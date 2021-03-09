LEWISBURG — Despite their season coming to an end Monday, there’s a lot of good things that Lewisburg’s girls basketball players can take away from the 47-36 loss to Central Columbia in the District 4 Class 4A semifinals.
First and foremost, there was a season. Secondly, the No. 1-seeded Green Dragons reached the semifinals one year after not making the postseason at all. And lastly, the margin of defeat was a far cry from the outcome of the two teams’ first game last month when the Blue Jays cruised to a 25-point victory.
“At least we had a season. That’s the point (I tried to make to the girls after the game),” said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. “I am proud of our girls; they’ve grown a lot over the year. The first time we played Central we lost by 25 points and we really weren’t in the game.
“This time we were battling up until the end. We had a punt-biters’ chance and the girls were working hard, but we had too many turnovers that led to too many points,” added Sample.
Instead of getting off to a slow start in the game like it has so often this season, Lewisburg (13-6) was hitting its shots early to get out to a good lead over No. 4-seeded Central (11-9).
A pair of jumpers from Sophie Kilbride preceded a pair of jumpers from Roz Noone, who would nail a 3-pointer right before the first-quarter buzzer sounded to give the Green Dragons a 15-11 lead.
That lead began to shrink in the second period, but Lewisburg still had a one-point edge going into halftime thanks to a late 3-pointer made from the left wing by Hope Drumm.
In the third quarter Lewisburg totaled more turnovers (14) than points (4). Central’s defense had a lot to do with that as the Blue Jays had 10 steals, four of which resulted in baskets to give the visitors a 36-28 lead.
“Central plays really good defense. I think we handled it fairly well in the first half, but in the second half I think it just wore on us,” said Sample. “We had a lot of turnovers, and when you have a lot of turnovers and not a lot of scoring opportunities I think that really shot us in the leg — it really hurt us there.”
The Green Dragons kept the game close through the first two minutes of the fourth quarter and trailed just 37-31 following a three-point play by Regan Llanso, but the Blue Jays reeled off six straight points to pull away.
Naturally, it was hard for Sample to say goodbye to his four seniors — Noone, Drum, Llanso, Lauren Gross — because they’ve come so far and done so much in their four years.
Llanso led Lewisburg on the night with 11 points, 11 rebounds and a block, while Noone had nine points, six rebounds and a pair of assists.
“Just the growth they’ve had. Last year we didn’t make districts, and this year they put themselves in a position to win 13 games. As eighth grades they won three games, and you could see the growth over the years — even from a month ago to where they are at now it’s awesome,” said Lewisburg’s coach.
“I’m going to miss having them, and their leadership and presence on the floor. They’ve been with me since my first year as head coach, and then they were here for the birth of my two kids, so it’s kind of an emotional class for me. I hate to see them go.”
And it’s Sample’s hopes that his underclassmen and regular contributors including Kilbride, Maddie Still and Maddie Materne will use the success of this season in order to get more next year.
“(The season) was good to grow on. It’s good for those players to get that playoff experience and hopefully it just leads into next year and we hit the ground running,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “Hopefully we have a summer where we can actually play and actually practice. That was the big question mark coming into the year (how the lack of court time would affect our play).
“Just what the girls have done and been able to do with all of the restrictions due to COVID-19, I’m so proud of them,” added Sample.
District 4 Class 4A semifinalNo. 4 Central Columbia 47, No. 1 Lewisburg 36at Lewisburg Area High SchoolScore by quarters
Central 11 12 13 11 — 47 Lewisburg 15 9 4 8 — 36
Central (11-9) 47
Caitlyn Weatherill 2 2-2 6; Ellie Rowe 5 0-1 11; Maddy Blake 2 0-0 4; Lindsey Bull 1 1-2 3; Alaina Humphrey 0 0-0 0; Alyx Flick 3 1-1 7; Emmie Rowe 7 1-3 16.
Totals:
20 5-9 47.
3-point goals:
El. Rowe, Em. Rowe.
Lewisburg (13-6) 36
Maddie Materne 0 0-0 0; Maddie Still 0 0-0 0; Roz Noone 3 2-2 9; Sophie Kilbride 3 0-0 6; Regan Llanso 4 3-3 11; Lauren Gross 1 0-0 2; Hope Drumm 3 0-0 8.
Totals:
14 4-4 36.
3-point goals: Drumm 2, Noone.
