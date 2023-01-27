WILLIAMSPORT — Junior Steven Hamilton dribbled to the free throw line, lost the ball for a flash, then picked up his dribble between his legs and turbo-charged into the lane tossing up a runner that hit the backiron and fell through with 0.8 seconds left in overtime, giving the Lycoming College men’s basketball team a 69-67 win over Wilkes in MAC Freedom play on Thursday.

The Warriors (12-7, 7-3 MAC Freedom) were able to widen their hold on second place in the conference with the overtime win over the third-place Colonels (10-8, 5-4) to 1.5 games with six regular-season games left. Meanwhile, the team’s magic number to clinch a MAC Freedom Championship slot fell to five.

