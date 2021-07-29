MIFFLINBURG — History was made by the Mifflinburg Area Major Division Softball All-Stars in 2021.
Mifflinburg went a perfect 9-0 as it claimed the PA State Championship on July 18 with a tense, 3-2 victory over St. Marys at the Caln Little League Complex in Thorndale.
It was the first time a Little League softball team from the Valley claimed a state title since Milton’s Senior All-Stars won the World Series in 2006.
While that Milton team featured ace pitcher Nicole Smith inside the circle, Mifflinburg had lefty hurler Taylor Stewart.
Stewart posted a 9-0 record this postseason, a mark that also included six shutouts and one no-hitter (thrown against Clinton County on July 9).
In 43 innings of work, Stewart struck out 57 batters and threw a one-hitter (versus Clinton County) and a pair of two-hitters (versus Danville on June 24) and St. Marys on July 16).
“I don’t even have words to say. The win hasn’t sunk in yet. I’m just so proud of all the ladies I get to share the field with,” said Taylor Stewart following the state final where she batted 2-for-3 and had two runs scored in addition to throwing a complete game with six strikeouts, no walks and giving up one earned run off seven hits.
Stewart also scored the game-winning run against St. Marys in the final — on a walk-off RBI single by Maggie Rubendall that came on an 0-2 count with one out.
“I knew the pressure was on me. And with two strikes on me, it was a lot of pressure but I did it. I’m proud of myself. All I knew was that I needed to get the bat on the ball. I felt so grateful to just hit the ball and get Taylor home. It was awesome — and a great rush,” said Rubendall after the state final. “St. Marys was the team to beat in this tournament, and we achieved our goal. We’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time,” added Rubendall.
Along with Stewart and Rubendall, the PA state champs mainly consisted of players who helped lead Mifflinburg to the Minor Division State Tournament in 2019.
Although the 2019 team fell short in its goal of a state title, this year’s squad didn’t.
“I don’t think the girls realize how big this is. I really don’t,” said Heath Stewart following the state championship gmae. “This is what the girls have talked about for the last two years. They were bummed they missed last season because of COVID, and before that they were like we want to play All-Stars for one more year and we want to (win states).
“I definitely think this championship is a long time coming,” added Mifflinburg’s manager. “The girls wanted to win states ever since they got knocked out of the 8-9-10 state tournament, and they worked hard (to get this title).”
Unfortunately, Mifflinburg’s postseason run ended following a 13-2 victory over Warwick, R.I., on July 24 in an opening-round game of the Little League Softball East Region Tournament in Bristol, Conn.
Taylor Stewart pounded out three hits and she threw nine strikeouts in the victory.
A day later Mifflinburg’s season came to a screeching halt after a person associated with the team tested positive for COVID-19.
Mifflinburg Area Major Division Softball All-Stars
2021 postseason results
District 13 Tournament
At Moser Sports Complex, Turbotville
6/23, Mifflinburg 11, Danville 0 (4 inn.)
6/24, Mifflinburg 14, Danville 1 (5 inn.)
Section 3 Tournament
At Wyalusing Boro Park
July 6, Mifflinburg 13, Minersville 0 (4 inn.)
July 7, Mifflinburg 5, Clinton County 0
July 9, Mifflinburg 8, Clinton County 0
PA State Tournament
At Caln Little League Complex, Thorndale
July 13, Mifflinburg 4, Avon Grove 0
July 14, Mifflinburg 13, West Suburban 4
July 16, Mifflinburg 2, St. Marys 0
July 18, Mifflinburg, St. Marys 2
Mifflinburg roster (starting lineup from state final)
No. 33, Anna Pachucki, shortstop
No. 6, Amelia Fluman, center field
No. 7, Taylor Stewart, pitcher
No. 10, Chloe Showalter, catcher
No. 14, Brooke Gessner, left fielder
No. 28, Lainey Miller, right fielder
No. 2, Maggie Rubendall, third base
No. 3, Olivia Fetterman, second base
No. 13, Aubrey Fluman, first base
Substitute players
No. 9, Rhyann Kurtz
No. 24, Tayva Thomas
No. 27, Natalee Edison
No. 31, Teagan Richter
Manager: Heath Stewart
Coaches: Dan Rubendall and Vicki Pachucki.
