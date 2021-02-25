Warrior Run 56
Milton 38
TURBOTVILLE — The matchup between two playoff-bound teams went Warrior Run’s way, as the host Defenders beat Milton 56-38 in a nonleague matchup Wednesday.
Sydney Hoffman scored a game-high 25 points, and reached 1,000 points for her career, and Emily McKee returned to the lineup and chipped in 19 points for Warrior Run (6-8), which next hosts Northumberland Christian School tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Kiersten Stork and Morgan Reiner paced Milton (7-9) by scoring 12 points apiece, plus Crystal Hamilton added 11 points for the Black Panthers. Milton next plays at Central Columbia at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Warrior Run 56, Milton 38at Warrior RunScore by quarters
Milton 12 7 10 9 — 38 Warrior Run 9 16 18 13 — 56
Milton (7-9) 38
Kiersten Stork 5 0-0 12; Leah Walter 0 0-2 0; Morgan Reiner 6 0-1 12; Crystal Hamilton 4 3-7 11; Abbey Kitchen 0 1-2 1; Kyla Rovenolt 1 0-0 2; Brooklyn Wade 0 0-0 0; Larissa Shearer 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
16 4-12 38.
3-point goals:
Stork 2.
Warrior Run (6-8) 56
Leah Grow 0 0-0 0; Sydney Hoffman 8 4-4 25; Alexis Hudson 2 0-0 5; Alayna Wilkins 1 0-0 3; Gracy Beachel 2 0-0 4; Katie Watkins 0 0-0 0; Jordan Hartman 0 0-2 0; Emily McKee 8 0-0 19.
Totals:
21 4-6 56.
3-point goals:
Hoffman 5, McKee 3, Hudson, Wilkins.
Other scores:
Shamokin 56, Midd-West 32 Lourdes 45, Shikellamy 25 Halifax 35, Line Mountain 33
Boys basketball
Warrior Run 46
Midd-West 44
TURBOTVILLE — AJ Bieber exploded for a game-high 21 points to lead the Defenders past the Mustangs in the Heartland-II matchup.
The Defenders used a strong third quarter to overcome an early deficit.
Gabe Hogan added 11 points in the win for Warrior Run (6-7 overall), which next hosts South Williamsport tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run 46, Midd-West 44at Warrior RunScore by quarters
Midd-West 16 4 10 14 — 44 Warrior Run 5 10 20 11 — 46
Midd-West (5-11) 44
Eli Swan 0 0-0 0; Brandon Reid 5 3-4 15; Hunter Wolfley 6 0-0 13; Griffin Paige 3 0-0 7; Stefan Leitzel 1 1-2 3; Cole Shutt 1 0-0 2; Chris Fisher 2 0-0 4.
Totals:
18 4-6 44.
3-point goals:
Reid 2, Wolfley, Paige.
Warrior Run (6-7) 46
Logan Confer 1 0-0 2; Gabe Hogan 4 0-0 11; Mason Sheesley 1 0-0 3; Carter Marr 0 0-0 0; Coltin Pentycofe 1 0-0 2; Ethan Hartman 3 1-2 7; Ryan Newton 0 0-0 0; AJ Bieber 10 1-3 21.
Totals:
20 2-5 46.
3-point goals:
Hogan 3, Sheesley.
JV score:
MW, 69-52. High scorers: MW, Garrett Leitzel, 16; WR, Newton 18.
Towanda 46
Milton 43
TOWANDA — With the game tied at 33 going into the fourth quarter, the Black Knights were able to edge the Black Panthers for the nonleague victory.
Xavier Minium scored 11 points to lead Milton (5-15), while Dillan Guinn-Bailey and Austin Gainer scored nine and eight points, respectively, for the Black Panthers.
Milton next hosts Mount Carmel tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Towanda 46, Milton 43at TowandaScore by quarters
Milton 14 9 10 10 — 43 Towanda 5 12 16 13 — 46
Milton (5-15) 43
Austin Gainer 3 0-2 8; Xavier Minium 4 0-0 11; Ethan Rowe 0 0-0 0; Carter Lilley 2 1-4 5; Peyton Rearick 0 0-0 0; Jose Oyola 2 0-3 4; Jace Brandt 1 4-6 6; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 4 1-3 9.
Totals:
16 6-18 43.
3-point goals:
Minium 3, Gainer 2.
Towanda (3-11) 46
Dante Ottoviani 0 0-0 0; Elias Shrawder 2 1-4 7; Ethan Sparrow 0 0-0 0; Octovious Chacono 0 1-2 1; Kolby Hoffman 11 2-3 25; Logan Lambert 4 0-0 10; Mason Hartmann 1 0-2 2; Teagan Irish 0 0-0 0; Justin Schoonover 0 1-2 1.
Totals:
18 5-13 46.
3-point goals:
Shrawder 2, Lambert 2, Hoffman.
Meadowbrook Chr. 55
Belleville Mennonite 32
BELLEVILLE — Ashton Canelo led all scorers with 22 points as the Lions took the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
Evan Young added 13 points for Meadowbrok (9-10), which ended its regular season with the win.
Meadowbrook Chr. 55, Belleville Mennonite 32at Belleville MennoniteScore by quarters
Meadowbrook 18 11 17 9 — 55 Belleville 14 6 7 5 — 32
Meadowbrook (9-10) 55
Ashton Canelo 8 5-7 22; Jacob Reed 2 0-0 5; Mike Smith 2 1-2 6; Noah Smith 0 0-0 0; Evan Young 5 3-7 13; Jacob Bair 3 0-0 6; Elijah Cruz 1 0-0 2; Nick Bennage 0 0-0 0; Mike Eager 0 1-3 1; Jayce Rhodes 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
21 10-19 55.
3-point goals:
Canelo.
Belleville Mennonite 32
Gavin Park 2 1-2 5; Cole Lauver 0 0-0 0; Mitchell Katherman 2 0-0 4; Evan Crossen 0 0-0 0; Chris Stoltzfus 1 3-4 5; Tyler Reed 4 0-1 9; Colton Sunderland 0 0-0 0; Quinn Renn 2 2-2 8; Dreyson Wenner 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
11 6-9 32.
3-point goals:
Renn 2, Reed.
Other scores:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.