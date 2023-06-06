KINGSTON, Jamaica – The U.S. Women’s National Team defeated Paraguay in their third pool game of the 2023 Hockey5s Pan American Cups. Paraguay kept USA off the scoreboard until the 8th minute, but the United Eagles tallied five goals within a 10-minute span, powered by four goals from Lora Clarke, to secure the 5-0 win Monday.

The match opened with Paraguay testing USA goalkeeper Kealsie Robles in the second minute, but the red, white and blue quickly took control after getting settled. The quick passing and attack in their half didn’t lead to a positive result until the 8th minute when a shot came off the post and Clarke was there to put it in to give the United Eagles the lead. The one goal proved to be the difference heading into the break.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.