to Worcester. Sent OF Kyle Schwarber to Worcester on a rehab assignment.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled INF Danny Mendick from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled LHP Alex Young from Columbus (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Nick Sandlin on the 10-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent LHP Matthew Boyd to Toledo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Placed SS Niko Goodrum on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RF Jacob Robson from Toledo and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Sent 2B Isaac Peredes to Lakeland (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated INF Jared Walsh from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Packy Naughton to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Returned RHP Chris Rodriguez to Salt Lake. Reinstated RHP Steve Cishek from the bereavement list. Optioned RHP Aaron Slegers to Salt Lake.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Returned RHP Clarke Schmidt from rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 60-day IL then optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Named OF Estevan Florial the 27th Man for today's game. Sent RHP Corey Kluber to Somerset (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Paul Sewald on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Yohan Ramirez from Tacoma (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Evan Phillips from Durham (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Dietrich Enns to Durham. Sent RHP Nick Anderson to Durham on a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent 3B Cavan Biggio to Buffalo on a rehab assigment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Jordan Weems outright to Reno (Triple-A West). Recalled RF Jake Hager from Reno. Placed RF Kole Calhoun on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Taylor Widener on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Humberto Castellanos from Reno.

CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Jake Arrieta on unconditional release waivers. Placed C Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Meisinger from Iowa (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Reinstated C Austin Romine from the 60-day IL. Designated LHP Kyle Ryan for assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Kevin Quackenbush for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated LHP Josh Hader from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned LHP Hoby Milner to Nashville (Triple-A East). Transfereed RHP John Axford to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Trevor Williams from Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contract of RHP David Paulino from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned INF Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley. Transferred RHP Sam Coonrod from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Sent LHP Bailey Falter to Lehigh Valley on a rehab assignment.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Reiss Knehr to El Paso (Triple-A West). Recalled RHP Nabil Crismatt from El Paso. Sent OF Jorge Ona to ACL Padres (Arizona Complex League) on a rehab assignment.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Johnny Cueto on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 9. Recalled INF Thairo Estrada from Sacramento (Triple-A West).

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Re-signed F Kawhi Leonard.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed Killian Tillie to a two-way contract.

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Greg Brown III.

NBA G League

NBA G LEAGUE IGNITE — Named Jason Hart head coach.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated OT Dion Dawkins from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DETROIT LIONS — Released CB Quinton Dunbar. Signed RB Craig Reynolds. Placed RB Michael Warren on IR after passing waivers unclaimed.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Dominique Martin. Placed LB Randy Ramsey on IR.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Reached an injury settlement with WR Gary Jennings.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Willie Henry. Waived LB Cale Garrett.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Claimed DT R.J. McIntosh off waivers from the New York Giants. Placed WR Jalen McCleskey on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived CB Brendon White from IR with a settlement.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and DL Eddie Vanderdoes. Placed S Tony Jefferson on IR. Waived DL Bellamy.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Darece Roberson Jr..

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Earl Watford. Waived DL Sam Renner with an injury designation.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed Ss Tedric Thompson and Reggie Floyd. Waived WR Kalija Lipscomb. Waived OL Adam Coon with an injury designation.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

EDMONTON OILERS — Signed D Slater Koekkoek to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Brennan Othmann.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned F Damien Riat to Lausanne HC for the remainder of the season.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed F Andrew Copp to a one-year contract.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Suspended Houston Dynamo FC M Darwin Ceren for one additional match (two matches total) and fined an undisclosed amount for violent conduct in the 20th minute of an Aug. 4 match against Austin FC.

ATLANTA UNITED — Named Gonzalo Pineda head coach through 2024 season.

D.C. UNITED — Loaned F Erik Sorga to VVV-Venlo in the Erste Division (Netherlands) for the remainder of the season. Acquired F Ramon Abila off waivers from Club Atlético Boca.

USL Championship

ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Dillon Powers.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Named Robb Hornett mens' basketball strength and conditioning coach.

TENNESSEE — Named J.B. Bowling senior associate athletics director for compliance.

