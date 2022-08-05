Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 70 36 .660 _ Toronto 59 46 .562 10½ Tampa Bay 56 49 .533 13½ Baltimore 54 51 .514 15½ Boston 53 54 .495 17½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 55 50 .524 _ Cleveland 54 51 .514 1 Chicago 53 52 .505 2 Kansas City 43 64 .402 13 Detroit 42 65 .393 14
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 69 38 .645 _ Seattle 57 49 .538 11½ Texas 47 58 .448 21 Los Angeles 44 61 .419 24 Oakland 41 66 .383 28 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 67 38 .638 _ Atlanta 63 43 .594 4½ Philadelphia 57 48 .543 10 Miami 48 57 .457 19 Washington 36 71 .336 32
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 57 48 .543 _ St. Louis 57 48 .543 _ Pittsburgh 43 62 .410 14 Cincinnati 42 62 .404 14½ Chicago 41 63 .394 15½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 72 33 .686 _ San Diego 61 47 .565 12½ San Francisco 51 55 .481 21½ Arizona 46 58 .442 25½ Colorado 47 61 .435 26½ ___
AMERICAN LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2 Minnesota 4, Detroit 1 Seattle 7, N.Y. Yankees 3 Cleveland 7, Arizona 4 Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 1 Houston 6, Boston 1 Baltimore 6, Texas 3 Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1
Thursday’s Games
Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 7 Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 2 Houston 6, Cleveland 0 Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 2 Kansas City 7, Boston 3 Toronto 9, Minnesota 3
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-3), 7:05 p.m. Houston (Valdez 9-4) at Cleveland (Gaddis 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-6) at Detroit (Garcia 0-0), 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-4) at Texas (Otto 4-7), 8:05 p.m. Boston (Winckowski 4-5) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-6), 8:10 p.m. Toronto (Berríos 8-4) at Minnesota (Mahle 5-7), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-6), 8:15 p.m. L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-7) at Seattle (Ray 8-8), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m. Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m. San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m. Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEWednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1 Cleveland 7, Arizona 4 N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 5 Miami 3, Cincinnati 0 Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7 San Diego 9, Colorado 1 L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 0 Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 1st game L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 3 Colorado 7, San Diego 3 Philadelphia 5, Washington 4, 5 innings N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 4 St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 2, 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Miami (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7), 2:20 p.m. Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-3), 7:05 p.m. Washington (Gray 7-7) at Philadelphia (Gibson 6-4), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Anderson 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 9-2), 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Dugger 0-0) at Milwaukee (Lauer 7-3), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-6), 8:15 p.m. Colorado (Márquez 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10), 9:40 p.m. San Diego (Manaea 6-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 12-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Triple-A International League GlanceEast DivisionW L Pct. GB
Jacksonville (Miami) 57 45 .559 — Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 57 45 .559 — Durham (Tampa Bay) 56 46 .549 1 Buffalo (Toronto) 54 48 .529 3 Scranton/WB (N.Y. Yankees) 52 50 .510 5 Worcester (Boston) 52 50 .510 5 Rochester (Washington) 47 55 .461 10 Norfolk (Baltimore) 46 55 .455 10½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 45 57 .441 12 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 37 64 .356 19½
West DivisionW L Pct. GB
Nashville (Milwaukee) 62 39 .614 — Columbus (Cleveland) 59 42 .584 3 Memphis (St. Louis) 54 47 .535 8 Toledo (Detroit) 51 50 .505 11 Omaha (Kansas City) 50 51 .495 12 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 49 51 .490 12½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 49 51 .490 12½ Gwinnett (Atlanta) 49 52 485 13 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 46 56 .451 16½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 42 60 .412 20½ ___
Wednesday’s Games
Durham 3, Worcester 1 Indianapolis 4, Louisville 3, 1st game Louisville 9, Indianapolis 6, 2nd game Toledo 5, Iowa 4, 1st game Iowa 8, Toledo 3, 2nd game Charlotte 11, Gwinnett 8 Scranton/WB 5, Buffalo 2 Nashville 8, Norfolk 2 Lehigh Valley 6, Syracuse 1 Jacksonville 7, Memphis 6 Columbus 3, Rochester 2 St. Paul 9, Omaha 7
Thursday’s Games
Columbus 6, Rochester 5 Buffalo 7, Scranton/WB 4 Nashville 6, Norfolk 2 Worcester 12, Durham 0 Gwinnett at Charlotte, ppd. Lehigh Valley 7, Syracuse 6, 10 innings Jacksonville 5, Memphis 1 Indianapolis 5, Louisville 3 Iowa 6, Toledo 3 Omaha 9, St. Paul 3
Friday’s Games
Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 6:35 p.m. Durham at Worcester, 6:45 p.m. Gwinnett at Charlotte, 2, 5:30 p.m. Nashville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Rochester at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m. Toledo at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
Canadian Football LeagueEast DivisionW L T Pts PF PA
Toronto 3 3 0 6 119 154 Hamilton 2 5 0 4 141 175 Montreal 2 6 0 4 211 228 Ottawa 1 6 0 2 152 178
West DivisionW L T Pts PF PA
Winnipeg 9 0 0 18 250 162 BC 5 1 0 10 208 121 Calgary 4 2 0 8 189 147 Saskatchewan 4 4 0 8 200 192 Edmonton 2 5 0 4 131 244 two points for a win, one for a tie ___
Week EightThursday’s Games
Hamilton 24, Montreal 17
Friday’s Games
BC 32, Saskatchewan 17
Saturday’s Games
Winnipeg 35, Calgary 28
Sunday’s Games
Ottawa 23, Toronto 13
Week NineThursday’s Games
Winnipeg 35, Montreal 20
Friday’s Games
Calgary at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Hamilton at Toronto, 7 p.m. Edmonton at BC, 10 p.m.
BasketballWNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
x-Chicago 23 8 .742 — x-Connecticut 22 10 .688 1½ x-Washington 20 12 .625 3½ Atlanta 13 18 .419 10 New York 13 18 .419 10 Indiana 5 28 .152 19
WESTERN CONFERENCEW L Pct GB
x-Las Vegas 22 10 .688 — x-Seattle 20 12 .625 2 Dallas 15 16 .484 6½ Phoenix 13 19 .406 9 Los Angeles 12 19 .387 9½ Minnesota 12 20 .375 10 x-clinched playoff spot ___
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 91, Indiana 81 New York 64, Los Angeles 61 Seattle 89, Minnesota 77
Thursday’s Games
Connecticut 77, Phoenix 64 Dallas 82, Las Vegas 80
Friday’s Games
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Indiana at Dallas, 8 p.m. New York at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
