KINGSTON, Jamaica – The U.S. Women’s National Team defeated Paraguay in their third pool game of the 2023 Hockey5s Pan American Cups. Paraguay kept USA off the scoreboard until the 8th minute, but the United Eagles tallied five goals within a 10-minute span, powered by four goals from Lora Clarke, to secure the 5-0 win Monday.
The match opened with Paraguay testing USA goalkeeper Kealsie Robles in the second minute, but the red, white and blue quickly took control after getting settled. The quick passing and attack in their half didn’t lead to a positive result until the 8th minute when a shot came off the post and Clarke was there to put it in to give the United Eagles the lead. The one goal proved to be the difference heading into the break.
Within the first two minute of the second half, USA tallied twice to extend their lead to 3-0. The first came through Abigail Burnett (Zionsville) and the second was built by a great passing combination that was finished by Clarke. In the 14th minute, the United Eagles earned a penalty stroke, but the attempt went wide. Two minutes later, Clarke converted on a forehand strike to make it 4-0. USA kept threatening Paraguay’s goal and in the 18th minute were issued a challenge after Clarke was taken to the turf. Savvy stick skills by Clarke results in her scoring the set piece to make the final score 5-0.
In their second pool game, the USWNT put up another dominant scoring effort against Guatemala. Six athletes tallied goals as the red, white and blue went on to win 8-0.
“We are focused on developing our playing identity, behaviors and standards in each game," said Rachel Dawson, Hockey5s USWNT head coach. "The team has embraced this opportunity and the first two matches have provided us with a solid foundation to build from. Earning points is a critical part of the pool play process as it determines placement in the next round.”
Similar to Sunday's 4-2 win over Jamaica, USA opened the scoring early and didn’t look back. They tallied five goals within the first 5 minutes. Charlotte de Vries (Malvern) had the first two, while Abigail Burnett (Zionsville) had a tap in, Carter Ayars added her name and Jans Croon finished a feed from Linnea Gonzales. Just before the half break, Lora Clarke made it 6-0 with a lift into an open net.
To open the second half, Nathalie Friedman saw back-to-back attempts stopped by Guatemala goalkeeper Heidy Manual. In the 15th minute, Ayars buried a backhand into the corner to tally her second of the game. Three minutes later, De Vries swept it ahead where Gonzales perfectly deflected it in to make the final 0-8. In goal for the USA was Annabel Skubisz who didn’t see a single shot.
USA returns to the court Tuesday, when they take on Panama at 3:20 p.m. ET in their final pool game.
