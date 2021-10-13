Men’s golf

Bucknell grabs runner-up spot at Bucknell Invitational

A 1-under-par 69 from Jackson Bussell helped the Bison post a 282 — the second-best final-round score in the field – and move up to a tie for second place at the Bucknell Invitational. The three-day tournament finished up Tuesday in calm, overcast conditions, with 10 players posting rounds in the 60s. Bussell was one of them, as he erased two bogeys with three birdies and 13 pars on the way to his best round of the season. His birdie at the par-5 15th hole put him in red numbers for the day, and for the tournament. After opening with two straight 70s, Bussell finished at 1-under for the tournament, putting him alongside teammate Jason Lohwater in a tie for seventh place. Back-to-back birdies at 8 and 9 gave Lohwater a 2-under 34 on the outward nine, and he finished with a 70 on the day and 1-under 209 for the week. Blake Wisdom and Michael Rudnick – a freshman playing for the Bison B squad – both tied for 10th place at 1-over 211. Both posted identical 70-70-71 ledgers for the week. Bucknell’s fourth counting score on Tuesday was a solid 72 from freshman John Bradbeer, who also opened with a 72. The Bucknell B unit combined for a 303 team score. In addition to Rudnick’s 71, Max Orwicz had a nice round with a career-low 75. Monmouth’s Ron Robinson went wire-to-wire to claim medalist honors. After opening with a 64, Robinson finished 70-71 for a 5-under total of 205. Bucknell returns to action this Sunday and Monday at the Howard Invitational at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md.

Men’s soccerLycoming 0, No. 24 Swarthmore 0 (OT)

Thanks to an aggressive offense and stellar defense, sophomore Nick Wilke nabbed his third shutout of the season and Lycoming’s eighth of the year in a non-conference draw with 24th-ranked Swarthmore Tuesday at UPMC Field. In a fast -paced, back and forth match, the Warriors (6-4-3) managed to put up 11 shots on Swarthmore (9-2-1). Sophomores Dylan Sloan, Christian Barnes, and Joe Bamfo all had two shots a piece. Max Kral made five saves for the Garnet. Wilke and the defense held Swarthmore to 16 total shots, with Wilke making seven saves.

Women’s volleyballDeSales 3, Lycoming 0

First-year Camryn Quelet posted 10 kills to lead the Warriors, which fell to MAC Freedom-leading DeSales 25-19, 25-18, 25-14 Tuesday night at Lamade Gym. The Warriors (8-13, 2-3 MAC) got six kills from first-year Brynne Bisel, 20 assists, six digs and two aces from sophomore Megan Starkweather, three blocks from first-year Sydney Guethlein and 15 digs from first-year Ali Koval, as she reached 350 digs on the season during the match against DeSales (12-6, 5-0).

Major League Baseball

Postseason

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Thursday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0 Friday, Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6 Sunday, Oct. 10: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 innings Monday, Oct. 11: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5

Houston 3, Chicago 1

Thursday, Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1 Friday, Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4 Sunday, Oct. 10: Chicago 12, Houston 6 Tuesday, Oct. 12: Houston 10, Chicago 1

National League

San Francisco 2, Los Angeles 2

Friday, Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0 Saturday, Oct. 9: Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0 Tuesday, Oct. 12: Los Angeles 7, San Francisco 2 Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles (Urias 20-3) at San Francisco (Webb 11-3), 9:07 p.m. (TBS)

Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 1

Friday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1 Saturday, Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0 Monday, Oct. 11: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0 Tuesday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 4

LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES

(Best-of-7)

American League

Boston vs. Houston

Friday, Oct. 15: Boston at Houston, 8:07 p.m.(Fox) Saturday, Oct. 16: Boston at Houston, TBD (Fox or FS1) Monday, Oct. 18: Houston at Boston, TBD (Fox) Tuesday, Oct. 19: Houston at Boston, TBD (Fox) x-Wednesday, Oct. 20: Houston at Boston, TBD (Fox) x-Friday, Oct. 22: Boston at Houston, TBD (Fox) x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Boston at Houston, TBD (Fox or FS1)

National League

Saturday, Oct. 16: Atlanta at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta (TBS) Sunday, Oct. 17: Atlanta at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta (TBS) Tuesday, Oct. 19: San Francisco at Atlanta or Atlanta at Los Angeles (TBS) Wednesday, Oct. 20: San Francisco at Atlanta or Atlanta at Los Angeles (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 21: San Francisco at Atlanta or Atlanta at Los Angeles (TBS) x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Atlanta at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta (TBS) x-Sunday, Oct. 24: Atlanta at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta (TBS)

WNBA

Postseason

Finals

(Best-of-5)

No. 6 Chicago 1, No. 5 Phoenix 0

Sunday, Oct. 10: Chicago 91, Phoenix 77 Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: Phoenix at Chicago, 9 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct 17: Phoenix at Chicago, 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 20 4 5 65 57 34 Nashville 11 3 14 47 46 26 Philadelphia 12 7 9 45 38 27 Orlando City 11 8 9 42 41 41 D.C. United 12 12 4 40 49 41 New York City FC 11 10 7 40 44 32 CF Montréal 11 10 7 40 40 37 Atlanta 10 9 9 39 37 33 New York 10 11 7 37 34 30 Columbus 9 12 7 34 32 39 Inter Miami CF 9 14 5 32 25 43 Chicago 7 16 6 27 29 46 Toronto FC 6 15 7 25 34 54 Cincinnati 4 16 8 20 29 54

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 17 5 6 57 48 23 Sporting Kansas City 15 6 7 52 51 31 Colorado 14 5 9 51 41 28 Portland 14 10 4 46 45 44 Real Salt Lake 11 11 6 39 45 44 LA Galaxy 11 11 6 39 39 45 Minnesota United 10 10 8 38 31 35 Vancouver 9 9 10 37 35 38 Los Angeles FC 9 12 7 34 40 41 San Jose 8 11 9 33 35 44 FC Dallas 6 13 10 28 39 47 Houston 5 12 12 27 33 45 Austin FC 7 17 4 25 29 44 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, October 16

Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 1 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m. Miami at Columbus, 6 p.m. Chicago at New England, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 17

New York City FC at New York, 1 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Wednesday, October 20 Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m. Austin FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 23

Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3:30 p.m. New York at Columbus, 6 p.m. D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m. Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m. FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m. Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 24

Houston at Austin FC, 4 p.m. New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA Portland 12 6 3 39 31 16 Reign FC 12 7 2 38 33 21 Houston 9 7 5 32 31 26 North Carolina 9 7 5 32 27 18 Washington 8 7 6 30 24 25 Gotham FC 7 5 8 29 23 18 Chicago 8 8 5 29 24 27 Orlando 7 7 7 28 26 27 Louisville 4 12 5 17 16 37 Kansas City 2 12 6 12 10 30 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, October 13

Washington at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m. Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m. Reign FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 16

Orlando at Louisville, 7:30 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m. Washington at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 17

Gotham FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m. Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.

Friday, October 22

Gotham FC at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League LOS ANGELES — Agreed to terms with RHP Victor Morin on a minor league contract. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled CF Christian Pache from Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Placed RF Jorge Soler on the 10-day IL. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Ibi Watson. CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Waived F Mfiondu Kabengele and G Brodric Thomas. LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Re-signed G Terance Mann to a veteran extension. LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed F Sekou Doumbouya to a two-way contract. NEW YORK KNICKS — Waived G Tyler Hall. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Waived F Jaylen Hoard. ORLANDO MAGIC — Waived C Jeremiah Tilmon. SACRAMENTO KINGS — Waived Gs Matt Coleman III and D.J. Steward. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated TE Darrell Daniels from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released CB Luq Barcoo and WR Josh Doctson from the practice squad. Placed OLB Chandler Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed TE Parker Hesse to the practice squad. Released K Elliott Fry and OLB George Obinna from the practice squad. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed OL Ben Cleveland on injured reserve. DENVER BRONCOS — Released WR Josh Malone from the practice squad. DETROIT LIONS — Signed CB Mark Gilbert. Placed WR Quintez Cephus on injured reserve. Signed WR Javon McKinley to the practice squad. Released TE Jared Pinkney from th practice squad. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed OT Austen Pleasants to the practice squad. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed RB Elijah Holyfield and CB Holton Hill to the practice squad. Placed CB Trae Waynes on injured reserve. Released P Drue Chrisman from the practice squad. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed OL Chris Hubbard, RB Andy Janovich and S M.J. Stewart on injured reserve. Promoted DE Joe Jackson and RB Johnny Stanton IV from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated CB Tim Harris from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed T Alex Taylor to the practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed WR John Brown to the practice squad. Released WR Josh Malone. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed CB Quinton Dunbar to the practice squad. HOUSTON TEXANS — Promoted WR Chris Moore from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed OL Cole Toner to the practice squad. Released DB Shyheim Carter from the practice squad. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Greg Senat and DT Antwaun Woods to the practice squad. Placed S Ibraheim Campbell on the practice squad injured reserve. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed WR Josh Imatorbhebhe, RB Kerrith Whyte Jr. and OL Jared Hocker to the practice squad. Signed OL Rashaad Coward. Placed OL Brandon Linder on injured reserve. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed RB Elijah McGuire and LB Darius Harris to the practice squad. Placed RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve. Released WR Daurice Fountain. Signed RB Derrick Gore and OT Prince Tega Wanogho to the active roster. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Released QB Kyle Sloter from the practice squad. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed G Senio Kelemete. Placed OL Oday Aboushi on injured reserve. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed CB Darious Williams on injured reserve. Activated OL Tremayne Anchrum from injured reserve. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Travis Fulgham to the practice squad. Released WR Brandon Powell from th practice squad. Designated QB Tua Tagovailoa to return from injured reserve to practice. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed WR Dan Chisena. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed K Cody Parkey on injured reserve. Signed K Brian Johnson. Released CB Desmond Trufant and DB Brian Poole. Re-signed DT Christian Ringo. Released OT Derrick Kelly and LB Wynton McManis from the practice squad. NEW YORK JETS — Released DB Sheldrick Redwine from the practice squad. Signed OL Dru Samia to the practice squad. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed TE Dallas Goedert on the reserve/COVID-19 list. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Anthony Miller and DL Isaiah Mack to the practice squad. Released NT Eli Ankou from the practice squad. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived CB Davontae Harris and RB Jacques Patrick. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released CB Tre Flowers and placed on waivers. Designated C Ethan Pocic to return from injured reserve to practice. TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived DL Woodrow Hamilton. Signed OLs Derwin Gray and Jimmy Murray to the practice squad. Placed P Brett Kern on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OL Ty Sambrailo on the reserve/retired list. Signed LB Avery Williamson. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released DB Donovan Olumba from the practice squad. HOCKEY National Hockey League CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled RW MacKenzie Entwistle and LW Phillipp Kurashev from Rockford (AHL). Waived RW Matej Chalupa for the purpose of termination. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Waived D Mikko Lehtonen for the purpose of temination. DALLAS STARS — Assigned G Jake Oettinger, RW Ty Dellandrea and C Oskar Back to Texas (AHL). Recalled C Jacob Peterson and RW Joel Kiviranta from Texas. MONTREAL CANADIENS — Re-signed C Nick Suzuki to a eight-year contract extension. Placed D Mattias Norlinder on injured reserve. NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Released G Cory Schneider. Recalled G Jakub Skarek from Bridgeport (AHL). Assigned LW Kieffer Bellows to Bridgeport. OTTAWA SENATORS — Re-signed C Parker Kelly to a two-year, two-way contract extension. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled LW Drew O’Connor and RW Anthony Angello from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Signed C Brian Boyle to a one-year contract. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Placed LW Alex Steeves on injured reserve. VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Waived RW Zack MacEwewn. Signed RW Alex Chiasson. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Recalled LW Beck Malenstyn and D Connor McMichael from Hershey (AHL). WINNIPEG JETS — Waived LW C.J. Suess. SOCCER USL Championship USL CHAMPIONSHIP — Named Amanda Vandervort USL Super League president.

