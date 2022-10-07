JERSEY SHORE — Maria Bozella and McKenna Erdley scored two goals apiece as Lewisburg cruised to an 8-0 Heartland-I victory over Jersey Shore Thursday.
Joining Bozella and Erdley in the scoring column for Lewisburg (6-5 overall) were Julia Monaco, Caroline Blakeslee and Kate Batkowski.
Blakeslee also had an assist in the win, as did Kara Brazier and Faridah Aboueid.
The Green Dragons dominated in shots (24-0) and corner kicks (16-0) against the Bulldogs (1-11-1).
Lewisburg next plays at State College at 11 a.m. Saturday.
ALMEDIA — The Blue Jays out-shot the Black Panthers 35-3, and got four goals to show for it in the Heartland-II victory.
Kayla Keefer scored twice for Central Columbia (14-0, 7-0 HAC-II).
Morgan Reiner kept Milton (7-4, 5-2) in the game by making 25 saves.
“It was a solid game, and Mo Reiner was huge for us tonight!” said Milton coach Rod Harris.
Milton next hosts Bloomsburg at 7 p.m. Monday.
MILTON — Evan Yoder had a monster night for the Black Panthers when he scored four goals in the Heartland-I win over the Indians.
Evan Yoder scored three times in the first half, plus Seth Yoder also scored to give Milton (9-4, 5-2 HAC-I) a 4-0 halftime lead.
Joining Evan Yoder in the scoring column in the second half were Ethan Rhodes and Trace Witter, the latter coming on a penalty kick.
Milton next hosts Shikellamy at 4 p.m. Monday.
Milt-Evan Yoder, assist Trace Witter, 22:16.
Milt-E. Yoder, assist Luke Delong, 26:01.
Milt-Seth Yoder, assist Dom Ballo, 30:33.
Milt-E. Yoder, assist Joel Langdon, 35:04.
Milt-Ethan Rhodes, unassisted, 42:58.
Milt-Trace Witter, penalty kick, 44:42.
Milt-E. Yoder, unassisted, 69:57.
Sham-Ayden Quade, unassisted, 77:58.
Shots: Milton, 15-4; Corner kicks: Milton, 10-2; Saves: Milton 3 (Jonah Strobel 2, James Thomas 1); Shamokin 8 (Ryan Henz).
