Men’s golf
Bucknell grabs runner-up spot at Bucknell Invitational
A 1-under-par 69 from Jackson Bussell helped the Bison post a 282 — the second-best final-round score in the field – and move up to a tie for second place at the Bucknell Invitational. The three-day tournament finished up Tuesday in calm, overcast conditions, with 10 players posting rounds in the 60s. Bussell was one of them, as he erased two bogeys with three birdies and 13 pars on the way to his best round of the season. His birdie at the par-5 15th hole put him in red numbers for the day, and for the tournament. After opening with two straight 70s, Bussell finished at 1-under for the tournament, putting him alongside teammate Jason Lohwater in a tie for seventh place. Back-to-back birdies at 8 and 9 gave Lohwater a 2-under 34 on the outward nine, and he finished with a 70 on the day and 1-under 209 for the week. Blake Wisdom and Michael Rudnick – a freshman playing for the Bison B squad – both tied for 10th place at 1-over 211. Both posted identical 70-70-71 ledgers for the week. Bucknell’s fourth counting score on Tuesday was a solid 72 from freshman John Bradbeer, who also opened with a 72. The Bucknell B unit combined for a 303 team score. In addition to Rudnick’s 71, Max Orwicz had a nice round with a career-low 75. Monmouth’s Ron Robinson went wire-to-wire to claim medalist honors. After opening with a 64, Robinson finished 70-71 for a 5-under total of 205. Bucknell returns to action this Sunday and Monday at the Howard Invitational at Woodmont Country Club in Rockville, Md.
Men’s soccerLycoming 0, No. 24 Swarthmore 0 (OT)
Thanks to an aggressive offense and stellar defense, sophomore Nick Wilke nabbed his third shutout of the season and Lycoming’s eighth of the year in a non-conference draw with 24th-ranked Swarthmore Tuesday at UPMC Field. In a fast -paced, back and forth match, the Warriors (6-4-3) managed to put up 11 shots on Swarthmore (9-2-1). Sophomores Dylan Sloan, Christian Barnes, and Joe Bamfo all had two shots a piece. Max Kral made five saves for the Garnet. Wilke and the defense held Swarthmore to 16 total shots, with Wilke making seven saves.
Women’s volleyballDeSales 3, Lycoming 0
First-year Camryn Quelet posted 10 kills to lead the Warriors, which fell to MAC Freedom-leading DeSales 25-19, 25-18, 25-14 Tuesday night at Lamade Gym. The Warriors (8-13, 2-3 MAC) got six kills from first-year Brynne Bisel, 20 assists, six digs and two aces from sophomore Megan Starkweather, three blocks from first-year Sydney Guethlein and 15 digs from first-year Ali Koval, as she reached 350 digs on the season during the match against DeSales (12-6, 5-0).
Major League Baseball
Postseason
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Thursday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay 5, Boston 0 Friday, Oct. 8: Boston 14, Tampa Bay 6 Sunday, Oct. 10: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 4, 13 innings Monday, Oct. 11: Boston 6, Tampa Bay 5
Houston 3, Chicago 1
Thursday, Oct. 7: Houston 6, Chicago 1 Friday, Oct. 8: Houston 9, Chicago 4 Sunday, Oct. 10: Chicago 12, Houston 6 Tuesday, Oct. 12: Houston 10, Chicago 1
National League
San Francisco 2, Los Angeles 2
Friday, Oct. 8: San Francisco 4, Los Angeles 0 Saturday, Oct. 9: Monday, Oct. 11: San Francisco 1, Los Angeles 0 Tuesday, Oct. 12: Los Angeles 7, San Francisco 2 Thursday, Oct. 14: Los Angeles (Urias 20-3) at San Francisco (Webb 11-3), 9:07 p.m. (TBS)
Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 1
Friday, Oct. 8: Milwaukee 2, Atlanta 1 Saturday, Oct. 9: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0 Monday, Oct. 11: Atlanta 3, Milwaukee 0 Tuesday, Oct. 12: Atlanta 5, Milwaukee 4
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES
(Best-of-7)
American League
Boston vs. Houston
Friday, Oct. 15: Boston at Houston, 8:07 p.m.(Fox) Saturday, Oct. 16: Boston at Houston, TBD (Fox or FS1) Monday, Oct. 18: Houston at Boston, TBD (Fox) Tuesday, Oct. 19: Houston at Boston, TBD (Fox) x-Wednesday, Oct. 20: Houston at Boston, TBD (Fox) x-Friday, Oct. 22: Boston at Houston, TBD (Fox) x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Boston at Houston, TBD (Fox or FS1)
National League
Saturday, Oct. 16: Atlanta at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta (TBS) Sunday, Oct. 17: Atlanta at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta (TBS) Tuesday, Oct. 19: San Francisco at Atlanta or Atlanta at Los Angeles (TBS) Wednesday, Oct. 20: San Francisco at Atlanta or Atlanta at Los Angeles (TBS) x-Thursday, Oct. 21: San Francisco at Atlanta or Atlanta at Los Angeles (TBS) x-Saturday, Oct. 23: Atlanta at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta (TBS) x-Sunday, Oct. 24: Atlanta at San Francisco or Los Angeles at Atlanta (TBS)
WNBA
Postseason
Finals
(Best-of-5)
No. 6 Chicago 1, No. 5 Phoenix 0
Sunday, Oct. 10: Chicago 91, Phoenix 77 Wednesday, Oct. 13: Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: Phoenix at Chicago, 9 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct 17: Phoenix at Chicago, 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: Chicago at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 20 4 5 65 57 34 Nashville 11 3 14 47 46 26 Philadelphia 12 7 9 45 38 27 Orlando City 11 8 9 42 41 41 D.C. United 12 12 4 40 49 41 New York City FC 11 10 7 40 44 32 CF Montréal 11 10 7 40 40 37 Atlanta 10 9 9 39 37 33 New York 10 11 7 37 34 30 Columbus 9 12 7 34 32 39 Inter Miami CF 9 14 5 32 25 43 Chicago 7 16 6 27 29 46 Toronto FC 6 15 7 25 34 54 Cincinnati 4 16 8 20 29 54
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 17 5 6 57 48 23 Sporting Kansas City 15 6 7 52 51 31 Colorado 14 5 9 51 41 28 Portland 14 10 4 46 45 44 Real Salt Lake 11 11 6 39 45 44 LA Galaxy 11 11 6 39 39 45 Minnesota United 10 10 8 38 31 35 Vancouver 9 9 10 37 35 38 Los Angeles FC 9 12 7 34 40 41 San Jose 8 11 9 33 35 44 FC Dallas 6 13 10 28 39 47 Houston 5 12 12 27 33 45 Austin FC 7 17 4 25 29 44 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, October 16
Philadelphia at CF Montréal, 1 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m. Miami at Columbus, 6 p.m. Chicago at New England, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Orlando City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Austin FC, 9 p.m. Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Portland at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, October 17
New York City FC at New York, 1 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Wednesday, October 20 Chicago at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. New York City FC at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New England at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m. Toronto FC at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Columbus at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. LA Galaxy at Houston, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m. Austin FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 23
Sporting Kansas City at Seattle, 3:30 p.m. New York at Columbus, 6 p.m. D.C. United at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Nashville at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. CF Montréal at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Chicago, 8 p.m. Cincinnati at Miami, 8 p.m. Portland at Colorado, 9 p.m. FC Dallas at LA Galaxy, 10 p.m. Vancouver at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Sunday, October 24
Houston at Austin FC, 4 p.m. New England at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA Portland 12 6 3 39 31 16 Reign FC 12 7 2 38 33 21 Houston 9 7 5 32 31 26 North Carolina 9 7 5 32 27 18 Washington 8 7 6 30 24 25 Gotham FC 7 5 8 29 23 18 Chicago 8 8 5 29 24 27 Orlando 7 7 7 28 26 27 Louisville 4 12 5 17 16 37 Kansas City 2 12 6 12 10 30 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, October 13
Washington at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m. Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m. Reign FC at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 16
Orlando at Louisville, 7:30 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m. Washington at Reign FC, 10 p.m.
Sunday, October 17
Gotham FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m. Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.
Friday, October 22
