Baseball
Major League Glance
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 60 55 .522 _
New York 59 55 .518 ½
Atlanta 59 56 .513 1
Washington 50 65 .435 10
Miami 48 67 .417 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 70 46 .603 _
Cincinnati 62 54 .534 8
St. Louis 58 56 .509 11
Chicago 52 65 .444 18½
Pittsburgh 41 74 .357 28½
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 73 41 .640 _
Los Angeles 69 46 .600 4½
San Diego 66 50 .569 8
Colorado 51 63 .447 22
Arizona 35 80 .304 38½
___
Wednesday's Games
Houston 5, Colorado 1
Miami 7, San Diego 0
N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 7, 1st game
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, Philadelphia 2
Milwaukee 10, Chicago Cubs 0
Atlanta 8, Cincinnati 6, 11 innings
San Francisco 7, Arizona 2
Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd., 2nd game
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1, 7 innings, 1st game
St. Louis 7, Pittsburgh 6
Philadelphia 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 4, 7 innings, 2nd game
Milwaukee 17, Chicago Cubs 4
Cincinnati 12, Atlanta 3
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Friday's Games
Atlanta (Morton 10-4) at Washington (Gray 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 9-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 10-6), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-9), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-12) at Miami (Luzardo 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 8-1) at Kansas City (Minor 8-10), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 6-4) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-7), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 9-6) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-5), 9:45 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 70 45 .609 _
Boston 66 51 .564 5
Toronto 62 51 .549 7
New York 63 52 .548 7
Baltimore 38 75 .336 31
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 68 48 .586 _
Detroit 57 60 .487 11½
Cleveland 55 58 .487 11½
Minnesota 50 65 .435 17½
Kansas City 49 64 .434 17½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 68 46 .596 _
Oakland 67 48 .583 1½
Seattle 61 55 .526 8
Los Angeles 57 58 .496 11½
Texas 40 75 .348 28½
___
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota 1, Chicago White Sox 0
Houston 5, Colorado 1
N.Y. Yankees 5, Kansas City 2
Detroit 5, Baltimore 2
Oakland 6, Cleveland 3
Boston 20, Tampa Bay 8
Toronto 10, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 2, Texas 1
Thursday's Games
Oakland 17, Cleveland 0
Seattle 3, Texas 1
Detroit 6, Baltimore 4
Tampa Bay 8, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 9, N.Y. Yankees 8
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Friday's Games
Baltimore (Watkins 2-3) at Boston (Pivetta 8-5), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 6-4) at Detroit (Alexander 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 8-10) at Texas (Dunning 5-7), 8:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 8-1) at Kansas City (Minor 8-10), 8:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-4) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-7), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-5), 9:38 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 9-5) at Seattle (Flexen 10-5), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Baltimore at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Glance
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 48 37 .565 —
Toledo (Detroit) 48 37 .565 —
St. Paul (Minnesota) 46 40 .535 2½
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 42 44 .488 6½
Columbus (Cleveland) 37 47 .440 10½
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 37 48 .435 11
Louisville (Cincinnati) 34 52 .395 14½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Buffalo (Toronto) 52 32 .619 —
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 50 32 .610 1
Worcester (Boston) 46 38 .548 6
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 39 45 .464 13
Rochester (Washington) 33 49 .402 18
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 30 54 .357 22
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 55 31 .640 —
Nashville (Milwaukee) 50 37 .575 5½
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 49 38 .563 6½
Jacksonville (Miami) 49 38 .563 6½
Memphis (St. Louis) 40 46 .465 15
Norfolk (Baltimore) 34 50 .405 20
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 31 55 .360 24
___
Wednesday's Games
Toledo 7, Columbus 4
Syracuse 11, Worcester 4
Gwinnett 4, Durham 3, 1st game
Gwinnett 5, Durham 3, 2nd game
Nashville 8, Louisville 5
Buffalo 5, Rochester 0
Lehigh Valley 9, Scranton/W-B 3
Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville 9, Charlotte 8
St. Paul 11, Indianapolis 9
Iowa 12, Omaha 7
Thursday's Games
Louisville 13, Nashville 3
Syracuse at Worcester, ppd.
Buffalo 4, Rochester 3
Scranton/W-B 10, Lehigh Valley 3
Memphis 7, Norfolk 6,
Charlotte 8, Jacksonville 4
St. Paul 3, Indianapolis 2
Gwinnett 3, Durham 0
Toledo at Columbus, ppd.
Omaha 2, Iowa 1
Friday's Games
Charlotte at Jacksonville, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday's games
Rochester at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 6:05 p.m.
Durham at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 52 34 .605 —
Portland (Boston) 51 34 .600 ½
New Hampshire (Toronto) 40 43 .482 10½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 37 48 .435 14½
Reading (Philadelphia) 33 53 .384 19
Hartford (Colorado) 29 57 .337 23
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Akron (Cleveland) 53 32 .624 —
Bowie (Baltimore) 51 34 .600 2
Altoona (Pittsburgh) 46 39 .541 7
Erie (Detroit) 47 40 .540 7
Richmond (San Francisco) 43 44 .494 11
Harrisburg (Washington) 31 55 .360 22½
___
Wednesday's Games
Bowie 8, Richmond 4
Portland 3, Somerset 2, 1st game
Somerset 3, Portland 0, 2nd game
Harrisburg 2, New Hampshire 0
Hartford 3, Binghamton 0
Akron at Reading, ppd.
Altoona at Erie, ppd.
Thursday's Games
New Hampshire 3, Harrisburg 2
Erie 15, Altoona 1, 1st game
Erie 6, Altoona 0, 2nd game
Bowie 8, Richmond 6
Binghamton 10, Hartford 1
Portland 8, Somerset 7
Akron 12 Reading 0
Friday's Games
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Akron at Reading, 2, 4:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Soccer
MLS Glance
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
New England 12 3 4 40 35 22
Orlando City 8 4 6 30 28 23
New York City FC 8 5 4 28 32 18
Philadelphia 7 5 7 28 25 19
Nashville 6 2 10 28 26 17
D.C. United 8 7 3 27 27 21
Columbus 6 6 6 24 21 23
CF Montréal 6 7 5 23 24 24
New York 5 8 4 19 21 22
Atlanta 3 6 9 18 21 25
Chicago 4 9 5 17 20 29
Inter Miami CF 4 8 4 16 15 26
Cincinnati 3 7 7 16 18 30
Toronto FC 3 9 6 15 23 38
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Sporting Kansas City 10 4 4 34 33 20
Seattle 9 3 6 33 26 14
LA Galaxy 10 6 2 32 29 28
Colorado 8 4 4 28 22 16
Minnesota United 7 5 5 26 21 21
Portland 7 8 2 23 23 29
Los Angeles FC 6 7 5 23 24 25
Real Salt Lake 5 6 6 21 26 20
FC Dallas 5 7 6 21 23 25
San Jose 5 7 6 21 21 27
Houston 3 6 9 18 19 25
Austin FC 4 9 4 16 13 20
Vancouver 3 7 7 16 19 28
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Friday's game
Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's games
LA Galaxy at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Miami at New York City FC, 8 p.m.
New England at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
New York at CF Montréal, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Sunday's games
Los Angeles FC at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Chicago, 6 p.m.
D.C. United at Nashville, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 10 p.m.
Tuesday, August 17
Colorado at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 18
D.C. United at New England, 7 p.m.
Toronto FC at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
CF Montréal at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at New York, 8 p.m.
Orlando City at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
Seattle at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Houston at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Friday, August 20
San Jose at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, August 21
Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.
Seattle at Columbus, 5:30 p.m.
Chicago at Orlando City, 8 p.m.
CF Montréal at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Cincinnati at New England, 8 p.m.
New York City FC at New York, 8 p.m.
Toronto FC at Miami, 8 p.m.
FC Dallas at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Portland at Austin FC, 9 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Connecticut 14 6 .700 —
Chicago 10 10 .500 4
New York 10 11 .476 4½
Washington 8 10 .444 5
Atlanta 6 13 .316 7½
Indiana 4 16 .200 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Seattle 16 5 .762 —
Las Vegas 15 6 .714 1
Minnesota 12 7 .632 3
Phoenix 9 10 .474 6
Dallas 9 12 .429 7
Los Angeles 6 13 .316 9
___
Thursday's Games
Seattle 79, Connecticut 57 (2021 Commissioner's Cup Final)
Friday's Games
No games scheduled.
Saturday's Games
No games scheduled.
Sunday's Games
Connecticut at Dallas, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 4 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Isaac Mattson to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Tyler Wells from the 10-day IL.
BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Tanner Houck from Worcester (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Phillips Valdez to Worcester. Sent OF Kyle Schwarber to Worcester on a rehab assignment.
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled INF Danny Mendick from Charlotte (Triple-A East).
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled LHP Alex Young from Columbus (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Nick Sandlin on the 10-day IL.
DETROIT TIGERS — Sent LHP Matthew Boyd to Toledo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Placed SS Niko Goodrum on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RF Jacob Robson from Toledo and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Sent 2B Isaac Peredes to Lakeland (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Reinstated INF Jared Walsh from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Packy Naughton to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Returned RHP Chris Rodriguez to Salt Lake. Reinstated RHP Steve Cishek from the bereavement list. Optioned RHP Aaron Slegers to Salt Lake.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Returned RHP Clarke Schmidt from rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 60-day IL then optioned him to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Named OF Estevan Florial the 27th Man for today's game. Sent RHP Corey Kluber to Somerset (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Placed RHP Paul Sewald on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Yohan Ramirez from Tacoma (Triple-A West).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Evan Phillips from Durham (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Dietrich Enns to Durham. Sent RHP Nick Anderson to Durham on a rehab assignment.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent 3B Cavan Biggio to Buffalo on a rehab assigment.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Sent RHP Jordan Weems outright to Reno (Triple-A West). Recalled RF Jake Hager from Reno. Placed RF Kole Calhoun on the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Taylor Widener on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Humberto Castellanos from Reno.
CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHP Jake Arrieta on unconditional release waivers. Placed C Willson Contreras on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Ryan Meisinger from Iowa (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Reinstated C Austin Romine from the 60-day IL. Designated LHP Kyle Ryan for assignment.
LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RHP Mitch White from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Kevin Quackenbush for assignment.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated LHP Josh Hader from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned LHP Hoby Milner to Nashville (Triple-A East). Transfereed RHP John Axford to the 60-day IL.
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Trevor Williams from Syracuse.
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contract of RHP David Paulino from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned INF Nick Maton to Lehigh Valley. Transferred RHP Sam Coonrod from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Sent LHP Bailey Falter to Lehigh Valley on a rehab assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP Reiss Knehr to El Paso (Triple-A West). Recalled RHP Nabil Crismatt from El Paso. Sent OF Jorge Ona to ACL Padres (Arizona Complex League) on a rehab assignment.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Johnny Cueto on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 9. Recalled INF Thairo Estrada from Sacramento (Triple-A West).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Re-signed F Kawhi Leonard.
MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed Killian Tillie to a two-way contract.
PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS — Signed F Greg Brown III.
NBA G League
NBA G LEAGUE IGNITE — Named Jason Hart head coach.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated OT Dion Dawkins from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
DETROIT LIONS — Released CB Quinton Dunbar. Signed RB Craig Reynolds. Placed RB Michael Warren on IR after passing waivers unclaimed.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Dominique Martin. Placed LB Randy Ramsey on IR.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Reached an injury settlement with WR Gary Jennings.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Willie Henry. Waived LB Cale Garrett.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Claimed DT R.J. McIntosh off waivers from the New York Giants. Placed WR Jalen McCleskey on injured reserve.
NEW YORK JETS — Waived CB Brendon White from IR with a settlement.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and DL Eddie Vanderdoes. Placed S Tony Jefferson on IR. Waived DL Bellamy.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Darece Roberson Jr..
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OL Earl Watford. Waived DL Sam Renner with an injury designation.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed Ss Tedric Thompson and Reggie Floyd. Waived WR Kalija Lipscomb. Waived OL Adam Coon with an injury designation.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
EDMONTON OILERS — Signed D Slater Koekkoek to a two-year contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed F Brennan Othmann.
WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Loaned F Damien Riat to Lausanne HC for the remainder of the season.
WINNIPEG JETS — Signed F Andrew Copp to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Suspended Houston Dynamo FC M Darwin Ceren for one additional match (two matches total) and fined an undisclosed amount for violent conduct in the 20th minute of an Aug. 4 match against Austin FC.
ATLANTA UNITED — Named Gonzalo Pineda head coach through 2024 season.
D.C. UNITED — Loaned F Erik Sorga to VVV-Venlo in the Erste Division (Netherlands) for the remainder of the season. Acquired F Ramon Abila off waivers from Club Atlético Boca.
USL Championship
ORANGE COUNTY SC — Signed F Dillon Powers.
COLLEGE
MEMPHIS — Named Robb Hornett mens' basketball strength and conditioning coach.
TENNESSEE — Named J.B. Bowling senior associate athletics director for compliance.
