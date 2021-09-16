HARRISBURG — Department of Health data released Wednesday showed confirmed new cases of COVID-19 rose by 55 in Northumberland County and 33 in Lycoming County.
Smaller counties Union and Snyder saw case counts rise by 22 and 17, respectively. New deaths were reported in Lycoming and Snyder counties. Montour County, which has the highest rate of vaccination among local counties, saw its case count rise by nine.
Confirmed cases by county, since March 2020:
• Lycoming County, 11,144 cases (311 deaths)
• Montour County, 1,982 cases (67 deaths)
• Northumberland County, 9,270 cases (374 deaths)
• Snyder County, 3,130 cases (91 deaths)
• Union County, 5,043 cases (91 deaths)
