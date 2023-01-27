WILLIAMSPORT — Junior Steven Hamilton dribbled to the free throw line, lost the ball for a flash, then picked up his dribble between his legs and turbo-charged into the lane tossing up a runner that hit the backiron and fell through with 0.8 seconds left in overtime, giving the Lycoming College men’s basketball team a 69-67 win over Wilkes in MAC Freedom play on Thursday.
The Warriors (12-7, 7-3 MAC Freedom) were able to widen their hold on second place in the conference with the overtime win over the third-place Colonels (10-8, 5-4) to 1.5 games with six regular-season games left. Meanwhile, the team’s magic number to clinch a MAC Freedom Championship slot fell to five.
Hamilton finished with a team-high 19 points, adding three assists and three 3-pointers, while senior Dyson Harward broke the modern-era Lycoming record with his 33rd career double-double, notching 19 points, 15 rebounds, three steals and a block. Senior DeAundre Manuel added 15 points, nine rebounds and two steals and first-year Isaiah Valentine, a Mifflinburg High graduate, added eight points and 10 rebounds, as the Warriors held a 47-41 advantage on the glass and a plus-four advantage in turnovers to negate a 34 percent (24-of-71) shooting night from the field while the Colonels shot nearly 50 percent (29-of-59).
Lycoming pushed a 9-point halftime lead to as many as 12 points in the second half at 52-40 off a 3-pointer from Valentine with 12:27 left, but the Colonels rallied with a 20-4 run to take a 60-56 lead with 4:48 left. The Warriors tied the game two minutes later after four made free throws and Valentine hit a wide-open layup underneath with 50 seconds left, but Cayden Merrifield tied the game 11 seconds later with a driving layup and neither team got a clean look in the final 40 seconds.
The team’s traded buckets in overtime, with a 3-pointer from Hamilton giving Lycoming a 67-64 lead with 2:06 left before a free throw and Trent Fisher layup inside with 24 seconds left tied it and set up Hamilton’s winner.
Down 25-20 with 5:57 left in the first half, the Warriors got moving when Harward turned a steal into a 3-pointer on the other end, igniting a 16-point run capped on a second-chance layup from Valentine with 53 seconds. The Colonels hit a layup as time expired on the period to end the run make it 36-27 at the break.
The Warriors return to the court on Saturday, Jan. 28, when they head to first-place DeSales for a 3 p.m. MAC Freedom tip-off.
Lockard and Yoh lead Lycoming women past Wilkes
WILLIAMSPORT – Junior Emily Lockard and sophomore Ashley Yoh each finished with 13 points apiece to lead the Lycoming College women’s basketball team in a 54-51 MAC Freedom setback to Wilkes on Wednesday at Lamade Gym.
Yoh finished the night with 13 points, nine rebounds, and two assists. Lockard finished with 13 points, six rebounds, four assists, and a steal. Sophomore Mya Wetzel scored nine points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals. Sophomore Alicia Goldenziel had eight points, five rebounds and two steals.
The Warriors (5-14, 1-9 MAC Freedom), who notched 28 points in the paint and notched 23 points on turnovers, had two chances to tie in the last 14 seconds, with their last shot attempt falling off the rim as time expired.
The Colonels (5-13, 4-5) scored eight straight points at the beginning of the second half, before Yoh nailed two layups to lead with four points. Wetzel hit her first three-pointer of the night at the four-minute mark. Wetzel nailed two more three-pointers in the final 10 minutes, as the Warriors brought the game within two points with 30 seconds remaining on a layup from sophomore Meghan Dufner. The Colonels hit one more free throw to make up the final margin.
Lockard led the Warriors through the first half and got the first two on the board for the Warriors with a jumper before the Colonels posted six points in a row. The Warriors’ next three possessions were good for five made free throws from Goldenziel, Yoh and senior Kenzie Reed.
Lockard posted eight points in the second quarter, opening with a jumper and followed that with a layup before a three-point shot from Goldenziel. Trailing by eight in the last four minutes of the quarter, Yoh and Reed ended the half with two free throws apiece to bring the Warriors within two points at the break, 28-26.
Erin Shober led the Colonels with 18 points, five rebounds, and two steals. Brianna Horton led in assists with four, notching nine points and four rebounds and Julia Marino had six steals.
The Warriors return to the court on Saturday when they head to DeSales for a 1 p.m. MAC Freedom doubleheader in Center Valley.
