Olympic wrestling

Monday

Men

Greco-Roman 130kg Repechage Amin Mirzazadeh, Iran, def. Alin Alexuc Ciurariu, Romania, 5-0, 0-1, Points. Sergei Semenov, ROC, def. Elias Kuosmanen, Finland, 7-0, 4-0, Technical Superiority. Greco-Roman 60kg Repechage Walihan Sailike, China, def. Abdelkarim Fergat, Algeria, 4-0, 2-1, Points. Sergey Emelin, ROC, def. Ildar Hafizov, United States, 0-1, 7-0, Points. Greco-Roman 97kg 1/8 Finals Musa Evloev, ROC, def. Giorgi Melia, Georgia, 3-0, 0-1, Points. Alex Gergo Szoke, Hungary, def. Artur Omarov, Czech Republic, 3-0, 0-1, Points. Tracy Gangelo Hancock, United States, def. Mihail Kajaia, Serbia, 5-0, 0-1, Points. Tadeusz Michalik, Poland, def. Haikel Achouri, Tunisia, 10-0, Technical Superiority. Mohammadhadi Saravi, Iran, def. Adem Boudjemline, Algeria, 3-0, 6-0, Technical Superiority. Kiril Milenov Milov, Bulgaria, def. Cenk Ildem, Turkey, 3-0, 0-1, Points. Arvi Martin Savolainen, Finland, def. Gabriel Alejandro Rosillo Kindelan, Cuba, 0-1, 3-0, Points. Artur Aleksanyan, Armenia, def. Uzur Dzhuzupbekov, Kyrgyzstan, 3-0, 1-1, Points. 1/4 Finals Musa Evloev, ROC, def. Alex Gergo Szoke, Hungary, 3-2, 3-0, Points. Tadeusz Michalik, Poland, def. Tracy Gangelo Hancock, United States, 0-1, 4-2, Points. Mohammadhadi Saravi, Iran, def. Kiril Milenov Milov, Bulgaria, 4-0, 2-0, Points. Artur Aleksanyan, Armenia, def. Arvi Martin Savolainen, Finland, 0-1, 5-0, Points. Greco-Roman 77kg 1/8 Finals Tamas Lorincz, Hungary, def. Zied Ait Ouagram, Morocco, Forfeit. Shohei Yabiku, Japan, def. Demeu Zhadrayev, Kazakhstan, 1-0, 4-3, Points. Bozo Starcevic, Croatia, def. Aik Mnatsakanian, Bulgaria, 0-1, 3-0, Points. Mohammadali Geraei, Iran, def. Yosvanys Pena Flores, Cuba, 5-0, 2-3, Points. Karapet Chalyan, Armenia, def. Jalgasbay Berdimuratov, Uzbekistan, 3-0, 2-0, Points. Aleksandr Chekhirkin, ROC, def. Alfonso Antonio Leyva Yepez, Mexico, 7-0, 0-0, Points. Akzhol Makhmudov, Kyrgyzstan, def. Lamjed Maafi, Tunisia, 11-0, Technical Superiority. Rafig Huseynov, Azerbaijan, def. Alex Michel Bjurberg Kessidis, Sweden, 0-1, 1-0, Points. 1/4 Finals Tamas Lorincz, Hungary, def. Shohei Yabiku, Japan, 3-0, 0-1, Points. Mohammadali Geraei, Iran, def. Bozo Starcevic, Croatia, 1-0, 4-5, Points. Karapet Chalyan, Armenia, def. Aleksandr Chekhirkin, ROC, 1-1, 1-0, Points. Akzhol Makhmudov, Kyrgyzstan, def. Rafig Huseynov, Azerbaijan, 9-1, Technical Superiority.

Women

Freestyle 76kg Repechage Yasemin Adar, Turkey, def. Zaineb Sghaier, Tunisia, 2-0, Pin. Zhou Qian, China, def. Vasilisa Marzaliuk, Belarus, 1-0, 1-1, Points. Freestyle 68kg 1/8 Finals Tamyra Marianna Stock Mensah, United States, def. Sara Dosho, Japan, 10-0, Technical Superiority. Zhou Feng, China, def. Yudari Sanchez Rodriguez, Cuba, 13-2, Technical Superiority. Alla Cherkasova, Ukraine, def. Agnieszka Jadwiga Wieszczek Kordus, Poland, 1-0, 10-0, Technical Superiority. Anna Carmen Schell, Germany, def. Enas Ahmed, Egypt, 3-0, 4-0, Points. Battsetseg Soronzonbold, Mongolia, def. Koumba Larroque, France, 0-1, 4-2, Pin. Khanum Velieva, ROC, def. Danielle Suzanne Lappage, Canada, 1-0, 6-0, Points. Meerim Zhumanazarova, Kyrgyzstan, def. Mimi Nikolova Hristova, Bulgaria, 2-1, 5-4, Points. Blessing Oborududu, Nigeria, def. Elis Manolova, Azerbaijan, 7-2, 6-0, Technical Superiority. 1/4 Finals Tamyra Marianna Stock Mensah, United States, def. Zhou Feng, China, 6-0, 4-0, Technical Superiority. Alla Cherkasova, Ukraine, def. Anna Carmen Schell, Germany, 4-0, 2-0, Pin. Battsetseg Soronzonbold, Mongolia, def. Khanum Velieva, ROC, 0-1, 8-4, Points. Blessing Oborududu, Nigeria, def. Meerim Zhumanazarova, Kyrgyzstan, 1-0, 2-2, Points.

Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 55 49 .529 _ Philadelphia 52 53 .495 3½ Atlanta 52 54 .491 4 Washington 49 56 .467 6½ Miami 44 61 .419 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 63 43 .594 _ Cincinnati 56 50 .528 7 St. Louis 53 52 .505 9½ Chicago 51 56 .477 12½ Pittsburgh 40 65 .381 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 66 39 .629 _ Los Angeles 64 43 .598 3 San Diego 61 47 .565 6½ Colorado 46 60 .434 20½ Arizona 33 73 .311 33½

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco 8, Houston 6 N.Y. Yankees 4, Miami 2 Pittsburgh 3, Philadelphia 2 Minnesota 8, St. Louis 1 Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 3 N.Y. Mets 5, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 1 L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 3 Colorado 5, San Diego 3

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1 N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1 Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 1 Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5 Philadelphia 15, Pittsburgh 4 St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3 San Francisco 5, Houston 3 San Diego 8, Colorado 1 L.A. Dodgers 13, Arizona 0

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 5-3) at Washington (Gray 0-0), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 8:10 p.m. San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-5) at Arizona (Widener 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m. Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m. San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 64 42 .604 _ Boston 63 44 .589 1½ New York 56 48 .538 7 Toronto 54 48 .529 8 Baltimore 37 67 .356 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 62 44 .585 _ Cleveland 51 51 .500 9 Detroit 51 57 .472 12 Kansas City 45 59 .433 16 Minnesota 44 62 .415 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 64 42 .604 _ Oakland 60 47 .561 4½ Seattle 56 50 .528 8 Los Angeles 52 53 .495 11½ Texas 38 67 .362 25½

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 4, Kansas City 0 L.A. Angels 1, Oakland 0 San Francisco 8, Houston 6 Baltimore 5, Detroit 2 N.Y. Yankees 4, Miami 2 Tampa Bay 9, Boston 5 Minnesota 8, St. Louis 1 Texas 5, Seattle 4, 10 innings Cleveland 12, Chicago White Sox 11

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 5, Kansas City 1 Detroit 6, Baltimore 2 N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1 Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 1 St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3 Texas 4, Seattle 3 San Francisco 5, Houston 3 Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 3 Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Morgan 1-3) at Toronto (Ray 9-5), 3:07 p.m. Baltimore (López 2-12) at N.Y. Yankees (Heaney 6-7), 7:05 p.m. Seattle (Flexen 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (TBD) at Texas (Dunning 4-7), 8:05 p.m. Tuesday’s Games Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Boston at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 44 32 .579 — Toledo (Detroit) 44 32 .579 — St. Paul (Minnesota) 40 37 .519 4½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 37 39 .487 7 Columbus (Cleveland) 34 42 .447 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 32 43 .427 11½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 30 47 .390 14½

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 47 26 .644 — Buffalo (Toronto) 46 29 .613 2 Worcester (Boston) 41 35 .539 7½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 34 41 .453 14 Rochester (Washington) 30 43 .411 17 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 26 50 .342 22½

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 51 26 .662 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 44 33 .571 7 Jacksonville (Miami) 43 34 .558 8 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 41 37 .526 10½ Memphis (St. Louis) 38 40 .487 13½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 30 45 .400 20 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 28 49 .364 23

Saturday’s Games

Worcester 4, Buffalo 2 Syracuse 5, Scranton/W-B 3 Jacksonville 10, Charlotte 4 Toledo 3, Omaha 0 Lehigh Valley at Rochester , 1st game, susp. Lehigh Valley at Rochester , 2nd game, ppd. Durham 12, Norfolk 6 Gwinnett 2, Memphis 1 Indianapolis 6, St. Paul 5 Columbus at Nashville, susp. Louisville 4, Iowa 2, 1st game Iowa 2, Louisville 1, 8 innings, 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Worcester 8, Buffalo 1 Scranton/W-B at Syracuse, canc. Lehigh Valley at Rochester, ppd. Toledo 6, Omaha 3 Louisville 2, Iowa 0 Indianapolis 12, St. Paul 5 Gwinnett 4, Memphis 2 Norfolk 5, Durham 3 Charlotte 4, Jacksonville 3 Columbus 6, Nashville 0, 1st game Columbus 2, Nashviile 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Bufffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Iowa, 7:35 p.m. Louisville at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Toledo at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m. Louisville at St. Paul, 2:05 p.m. Norfolk at Jacksonville, 2, 5:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Iowa, 2 5:08 p.m. Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m. Toledo at Nashville, 2, 7:05 p.m. Bufffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 47 28 .627 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 48 29 .623 — New Hampshire (Toronto) 35 39 .473 11½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 31 44 .413 16 Reading (Philadelphia) 30 48 .385 18½ Hartford (Colorado) 24 53 .312 24

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 48 28 .632 — Bowie (Baltimore) 46 30 .605 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 41 34 .547 6½ Erie (Detroit) 41 37 .526 8 Richmond (San Francisco) 39 39 .500 10 Harrisburg (Washington) 28 49 .364 20½

Saturday’s Games

Portland 6, New Hampshire 4, 1st game Portland 1, New Hampshire 0, 2nd game Harrisburg 9, Altoona 3 Bowie 2, Richmond 1 Binghamton 6, Hartford 0 Somerset 8, Reading 2 Akron 11, Erie 5

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire 7, Portland 6 Akron 6, Erie 4 Bowie 6, Richmond 4 Somerset 4, Reading 3 Harrisburg 8, Altoona 7 Binghamton 6, Hartford 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at New Hampshire, 12:05 p.m. Portland at Binghamton, 2, 5:35 p.m. Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

High-A East

North Division

W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 50 28 .641 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 39 38 .506 10½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 36 42 .462 14 Wilmington (Washington) 32 46 .410 18 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 30 46 .395 19

South Division

W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 55 23 .705 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 49 29 .628 6 Greenville (Boston) 39 38 .506 15½ Rome (Atlanta) 37 41 .474 18 Hickory (Texas) 35 42 .455 19½ Asheville (Houston) 32 43 .427 21½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 30 48 .385 25

Saturday’s Games

Hickory 7, Greenville 4 Rome 3, Asheville 0 Hudson Valley 5, Wilmington 4 Bowling Green 9, Aberdeen 3 Greensboro 11, Winston-Salem 7 Jersery Shore 4, Brooklyn 3

Sunday’s Games

Jersery Shore 4, Brooklyn 3 Asheville 14, Rome 6 Greensboro 7, Winston-Salem 4 Aberdeen 10, Bowling Green 2 Hickory 12, Greenville 7 Hudson Valley 5, Wilmington 0, 6 innings

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Bowling Green at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hickory at Greensboro, noon Winston-Salem at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Hudson Valley at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Bowling Green at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Aberdeen at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Rome at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Atlantic League

North Division

W L Pct. GB Long Island 35 22 .614 — Southern Maryland 29 28 .509 6 Lancaster 29 30 .492 7 York 26 33 .441 10

South Division

W L Pct. GB Lexington 33 23 .589 — High Point 30 29 .508 4½ Gastonia 27 31 .466 7 West Virginia 22 35 .386 11½

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster 9, Southern Maryland 2 York 11, Lexington 5 Long Island 15, Gastonia 3 High Point 7, West Virginia 3

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland 16, Lancaster 0 West Virginia 7, High Point 6 Lexington 9, York 7 Gastonia 7, Long Island 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m. Gastonia at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Gastonia at West Virginia, 6:05 p.m. York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. Long Island at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m. High Point at Lexington, 7:05 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour 3M Open Scores

Sunday at TPC Twin Cities

Blaine, Minn. Yardage: 7,431; Par: 71 Purse: $6.6 Million Final Round Individual FedExCup Points in parentheses Cameron Champ (500), $1,188,000 69-67-67-66_269 Louis Oosthuizen (208), $499,400 68-68-69-66_271 Charl Schwartzel (208), $499,400 67-68-68-68_271 Jhonattan Vegas (208), $499,400 64-69-70-68_271 Keith Mitchell (110), $270,600 69-70-66-67_272 Ryan Armour (86), $208,230 67-65-71-70_273 Adam Hadwin (86), $208,230 67-65-73-68_273 K.H. Lee (86), $208,230 69-67-68-69_273 Mito Pereira (86), $208,230 70-67-69-67_273 Brian Stuard (86), $208,230 70-64-70-69_273 Pat Perez (61), $141,570 72-65-66-71_274 Chez Reavie (61), $141,570 66-67-70-71_274 Brandt Snedeker (61), $141,570 69-69-69-67_274 Jimmy Walker (61), $141,570 68-67-68-71_274 Gary Woodland (61), $141,570 69-66-67-72_274 Luke Donald (45), $87,890 69-68-72-66_275 Austin Eckroat, $87,890 73-67-68-67_275 Brice Garnett (45), $87,890 68-67-72-68_275 Michael Gellerman (45), $87,890 68-71-67-69_275 Bo Hoag (45), $87,890 67-66-72-70_275 Mark Hubbard (45), $87,890 68-68-72-67_275 Maverick McNealy (45), $87,890 67-67-68-73_275 Roger Sloan (45), $87,890 64-69-70-72_275 Cameron Tringale (45), $87,890 67-68-66-74_275 Sergio Garcia (34), $54,230 70-70-69-67_276 Adam Long (34), $54,230 70-68-70-68_276 Sam Ryder (34), $54,230 69-69-69-69_276 Cam Davis (27), $44,220 71-69-73-64_277 Jason Dufner (27), $44,220 68-69-72-68_277 Tony Finau (27), $44,220 72-67-68-70_277 David Lingmerth (27), $44,220 67-68-70-72_277 J.T. Poston (27), $44,220 69-66-76-66_277 Bo Van Pelt (27), $44,220 70-68-66-73_277 Jonathan Byrd (20), $34,386 69-66-71-72_278 Rickie Fowler (20), $34,386 64-73-70-71_278 Cameron Percy (20), $34,386 69-71-71-67_278 Patrick Reed (20), $34,386 70-70-67-71_278 Nick Watney (20), $34,386 67-70-70-71_278 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (13), $24,116 71-69-71-68_279 Keegan Bradley (13), $24,116 68-67-71-73_279 Charles Howell III (13), $24,116 72-68-71-68_279 Michael Kim (13), $24,116 71-67-68-73_279 Patton Kizzire (13), $24,116 72-67-70-70_279 Troy Merritt (13), $24,116 64-71-70-74_279 Patrick Rodgers (13), $24,116 71-69-71-68_279 Scott Stallings (13), $24,116 65-72-72-70_279 Michael Thompson (13), $24,116 72-67-68-72_279 Matthew Wolff (13), $24,116 69-69-68-73_279 Michael Gligic (9), $17,226 69-71-72-68_280 Beau Hossler (9), $17,226 68-71-65-76_280 Aaron Baddeley (7), $15,774 72-68-67-74_281 Chris Baker (7), $15,774 66-70-76-69_281 Ryan Brehm (7), $15,774 67-70-73-71_281 MJ Daffue, $15,774 69-71-71-70_281 Adam Schenk (7), $15,774 65-71-70-75_281 Camilo Villegas (7), $15,774 69-69-69-74_281 Bubba Watson (7), $15,774 72-68-72-69_281 Rafa Cabrera Bello (5), $14,718 69-68-71-74_282 Chesson Hadley (5), $14,718 67-72-71-72_282 David Hearn (5), $14,718 71-69-72-70_282 Luke List (5), $14,718 68-71-70-73_282 Chase Seiffert (5), $14,718 73-67-69-73_282 Martin Trainer (5), $14,718 73-66-71-72_282 Erik van Rooyen (5), $14,718 68-72-75-67_282 Joseph Bramlett (4), $14,124 70-70-69-74_283 Josh Teater (4), $14,124 67-72-72-72_283 Joel Dahmen (3), $13,794 70-70-76-68_284 Tom Lewis (3), $13,794 68-72-70-74_284 Denny McCarthy (3), $13,794 69-69-76-70_284 Sung Kang (3), $13,530 71-65-77-72_285 Scott Brown (3), $13,332 69-68-74-78_289 Scott Piercy (3), $13,332 72-68-74-75_289

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 11 3 3 36 33 21 Orlando City 8 4 4 28 26 21 Nashville 6 1 9 27 25 15 New York City FC 8 5 2 26 30 16 Philadelphia 6 4 7 25 21 17 Columbus 6 4 6 24 17 16 CF Montréal 6 6 4 22 21 20 D.C. United 6 7 3 21 21 18 New York 5 7 3 18 20 20 Toronto FC 3 8 5 14 21 33 Cincinnati 3 7 5 14 17 29 Atlanta 2 6 8 14 16 21 Chicago 3 9 4 13 18 28 Inter Miami CF 3 8 3 12 12 24

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 9 3 5 32 25 13 Sporting Kansas City 9 4 3 30 29 19 LA Galaxy 9 6 1 28 27 27 Colorado 8 4 3 27 22 16 Los Angeles FC 6 5 5 23 22 19 Minnesota United 6 5 5 23 19 21 Real Salt Lake 5 4 6 21 24 16 Portland 6 8 1 19 19 26 Houston 3 4 9 18 17 20 FC Dallas 4 7 5 17 20 24 San Jose 4 7 5 17 18 25 Vancouver 3 7 6 15 18 27 Austin FC 3 8 4 13 10 16 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, July 31

San Jose 1, Seattle 0 New England 3, New York 2 D.C. United 0, Cincinnati 0, tie Miami 2, CF Montréal 1 FC Dallas 2, Sporting Kansas City 1 Real Salt Lake 0, Houston 0, tie Colorado 1, Austin FC 0 Minnesota 2, Vancouver 2, tie

Sunday, August 1

Chicago 1, Philadelphia 1, tie Nashville 1, Toronto FC 1, tie Wednesday, August 4 Nashville at New England, 7 p.m. Atlanta at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. D.C. United at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Orlando City, 8 p.m. New York City FC at Chicago, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at New York, 8 p.m. Houston at Austin FC, 9 p.m. FC Dallas at Seattle, 10 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m. Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 7

Atlanta at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m. New York City FC at Toronto FC, 8 p.m. Austin FC at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 8

New York at Chicago, 6 p.m. Philadelphia at New England, 6 p.m. Nashville at Miami, 6 p.m. Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 7 p.m. CF Montréal at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 8 p.m.

Friday, August 13

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 8 3 1 25 19 7 Gotham FC 5 1 5 20 13 7 Chicago 6 5 2 20 15 18 Washington 5 4 3 18 15 14 North Carolina 5 4 3 18 16 9 Houston 5 5 2 17 14 13 Orlando 4 4 5 17 15 16 Reign FC 5 6 1 16 12 13 Louisville 3 6 2 11 7 17 Kansas City 0 8 4 4 5 17 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, July 31

Orlando 1, North Carolina 1, tie Reign FC 2, Louisville 0 Sunday, August 1 Portland 2, Kansas City 0 Chicago 3, Washington 1 Gotham FC 1, Houston 1, tie

Saturday, August 7

North Carolina at Gotham FC, 7 p.m. Portland at Washington, 7 p.m. Houston at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 8

Kansas City at Louisville, 3 p.m. Orlando at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Friday, August 13

Washington at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Reinstated LHP Keegan Akin from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Tanner Scott on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Thomas Eshelman for assignment. BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Nathan Hickey, 1B Niko Kavadas and RHP Luis Guerrero on minor league contracts. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed CF Billy Hamilton on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 31. Recalled RHP Jimmy Lambert from Charlotte (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Jimmy Lambert to Charlotte. HOUSTON ASTROS — Placed RHP Ryan Pressly on the paternity list. Recalled RHP Bryan Abreu from Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Reinstated RHP Josh James from the 60-day IL. Designated RHP Ralph Garza Jr. for assignment. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Optioned RHP James Hoyt and SS Luis Rengifo to Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Selected the contracts of LHP Reid Detmers and INF Kean Wong from Salt Lake and agreed to terms on major league contracts. NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled RHP Albert Abreu from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Domingo German on the 10-day IL. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled RHP Daulton Jefferies from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Optioned OF Seth Brown to Las Vegas. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed LHP Jeffrey Springs on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP DJ Johnson from Durham (Triple-A East). TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with OF Aaron Zavala, C Tucker Mitchell and RHP Kyle Larson on minor league contracts. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHPs Jose Berrios and Joakim Soria. Optioned RHP Thomas Hatch and LHP Tayler Saucedo to Buffalo (Triple-A East). National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Huascar Ynoa to Rome (High-A East) on a rehab assignment. COLORADO ROCKIES — Sent RHPs Robert Stephenson and Yency Almonte to Albuquerque (Triple-A West) on rehab assignments. Reinstated OF Yonathan Daza from the IL. Optioned RHP Jose Mujica to Albuquerque. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RF Zach McKinstry and RHP Mitch White to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Transferred RHP Jimmie Sherfy from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Activated RF Mookie Betts from the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of RHP Yefry Ramirez from Oklahoma City and agreed to terms on a major league contract. MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned 1B Lewin Diaz to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of LHP Sean Guenther from Jacksonville and agreed to terms on a major league contract. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Hunter Strickland on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Blaine Hardy from Nashville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. NEW YORK METS — Placed INF Luis Guillorme on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Geoff Hartlieb from Syracuse (Triple-A East). ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Activated LHP Jon Lester. Optioned RHP Jake Woodford to Memphis (Triple-A East). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned 3B Jason Vosler to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Activated LF Kris Bryant. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Activated RHP Josiah Gray. Optioned RHP Tanner Rainey to Rochester (Triple-A East). BASKETBALL UTAH JAZZ — Waived G Matt Thomas. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed LB Tuzar Skipper. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed DB Rojesterman Farris. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed K Dominik Eberle. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed QB K.J. Costello. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed TEs Mike Gesicki, Cethan Carter and Adam Shaheen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ORLEANS — Signed RB Devonta Freeman. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed C Joe Looney. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed QB Sean Mannion. Waived QB Danny Etling. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed DT Daron Payne on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

