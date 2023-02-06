LEWISBURG — The Bucknell men’s basketball team won its second straight game, defeating Army 73-67 on Saturday night before a spirited crowd at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison led for nearly the entire contest and swept the season series from the Black Knights, who entered the night in third place in the Patriot League. Senior Xander Rice was one of four Bison in double figures with a team-high 17 points, leaving him three points shy of reaching 1,000 for his career.

Bucknell led by as many as 11 points in the first half and by five at halftime. Army rallied to take a brief lead about six minutes into the second stanza, but a 15-2 Bison run gave them a seemingly commanding 65-51 lead with 2:29 to play. Army freshman Ethan Roberts made things interesting, however, knocking down four straight 3-pointers in the final minute to get the Black Knights as close as four. Rice made 6 of 8 free throws in the final 28 seconds to help preserve the victory.

